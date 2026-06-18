اعتمدت المنظمة العالمية للصحة الحيوانية خلو المملكة العربية السعودية رسمياً من مرض التهاب الشرايين الفيروسي في الخيول، بعد استيفائها المتطلبات الفنية والمعايير الدولية المعتمدة الخاصة بإعلان خلو الدول من الأمراض الحيوانية.
تقييم فني
ويأتي هذا الاعتراف الرسمي بعد تقييم المنظمة للملف الفني الذي أعدّه المركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها «وقاء»، والمتضمن الإجراءات الرقابية والوقائية وبرامج الرصد والتقصي الوبائي المطبقة في المملكة، بما يتوافق مع الاشتراطات والمعايير المعتمدة لدى المنظمة العالمية للصحة الحيوانية.
جهود مستمرة
ويعكس هذا الإنجاز الجهود الوطنية المستمرة لتعزيز منظومة الصحة الحيوانية، ورفع كفاءة أعمال الرصد والوقاية والاستجابة للأمراض الحيوانية، للإسهام في تطوير صناعة الخيل وتعزيز المشاركات والبطولات الدولية في سباقات الخيل بالمملكة.
ويجسد حصول المملكة على هذا الاعتراف الدولي مستوى التقدم الذي تشهده خدمات الصحة الحيوانية في المملكة ويعزز من موثوقية إجراءاتها البيطرية على المستوى الدولي في مجال الوقاية والسيطرة على الأمراض الحيوانية.
The World Organisation for Animal Health has officially recognized the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as free from viral arteritis in horses, after meeting the technical requirements and international standards for declaring countries free from animal diseases.
Technical Assessment
This official recognition follows the organization's evaluation of the technical file prepared by the National Center for Plant Pest and Animal Disease Prevention and Control "Waqiah," which includes the regulatory and preventive measures and the epidemiological monitoring and investigation programs implemented in the Kingdom, in accordance with the requirements and standards established by the World Organisation for Animal Health.
Ongoing Efforts
This achievement reflects the ongoing national efforts to enhance the animal health system, improve the efficiency of monitoring, prevention, and response to animal diseases, and contribute to the development of the horse industry and enhance participation in international horse racing competitions in the Kingdom.
The Kingdom's receipt of this international recognition embodies the level of progress witnessed in animal health services in the Kingdom and enhances the reliability of its veterinary procedures on an international level in the field of prevention and control of animal diseases.