جاء نظام الشركات السعودي الجديد بمجموعة من الأحكام التي تستهدف تعزيز الاستقرار والاستدامة في الكيانات التجارية، ومن أبرزها ما نصت عليه المادة الحادية عشرة التي أجازت للشركاء أو المساهمين إبرام اتفاقات أو مواثيق تنظم العلاقة فيما بينهم بما يحقق استقرار الشركة واستمرارها، وهو توجه تشريعي يعكس فهماً متقدماً لطبيعة النزاعات التي تنشأ داخل الشركات، ولا سيما الشركات العائلية التي تشكل جزءاً مهماً من الاقتصاد الوطني.
وقد اعتادت الأنظمة التقليدية أن تقتصر على عقد التأسيس أو النظام الأساس باعتبارهما الوثيقتين المنظمتين للشركة، إلا أن التطورات الاقتصادية وتعقّد العلاقات التجارية أظهرا الحاجة إلى أدوات أكثر مرونة تعالج المسائل التي لا يناسب تضمينها في عقد التأسيس أو التي تتطلب تنظيماً تفصيلياً بين الشركاء أنفسهم. ومن هنا جاءت المادة الحادية عشرة لتقر مشروعية اتفاق الشركاء والميثاق العائلي وتمنحهما إطاراً نظامياً واضحاً.
وقد أجاز المنظم للشركاء أو المساهمين إبرام اتفاق أو ميثاق عائلي لتنظيم العديد من المسائل المتعلقة بملكية الشركة وإدارتها والعمل فيها وسياسة توزيع الأرباح والتصرف في الحصص أو الأسهم وآليات انتقالها وتسوية الخلافات وغيرها من الموضوعات التي تسهم في استقرار الشركة واستدامتها.
ويقصد باتفاق الشركاء ذلك الاتفاق الذي يبرم بين جميع الشركاء أو بعضهم لتنظيم حقوقهم والتزاماتهم وآلية إدارة الشركة والتصويت على القرارات الجوهرية وقيود التصرف في الحصص أو الأسهم وآليات التخارج وتسوية النزاعات المستقبلية. وتمثل هذه الاتفاقات إحدى أهم وسائل الحوكمة الوقائية، إذ تضع حلولاً واضحة للمشكلات المحتملة قبل وقوعها، وتحدد آليات التعامل مع الظروف الاستثنائية وحالات الاختلاف بين الشركاء، الأمر الذي يحد من النزاعات القضائية ويحافظ على استقرار النشاط التجاري.
أما الميثاق العائلي فيُعد من أبرز المستجدات التي جاء بها النظام، إذ يستهدف الشركات العائلية التي تمثل ركيزة أساسية في الاقتصاد السعودي. وقد أثبت الواقع العملي أن كثيراً من الشركات العائلية الناجحة واجهت تحديات كبيرة عند انتقالها من جيل إلى آخر بسبب غياب قواعد واضحة تنظم العلاقة بين أفراد الأسرة، وهو ما أدى في بعض الحالات إلى نزاعات أثرت في استقرار الشركة واستمراريتها.
ومن هذا المنطلق أجاز النظام وضع ميثاق عائلي يحدد القيم الحاكمة للشركة وآلية انتقال الملكية بين أفراد الأسرة وشروط المشاركة في الإدارة وسياسات توزيع الأرباح ومعايير التوظيف وآليات معالجة الخلافات العائلية قبل أن تتحول إلى منازعات قضائية أو تجارية قد تهدد كيان الشركة ذاته.
وتتجلى أهمية الميثاق العائلي في أنه يفصل بين الروابط الأسرية والمصالح التجارية، ويؤسس لقواعد موضوعية تحكم إدارة الشركة بعيداً عن الاعتبارات الشخصية والعاطفية. كما يسهم في المحافظة على استقرار الملكية واستمرار النشاط التجاري عبر الأجيال، ويعزز الثقة بين أفراد الأسرة والشركاء والمتعاملين مع الشركة، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 الرامية إلى تعزيز استدامة المنشآت العائلية وتحويلها إلى مؤسسات اقتصادية راسخة وقادرة على النمو والتوسع.
ومن الناحية العملية، فإن وجود اتفاق للشركاء أو ميثاق عائلي لا يغني عن عقد التأسيس أو النظام الأساس، بل يكملهما ويعالج الجوانب التفصيلية التي تحتاج إلى قدر أكبر من المرونة. كما أن نجاح هذه الوثائق يعتمد على دقة صياغتها القانونية ووضوح أحكامها وتوافقها مع نظام الشركات والأنظمة ذات العلاقة، بحيث تعبر عن الإرادة الحقيقية للأطراف وتوفر حلولاً عملية للمسائل المستقبلية المحتملة.
ولعل القيمة الحقيقية للمادة الحادية عشرة لا تكمن في إجازة هذه الاتفاقات والمواثيق فحسب، وإنما في ترسيخ ثقافة الحوكمة الوقائية داخل الشركات السعودية، ونقل العلاقة بين الشركاء وأفراد العائلة من دائرة الأعراف والتفاهمات الشفوية إلى إطار مؤسسي مكتوب وواضح. فالشركات لا تتعثر عادة بسبب نقص الفرص الاستثمارية، بقدر ما تتعثر أحياناً بسبب الخلافات الداخلية وسوء تنظيم العلاقات بين ملاكها، ولذلك جاءت هذه المادة لتشكل إحدى الأدوات التشريعية المهمة التي تحمي استقرار الشركات، وتحفظ الحقوق، وتدعم استمراريتها، وتضمن انتقالها الآمن بين الأجيال.

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