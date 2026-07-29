وقع صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية، مذكرة تعاون مع شركة الإدارة والتطوير للموارد البشرية لتوظيف وتدريب وتمكين 5,500 مواطن ومواطنة، في خطوة تعكس التكامل بين القطاعين العام والخاص لتعزيز الاستثمار في رأس المال البشري، ودعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تنمية القدرات الوطنية ورفع كفاءة سوق العمل.
وجرت مراسم توقيع المذكرة، بحضور أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ووقعها من جانب الصندوق نائب المدير العام للأعمال فراس أبا الخيل، ومن جانب الشركة الرئيس التنفيذي نايف الدهمشي.
وتهدف المذكرة إلى تمكين الكوادر الوطنية من الاستفادة من منظومة برامج وخدمات الصندوق، التي تشمل دعم التوظيف، والتدريب على رأس العمل، والتدريب الإلكتروني، وبرامج التمكين، بما يعزز اكتساب المهارات والخبرات العملية، ويرفع مواءمة مخرجات التدريب مع حاجات منشآت القطاع الخاص، ويسهم في توفير فرص عمل نوعية ومستدامة للمواطنين والمواطنات.
وتؤكد هذه الشراكة الدور الذي يضطلع به الصندوق في تمكين القطاع الخاص من استقطاب الكفاءات الوطنية وتأهيلها، من خلال حلول وبرامج تنموية متكاملة تسهم في رفع نسب التوطين، وتعزيز إنتاجية القوى الوطنية.
The Human Resources Development Fund signed a cooperation memorandum with the Management and Development Company for Human Resources to employ, train, and empower 5,500 citizens, in a step that reflects the integration between the public and private sectors to enhance investment in human capital and support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing national capabilities and improving the efficiency of the labor market.
The signing ceremony of the memorandum took place in the presence of the Prince of Al-Qassim Region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and it was signed on behalf of the fund by the Deputy General Manager of Operations, Firas Aba Al-Khail, and on behalf of the company by the CEO, Nayef Al-Dahmashi.
The memorandum aims to enable national cadres to benefit from the fund's programs and services, which include employment support, on-the-job training, e-training, and empowerment programs, thereby enhancing the acquisition of skills and practical experiences, aligning training outputs with the needs of private sector establishments, and contributing to providing quality and sustainable job opportunities for citizens.
This partnership emphasizes the role played by the fund in enabling the private sector to attract and qualify national talents through integrated developmental solutions and programs that contribute to increasing localization rates and enhancing the productivity of the national workforce.