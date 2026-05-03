Ariz Limited Commercial Investment Company announces the launch of the "Heritage of Mecca" online auction to sell a variety of properties in Mecca, under the supervision of the Support and Liquidation Center (Enfaz). The auction will start on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and will continue until Monday, May 11, 2026, via the live auction platform.

The auction offers 41 diverse real estate opportunities, including commercial, residential, and agricultural properties. Among the highlights is a mixed-use commercial and residential strip on Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road leading to the Grand Mosque, which includes 9 plots and will be sold in parts. It is distinguished by its vital location near the Chamber of Commerce in Mecca.

The auction also includes 8 residential land plots in Al-Fahd – Al-Sharae, 11 residential land plots in Al-Nuzha, in addition to 12 residential land plots in Al-Hamra, and a farm located in Al-Jamoum Center, providing diverse investment options that meet the needs of various investors.

These properties are located in strategic areas within Mecca and its affiliated centers, characterized by their proximity to vital roads leading to the Grand Mosque, as well as their closeness to the Umm Al-Qura Path project, which enhances their investment value and makes them promising opportunities for achieving lucrative returns.

To view the auction brochure:

https://t.co/sZuTNI9AyX

For more information, please contact the following numbers:

0554000127 – 0554000134