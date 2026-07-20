The Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism launched yesterday the legal training program in the field of combating the financing of terrorism (Guide), in collaboration with the United Nations Center for Counter-Terrorism, with the participation of 25 trainees from Palestine and Chad, as part of their partnership to enhance legal and institutional capacities in the fight against the financing of terrorism.

The Secretary-General of the alliance, Major General Pilot Rakan Mohammed Al-Mughaidi, confirmed that building legal capacities represents the first line of defense against the crimes of financing terrorism, pointing out that developing legislation, improving the efficiency of judicial and security authorities, and enhancing international cooperation are essential factors in drying up the sources of funding for terrorist organizations.

The program will continue until July 23, and includes specialized sessions on national and international legal frameworks, financial investigations, tracking illicit financial flows, and mechanisms for international cooperation, with the participation of experts from the United Nations system, as part of the alliance's efforts to build the capacities of member states and enhance their readiness to combat the financing of terrorism.