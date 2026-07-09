Investment Minister Fahd Al-Saif confirmed that under the leadership of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the G20, with GDP rising by about 85% since 2017, from around $720 billion to over $1.3 trillion last year.



Al-Saif explained in his speech during the Saudi-Canadian Investment Forum, held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, that the meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Crown Prince came at an important stage in the relationship between the two countries, at a time when the Kingdom is witnessing an unprecedented economic transformation led by Vision 2030.



A New Phase



He said, "This visit at this level and scale represents a practical translation of a new phase of cooperation between our two countries, and the Saudi-Canadian Coordination Council, announced today, will contribute to enhancing institutional communication between the two governments and support addressing the challenges that investors may face, thereby enhancing the business environment and facilitating the flow of investments. We also welcome the commencement of discussions on an Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, which represents an important step in building trust and providing a stable and reliable investment environment for investors in both countries. In the coming moments, we will witness the signing of several investment agreements that reflect the breadth of available opportunities and translate what we aspire to in partnerships into practical reality. For Saudi companies, Canada represents an important partner with global expertise, quality capital, advanced technologies, and a strong track record of reliable partnerships. Conversely, the Saudi investor brings to Canada long-term investment and strategic capital, supported by a competitive economic framework and a clear vision aimed at building sustainable businesses that achieve real economic value, alongside sustainable financial performance."



New Horizons



Al-Saif added, "I am pleased to welcome you to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, your second home, where we meet today in the spirit of partnership, with ambition for the future, and a shared belief that investment is the bridge that connects economies and enhances the prosperity of peoples. I am also pleased to welcome you to the Saudi-Canadian Investment Forum, which today gathers a select group of decision-makers, business leaders, and investors from our two countries to explore new horizons for economic partnership and inject new momentum into the investment relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada."



He noted, "Saudi growth continues its momentum; the International Monetary Fund recently raised its growth forecast for the Saudi economy in 2027 to 5.5%, reaffirming the robustness, resilience, and strong medium- and long-term prospects of the Saudi economy. Today, non-oil activities represent more than half of the GDP, and investment has become the main driver of economic growth and diversification, and the cornerstone for building a more competitive and sustainable economy.



Strong Ambition



He stated, "The discussions we had earlier today confirmed that Saudi Arabia and Canada share a strong ambition to build more competitive, innovative, and open economies capable of creating opportunities, attracting investments, and achieving sustainable economic value. This visit represents an important step towards translating this ambition into tangible partnerships and projects."



He pointed out, "Although investment is the focus of our meeting today, the Saudi-Canadian relations are fundamentally based on strong human ties, accompanied by growing economic and trade relations over the past decades. Canadian companies have been part of the investment story in the Kingdom since 1979, and today, 625 Canadian companies operate in the Saudi market, including 13 regional headquarters. Last year, we issued nearly 250 investment licenses for Canadian companies, which is double what was issued the previous year. These figures reflect what has been achieved to date, but they also reflect the size of the opportunities that still lie ahead of us. Canada is an important investment partner, while the Kingdom continues to provide quality and long-term investment opportunities across various sectors. Since 2017, foreign direct investment flows to the Kingdom have increased nearly fivefold, and the stock of foreign direct investment has doubled to about $293 billion. The total fixed capital formation has also doubled to over $370 billion last year, and non-oil and non-government investment now represents about 77% of total investment."



Integrated Systems



He mentioned, "The Kingdom is working to build integrated national systems that transform these opportunities into promising investment sectors; including an advanced system for mining and vital minerals, an integrated system for artificial intelligence, and a more competitive financial sector that includes capital markets, insurance, private equity, and venture capital. All of these are areas where Canadian expertise complements Saudi opportunities, adding value for both parties and establishing long-term partnerships. The opportunities are not limited to these sectors alone but also extend to education, infrastructure, aviation, and logistics services, where Canadian institutions can contribute to vocational training, applied research, and the development of future skills. Major global events, foremost among them Expo 2030 and the 2034 World Cup, along with projects to expand transportation and logistics networks, open wide horizons for Canadian companies in the fields of design, engineering, and project management."