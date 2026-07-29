أكدت المنصة الوطنية للقبول الموحد «قبول»، أن فرص قبول المتقدمين من خريجي وخريجات المرحلة الثانوية لحجز مقاعد القبول في الجامعات الحكومية والأهلية وكليات التدريب التقني والمهني لا تزال مستمرة بعد انتهاء مرحلة الفرص الإضافية، والتي بدأت الثاني والعشرين من يوليو الجاري وتنتهي الثاني من أغسطس القادم.
وبينت المنصة، أن المرحلة الجديدة للقبول، وهي استمرارية الفرص المتبقية، ستبدأ الإثنين القادم وتستمر حتى 31 من أغسطس، وهي فرصة متاحة للطلبة الذين لم يحصلوا على قبول سابق أو يرغبون في الحصول على فرصة أخرى في رغبة لم تكن مدرجة ضمن رغباتهم السابقة. وأشارت إلى أن الاستفادة من استمرارية الفرص المتبقية تكون مرة واحدة فقط.
وأوضحت «قبول»، أن حالات الاستفادة من استمرارية الفرص المتبقية تتمثل عند تأكيد القبول في مرحلة إعلان النتائج النهائية، والرغبة في الحصول على فرصة قبول خارج قائمة الرغبات، وفي حال عدم الحصول على قبول في مرحلة إعلان النتائج النهائية، وعدم تأكيد القبول أو إلغاء القبول في مرحلة إعلان النتائج النهائية، مشيرةً إلى أن هذه المرحلة الجديدة تمكن المتقدم من استعراض الفرص مع الحفاظ على مقعده الحالي، وأنه عند التقديم على استمرارية الفرص المتبقية يكون القبول بها مباشراً.
The National Unified Admission Platform "Qabul" confirmed that the opportunities for acceptance for applicants from high school graduates to reserve admission seats in public and private universities, as well as technical and vocational training colleges, are still ongoing after the additional opportunities phase has ended, which started on July 22 and will end on August 2.
The platform indicated that the new admission phase, which is the continuation of the remaining opportunities, will begin next Monday and will continue until August 31. This is an opportunity available for students who did not receive prior acceptance or wish to have another chance in a preference that was not included in their previous choices. It noted that the benefit from the continuation of the remaining opportunities is available only once.
Qabul clarified that the cases for benefiting from the continuation of the remaining opportunities occur when confirming acceptance in the final results announcement phase, and the desire to obtain an acceptance opportunity outside the list of preferences, and in the event of not receiving acceptance in the final results announcement phase, and not confirming acceptance or canceling acceptance in the final results announcement phase. It pointed out that this new phase allows the applicant to review opportunities while maintaining their current seat, and that when applying for the continuation of the remaining opportunities, the acceptance is direct.