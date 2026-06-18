The new Saudi Companies Law came with a set of provisions aimed at enhancing stability and sustainability in commercial entities, most notably what is stipulated in Article Eleven, which allows partners or shareholders to enter into agreements or charters that regulate their relationship in a way that ensures the stability and continuity of the company. This legislative direction reflects an advanced understanding of the nature of disputes that arise within companies, particularly family businesses, which constitute an important part of the national economy.

Traditional systems have typically limited themselves to the Articles of Incorporation or the bylaws as the two documents governing the company. However, economic developments and the complexity of commercial relationships have revealed the need for more flexible tools to address issues that are not suitable for inclusion in the Articles of Incorporation or that require detailed organization among the partners themselves. Hence, Article Eleven was introduced to recognize the legitimacy of partner agreements and family charters and provide them with a clear regulatory framework.

The legislator has allowed partners or shareholders to enter into an agreement or family charter to organize many issues related to the ownership of the company, its management, operations, profit distribution policies, the disposal of shares or stocks, mechanisms for their transfer, dispute resolution, and other topics that contribute to the stability and sustainability of the company.

The partner agreement refers to the agreement made between all partners or some of them to organize their rights and obligations, the mechanism for managing the company, voting on essential decisions, restrictions on the disposal of shares or stocks, exit mechanisms, and resolving future disputes. These agreements represent one of the most important preventive governance tools, as they provide clear solutions to potential problems before they occur and define mechanisms for dealing with exceptional circumstances and disagreements among partners, thereby reducing judicial disputes and maintaining the stability of commercial activity.

As for the family charter, it is one of the most significant innovations brought by the law, targeting family businesses that represent a fundamental pillar of the Saudi economy. Practical reality has shown that many successful family businesses have faced significant challenges when transitioning from one generation to another due to the absence of clear rules governing the relationship among family members, which in some cases led to disputes that affected the stability and continuity of the company.

From this standpoint, the law permits the establishment of a family charter that defines the governing values of the company, the mechanism for transferring ownership among family members, conditions for participation in management, profit distribution policies, employment criteria, and mechanisms for addressing family disputes before they escalate into judicial or commercial disputes that could threaten the very existence of the company.

The importance of the family charter is evident in that it separates family ties from commercial interests, establishing objective rules that govern the management of the company away from personal and emotional considerations. It also contributes to maintaining ownership stability and the continuity of commercial activity across generations, enhancing trust among family members, partners, and stakeholders in the company, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at promoting the sustainability of family enterprises and transforming them into solid economic institutions capable of growth and expansion.

Practically speaking, the existence of a partner agreement or family charter does not replace the Articles of Incorporation or the bylaws; rather, it complements them and addresses the detailed aspects that require greater flexibility. The success of these documents depends on the accuracy of their legal drafting, the clarity of their provisions, and their alignment with the Companies Law and related regulations, ensuring that they reflect the true intentions of the parties and provide practical solutions for potential future issues.

Perhaps the true value of Article Eleven lies not only in permitting these agreements and charters but also in establishing a culture of preventive governance within Saudi companies, shifting the relationship between partners and family members from the realm of customs and oral understandings to a clear, written institutional framework. Companies typically do not falter due to a lack of investment opportunities, but rather sometimes due to internal disputes and poor organization of relationships among their owners. Thus, this article serves as one of the important legislative tools that protect the stability of companies, safeguard rights, support their continuity, and ensure their safe transition between generations.

