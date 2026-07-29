The Human Resources Development Fund signed a cooperation memorandum with the Management and Development Company for Human Resources to employ, train, and empower 5,500 citizens, in a step that reflects the integration between the public and private sectors to enhance investment in human capital and support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing national capabilities and improving the efficiency of the labor market.

The signing ceremony of the memorandum took place in the presence of the Prince of Al-Qassim Region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and it was signed on behalf of the fund by the Deputy General Manager of Operations, Firas Aba Al-Khail, and on behalf of the company by the CEO, Nayef Al-Dahmashi.

The memorandum aims to enable national cadres to benefit from the fund's programs and services, which include employment support, on-the-job training, e-training, and empowerment programs, thereby enhancing the acquisition of skills and practical experiences, aligning training outputs with the needs of private sector establishments, and contributing to providing quality and sustainable job opportunities for citizens.

This partnership emphasizes the role played by the fund in enabling the private sector to attract and qualify national talents through integrated developmental solutions and programs that contribute to increasing localization rates and enhancing the productivity of the national workforce.