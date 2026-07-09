أكد وزير الاستثمار فهد السيف، أنه في ظل قيادة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، أصبحت السعودية واحدة من أسرع اقتصادات مجموعة العشرين نموًا، إذ ارتفع الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بنحو 85% منذ عام 2017، من نحو 720 بليار دولار إلى أكثر من 1.3 تريليون دولار العام الماضي.


وأوضح السيف في كلمته خلال منتدى الاستثمار السعودي–الكندي، الذي عقد بفندق الريتز كارلتون بجدة، أن لقاء رئيس وزراء كندا مارك كارني، بولي العهد جاء في مرحلة مهمة من مسيرة العلاقات بين البلدين، وفي وقت تشهد فيه المملكة تحولًا اقتصاديًا غير مسبوق تقوده رؤية السعودية 2030.


مرحلة جديدة


وقال: «تمثل هذه الزيارة بهذا المستوى والحجم، ترجمةً عملية لمرحلة جديدة من التعاون بين بلدينا، وسيسهم مجلس التنسيق السعودي–الكندي، الذي أُعلن عنه اليوم، في تعزيز التواصل المؤسسي بين الحكومتين، ودعم معالجة التحديات التي قد تواجه المستثمرين، بما يعزز بيئة الأعمال وييسر تدفق الاستثمارات، كما نرحب ببدء المناقشات بشأن اتفاقية تشجيع وحماية الاستثمار، والتي تمثل خطوة مهمة لتعزيز الثقة، وتوفير بيئة استثمارية مستقرة وموثوقة للمستثمرين في كلا البلدين، وخلال لحظات قادمة، سنشهد توقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات الاستثمارية، التي تعكس اتساع الفرص المتاحة، وترجمة ما نتطلع إليه من شراكات إلى واقع عملي، وبالنسبة للشركات السعودية، فكندا تمثل لها شريكاً مهماً يتمتع بخبرات عالمية، ورأس مال نوعي، وتقنياتٍ متقدمة، وسجلٍ حافلٍ من الشراكات الموثوقة، وفي المقابل، يجلب المستثمر السعودي إلى كندا استثماراً طويل الأجل، ورأس مال إستراتيجياً، مدعوماً بإطار اقتصادي تنافسي، ورؤية واضحة تستهدف بناء أعمالٍ مستدامة تحقق قيمةً اقتصادية حقيقية، إلى جانب الأداء المالي المستدام».


آفاق جديدة


وأضاف السيف: «يسرني أن أرحب بكم في المملكة العربية السعودية، بلدكم الثاني، حيث نلتقي اليوم بروح الشراكة، وطموح المستقبل، وإيمانٍ مشترك بأن الاستثمار هو الجسر الذي يربط الاقتصادات ويعزز ازدهار الشعوب، ويسرني كذلك أن أرحب بكم في منتدى الاستثمار السعودي–الكندي، الذي يجمع اليوم نخبة من صناع القرار وقادة الأعمال والمستثمرين من بلدينا، لاستكشاف آفاق جديدة للشراكة الاقتصادية، وإضفاء زخم جديد للعلاقات الاستثمارية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وكندا».


ونوه: «يواصل النمو السعودي زخمه؛ إذ رفع صندوق النقد الدولي أخيراً توقعاته لنمو الاقتصاد السعودي في عام 2027 إلى 5.5%، في تأكيدٍ جديد على متانة الاقتصاد السعودي، ومرونته، وقوة آفاقه متوسطة وطويلة المدى، كما تمثل الأنشطة غير النفطية اليوم أكثر من نصف الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وأصبح الاستثمار المحرك الرئيس للنمو الاقتصادي والتنويع، والركيزة الأساسية لبناء اقتصاد أكثر تنافسية واستدامة.


طموح قوي


وبين بقوله: "أكدت الحوارات التي شهدناها في وقت سابق اليوم، أن المملكة وكندا تتشاركان طموحاً قوياً لبناء اقتصادات أكثر تنافسية وابتكاراً وانفتاحاً، قادرة على خلق الفرص، وجذب الاستثمارات، وتحقيق قيمة اقتصادية مستدامة. وتمثل هذه الزيارة خطوة مهمة نحو ترجمة هذا الطموح إلى شراكات ومشروعات ملموسة".


وأشار قائلاً: «رغم أن الاستثمار هو محور لقائنا اليوم، فإن العلاقات السعودية–الكندية تقوم في جوهرها على روابط إنسانية متينة، رافقتها على مدى العقود الماضية علاقات اقتصادية وتجارية متنامية، فقد كانت الشركات الكندية جزءاً من قصة الاستثمار في المملكة منذ عام 1979، واليوم تعمل 625 شركة كندية في السوق السعودية، من بينها 13 مقراً إقليمياً، فيما أصدرنا خلال العام الماضي ما يقارب 250 ترخيصاً استثمارياً لشركات كندية، وهو ضعف ما صدر في العام السابق، وتعكس هذه الأرقام ما تحقق حتى اليوم، لكنها تعكس أيضاً حجم الفرص التي لا تزال أمامنا. فكندا تعد شريكاً استثمارياً مهماً، فيما تواصل المملكة توفير فرص استثمارية نوعية وطويلة الأجل عبر مختلف القطاعات، ومنذ عام 2017، ارتفعت تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر إلى المملكة بنحو خمسة أضعاف، وتضاعف رصيد الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر ليصل إلى نحو 293 مليار دولار، كما تضاعف إجمالي تكوين رأس المال الثابت ليبلغ أكثر من 370 مليار دولار العام الماضي، وأصبح الاستثمار غير النفطي وغير الحكومي يمثل نحو 77% من إجمالي الاستثمار».


منظومات متكاملة


وذكر قائلاً: «تعمل المملكة على بناء منظومات وطنية متكاملة تحول هذه الفرص إلى قطاعات استثمارية واعدة؛ تشمل منظومة متقدمة للتعدين والمعادن الحيوية، ومنظومة متكاملة للذكاء الاصطناعي، وقطاعاً مالياً أكثر تنافسية يضم أسواق رأس المال والتأمين والأسهم الخاصة ورأس المال الجريء، وهذه جميعها مجالات تتكامل فيها الخبرات الكندية مع الفرص السعودية، بما يحقق قيمة مضافة للطرفين، ويؤسس لشراكات طويلة الأمد، ولا تقتصر الفرص على هذه القطاعات فحسب، بل تمتد أيضاً إلى التعليم، والبنية التحتية، والطيران، والخدمات اللوجستية، حيث يمكن للمؤسسات الكندية الإسهام في التدريب المهني، والبحث التطبيقي، وتنمية مهارات المستقبل، كما تفتح الفعاليات العالمية الكبرى، وفي مقدمتها إكسبو 2030 وكأس العالم 2034، إلى جانب مشروعات توسع شبكات النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، آفاقاً واسعة أمام الشركات الكندية في مجالات التصميم والهندسة وإدارة المشروعات».