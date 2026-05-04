The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, visited the Hajj and Umrah Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport yesterday (Sunday) as part of a field tour that included several airport facilities to assess the readiness of the services provided to the guests of Allah during the Hajj season. He was accompanied by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jeddah Airports, Engineer Raed Al-Mudayhim, the CEO of Jeddah Airports, Engineer Mazen Jawhar, and several security and operational leaders.

The Deputy Emir of Makkah began his tour by visiting the security checkpoints and procedures, then inspected the development project of the Hajj and Umrah Terminal and reviewed its developmental phases aimed at increasing capacity and improving the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah.

The Deputy Emir of Makkah also visited the control and operations center at the Hajj and Umrah Terminal, where he listened to an explanation about crowd management systems and the technologies used to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and Umrah performers. He also reviewed the projects for modern electronic gates and the mechanisms to expedite entry and exit procedures.

He visited the passport and customs areas and listened to an explanation of the procedures followed to facilitate the completion of the guests of Allah's processes, enhancing speed and improving performance efficiency. He also inspected the waiting lounges and service facilities, which include air-conditioned rest areas and designated zones to receive pilgrims, ensuring their comfort during the phase of directing them to the buses heading to the holy sites.

At the end of the tour, a meeting of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah was held, chaired by the Deputy Emir of Makkah in the presence of the relevant authorities. The meeting reviewed operational plans and coordination between various entities and discussed ways to enhance the quality of services during the current Hajj season.

This tour comes as part of the Deputy Emir of Makkah's commitment to monitoring the readiness of the operational system at King Abdulaziz International Airport and improving the level of services provided to the guests of the Sacred House of Allah.

It is worth noting that Jeddah Airports have prepared early to serve the guests of Allah by implementing a comprehensive operational plan, overseen by more than 10,000 employees, in collaboration with 27 governmental and operational entities, ensuring the best services for the guests of Allah.

The plan focused on operating three main terminals that include more than 411 counters for completing procedures and 70 electronic gates, in addition to preparing 259 bus parking spaces and areas for rest and transportation, 4 health centers, and emergency services, as well as commercial facilities, support services, and centers for selling Zamzam water, enhancing the smooth flow of movement within the airport.