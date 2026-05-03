تعلن شركة أريز للاستثمار التجاري المحدودة عن إقامة مزاد «عراقة مكة» الإلكتروني لبيع مجموعة من العقارات المتنوعة في مكة المكرمة، وذلك تحت إشراف مركز الإسناد والتصفية (إنفاذ)، حيث ينطلق المزاد يوم الخميس 7 مايو 2026، ويستمر حتى الإثنين 11 مايو 2026، عبر منصة مباشر للمزادات.
ويطرح المزاد 41 فرصة عقارية متنوعة تشمل عقارات تجارية وسكنية وزراعية، من أبرزها شريط تجاري سكني على طريق الأمير محمد بن سلمان الموصل إلى الحرم المكي، يضم 9 قطع ويُطرح للبيع بشكل مجزأ، ويتميز بموقعه الحيوي بالقرب من الغرفة التجارية بمكة المكرمة.
كما يضم المزاد 8 قطع أراضٍ سكنية في حي الفهد – الشرائع، و11 قطعة أرض سكنية في حي النزهة، بالإضافة إلى 12 قطعة أرض سكنية في حي الحمراء، ومزرعة تقع في مركز الجموم، ما يوفر خيارات استثمارية متنوعة تلبي احتياجات مختلف المستثمرين.
وتقع هذه العقارات في مواقع إستراتيجية داخل مكة المكرمة والمراكز التابعة لها، وتتميز بقربها من الطرق الحيوية المؤدية إلى الحرم المكي، إضافة إلى قربها من مشروع مسار أم القرى، الأمر الذي يعزز من قيمتها الاستثمارية ويجعلها فرصاً واعدة لتحقيق عوائد مجزية.
للاطلاع على كتيب المزاد:
https://t.co/sZuTNI9AyX
وللمزيد من العلومات التواصل على الأرقام التالية:
0554000127 – 0554000134
Ariz Limited Commercial Investment Company announces the launch of the "Heritage of Mecca" online auction to sell a variety of properties in Mecca, under the supervision of the Support and Liquidation Center (Enfaz). The auction will start on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and will continue until Monday, May 11, 2026, via the live auction platform.
The auction offers 41 diverse real estate opportunities, including commercial, residential, and agricultural properties. Among the highlights is a mixed-use commercial and residential strip on Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road leading to the Grand Mosque, which includes 9 plots and will be sold in parts. It is distinguished by its vital location near the Chamber of Commerce in Mecca.
The auction also includes 8 residential land plots in Al-Fahd – Al-Sharae, 11 residential land plots in Al-Nuzha, in addition to 12 residential land plots in Al-Hamra, and a farm located in Al-Jamoum Center, providing diverse investment options that meet the needs of various investors.
These properties are located in strategic areas within Mecca and its affiliated centers, characterized by their proximity to vital roads leading to the Grand Mosque, as well as their closeness to the Umm Al-Qura Path project, which enhances their investment value and makes them promising opportunities for achieving lucrative returns.
To view the auction brochure:
https://t.co/sZuTNI9AyX
For more information, please contact the following numbers:
0554000127 – 0554000134