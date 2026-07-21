نفذت منصة وزارة الداخلية الإلكترونية «أبشر» خلال شهر يونيو الماضي 48,854,788 عملية إلكترونية، للمستفيدين عبر أبشر أفراد وأعمال.
ومن خلال منصة أبشر أفراد بلغ عدد العمليات المنفذة 46,113,483 عملية، تضمنت إجراء 38,026,828 عملية استعراض للوثائق من خلال محفظة الوثائق الرقمية المتاحة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزوار عبر تطبيق أبشر، فيما وصل عدد العمليات في منصة أبشر أعمال إلى 2,741,305.
ووصل عدد العمليات المنفذة لخدمات المديرية العامة للأمن العام إلى 3,322,837 عملية، منها 3,228,059 عملية في الإدارة العامة للمرور، فيما وصل عدد العمليات المنفذة في المديرية العامة للجوازات إلى 3,924,073 عملية، و684,964 عملية منفذة في وكالة وزارة الداخلية للأحوال المدنية.
وعبر الخدمات العامة في منصة أبشر أفراد تم إصدار 151,240 تقريرًا في خدمة تقارير أبشر، و2,510 استفسارات عامة عن البصمة.
يُذكر أن الهويات الرقمية الموحدة الصادرة من وزارة الداخلية عبر منصة أبشر تمكّن المستفيدين من المواطنين والمقيمين والزوار من الاستفادة بكل سهولة وموثوقية من خدمات قطاعات وزارة الداخلية عبر منصاتها الإلكترونية «أبشر أفراد، وأبشر أعمال، وأبشر حكومة»، والوصول إلى الجهات الحكومية والخاصة من خلال بوابة النفاذ الوطني الموحد «نفاذ».
The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform "Absher" executed 48,854,788 electronic transactions for beneficiaries through Absher Individuals and Businesses during the past month of June.
Through the Absher Individuals platform, the number of executed transactions reached 46,113,483, which included conducting 38,026,828 document viewing operations through the digital document wallet available to citizens, residents, and visitors via the Absher application, while the number of transactions on the Absher Businesses platform reached 2,741,305.
The number of transactions executed for the services of the General Directorate of Public Security reached 3,322,837, of which 3,228,059 transactions were in the General Directorate of Traffic, while the number of transactions executed in the General Directorate of Passports reached 3,924,073, and 684,964 transactions were executed in the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency.
Through the public services on the Absher Individuals platform, 151,240 reports were issued in the Absher Reports service, and 2,510 general inquiries about fingerprints.
It is worth noting that the unified digital identities issued by the Ministry of Interior through the Absher platform enable beneficiaries among citizens, residents, and visitors to easily and reliably access the services of the Ministry of Interior sectors through its electronic platforms "Absher Individuals, Absher Businesses, and Absher Government," and to reach government and private entities through the unified national access portal "Nafath."