The World Organisation for Animal Health has officially recognized the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as free from viral arteritis in horses, after meeting the technical requirements and international standards for declaring countries free from animal diseases.

Technical Assessment

This official recognition follows the organization's evaluation of the technical file prepared by the National Center for Plant Pest and Animal Disease Prevention and Control "Waqiah," which includes the regulatory and preventive measures and the epidemiological monitoring and investigation programs implemented in the Kingdom, in accordance with the requirements and standards established by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Ongoing Efforts

This achievement reflects the ongoing national efforts to enhance the animal health system, improve the efficiency of monitoring, prevention, and response to animal diseases, and contribute to the development of the horse industry and enhance participation in international horse racing competitions in the Kingdom.

The Kingdom's receipt of this international recognition embodies the level of progress witnessed in animal health services in the Kingdom and enhances the reliability of its veterinary procedures on an international level in the field of prevention and control of animal diseases.