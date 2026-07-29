The National Unified Admission Platform "Qabul" confirmed that the opportunities for acceptance for applicants from high school graduates to reserve admission seats in public and private universities, as well as technical and vocational training colleges, are still ongoing after the additional opportunities phase has ended, which started on July 22 and will end on August 2.

The platform indicated that the new admission phase, which is the continuation of the remaining opportunities, will begin next Monday and will continue until August 31. This is an opportunity available for students who did not receive prior acceptance or wish to have another chance in a preference that was not included in their previous choices. It noted that the benefit from the continuation of the remaining opportunities is available only once.

Qabul clarified that the cases for benefiting from the continuation of the remaining opportunities occur when confirming acceptance in the final results announcement phase, and the desire to obtain an acceptance opportunity outside the list of preferences, and in the event of not receiving acceptance in the final results announcement phase, and not confirming acceptance or canceling acceptance in the final results announcement phase. It pointed out that this new phase allows the applicant to review opportunities while maintaining their current seat, and that when applying for the continuation of the remaining opportunities, the acceptance is direct.