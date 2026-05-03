تعلن شركة أريز للاستثمار التجاري المحدودة عن إقامة مزاد «عراقة مكة» الإلكتروني لبيع مجموعة من العقارات المتنوعة في مكة المكرمة، وذلك تحت إشراف مركز الإسناد والتصفية (إنفاذ)، حيث ينطلق المزاد يوم الخميس 7 مايو 2026، ويستمر حتى الإثنين 11 مايو 2026، عبر منصة مباشر للمزادات.

ويطرح المزاد 41 فرصة عقارية متنوعة تشمل عقارات تجارية وسكنية وزراعية، من أبرزها شريط تجاري سكني على طريق الأمير محمد بن سلمان الموصل إلى الحرم المكي، يضم 9 قطع ويُطرح للبيع بشكل مجزأ، ويتميز بموقعه الحيوي بالقرب من الغرفة التجارية بمكة المكرمة.

كما يضم المزاد 8 قطع أراضٍ سكنية في حي الفهد – الشرائع، و11 قطعة أرض سكنية في حي النزهة، بالإضافة إلى 12 قطعة أرض سكنية في حي الحمراء، ومزرعة تقع في مركز الجموم، ما يوفر خيارات استثمارية متنوعة تلبي احتياجات مختلف المستثمرين.

وتقع هذه العقارات في مواقع إستراتيجية داخل مكة المكرمة والمراكز التابعة لها، وتتميز بقربها من الطرق الحيوية المؤدية إلى الحرم المكي، إضافة إلى قربها من مشروع مسار أم القرى، الأمر الذي يعزز من قيمتها الاستثمارية ويجعلها فرصاً واعدة لتحقيق عوائد مجزية.

للاطلاع على كتيب المزاد:

https://t.co/sZuTNI9AyX

وللمزيد من العلومات التواصل على الأرقام التالية:

0554000127 – 0554000134