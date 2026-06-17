حقّقت المملكة 3 جوائز دولية في النسخة العاشرة من أولمبياد الفيزياء الأوروبي (EuPhO 2026)، الذي أقيم في مدينة غوتنبرغ بالسويد، بمشاركة نحو 200 طالب من 40 دولة.

وحصل الطالب حسين حبيب الصالح على ميدالية برونزية، فيما نال الطالبان محمد عبدالرحمن العرفج ومحمد محمود الرمل شهادتي تقدير.

وبذلك ارتفع رصيد المملكة في مشاركاتها الثمان بالأولمبياد إلى 27 جائزة دولية، بدعم من برنامج «موهبة»، بالشراكة مع وزارة التعليم، ضمن جهود إعداد وتأهيل الطلبة للمنافسات العلمية الدولية.