The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform "Absher" executed 48,854,788 electronic transactions for beneficiaries through Absher Individuals and Businesses during the past month of June.

Through the Absher Individuals platform, the number of executed transactions reached 46,113,483, which included conducting 38,026,828 document viewing operations through the digital document wallet available to citizens, residents, and visitors via the Absher application, while the number of transactions on the Absher Businesses platform reached 2,741,305.

The number of transactions executed for the services of the General Directorate of Public Security reached 3,322,837, of which 3,228,059 transactions were in the General Directorate of Traffic, while the number of transactions executed in the General Directorate of Passports reached 3,924,073, and 684,964 transactions were executed in the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency.

Through the public services on the Absher Individuals platform, 151,240 reports were issued in the Absher Reports service, and 2,510 general inquiries about fingerprints.

It is worth noting that the unified digital identities issued by the Ministry of Interior through the Absher platform enable beneficiaries among citizens, residents, and visitors to easily and reliably access the services of the Ministry of Interior sectors through its electronic platforms "Absher Individuals, Absher Businesses, and Absher Government," and to reach government and private entities through the unified national access portal "Nafath."