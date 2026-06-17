The Kingdom achieved 3 international awards in the tenth edition of the European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO 2026), which was held in Gothenburg, Sweden, with the participation of about 200 students from 40 countries.

Student Hussein Habib Al-Saleh won a bronze medal, while students Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Arfaj and Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Raml received certificates of appreciation.

With this, the Kingdom's tally in its eight participations in the Olympiad has risen to 27 international awards, supported by the "Mawhiba" program, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, as part of efforts to prepare and qualify students for international scientific competitions.