نفذت منصة وزارة الداخلية الإلكترونية «أبشر» خلال شهر يونيو الماضي 48,854,788 عملية إلكترونية، للمستفيدين عبر أبشر أفراد وأعمال.

ومن خلال منصة أبشر أفراد بلغ عدد العمليات المنفذة 46,113,483 عملية، تضمنت إجراء 38,026,828 عملية استعراض للوثائق من خلال محفظة الوثائق الرقمية المتاحة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزوار عبر تطبيق أبشر، فيما وصل عدد العمليات في منصة أبشر أعمال إلى 2,741,305.

ووصل عدد العمليات المنفذة لخدمات المديرية العامة للأمن العام إلى 3,322,837 عملية، منها 3,228,059 عملية في الإدارة العامة للمرور، فيما وصل عدد العمليات المنفذة في المديرية العامة للجوازات إلى 3,924,073 عملية، و684,964 عملية منفذة في وكالة وزارة الداخلية للأحوال المدنية.

وعبر الخدمات العامة في منصة أبشر أفراد تم إصدار 151,240 تقريرًا في خدمة تقارير أبشر، و2,510 استفسارات عامة عن البصمة.

يُذكر أن الهويات الرقمية الموحدة الصادرة من وزارة الداخلية عبر منصة أبشر تمكّن المستفيدين من المواطنين والمقيمين والزوار من الاستفادة بكل سهولة وموثوقية من خدمات قطاعات وزارة الداخلية عبر منصاتها الإلكترونية «أبشر أفراد، وأبشر أعمال، وأبشر حكومة»، والوصول إلى الجهات الحكومية والخاصة من خلال بوابة النفاذ الوطني الموحد «نفاذ».