The Emir of the Medina region, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah in the region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, affirmed the leadership's commitment to enhancing the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah, in light of the comprehensive capabilities established for the care of the Two Holy Mosques and the attention given to their visitors, facilitating their performance of rituals with ease and reassurance.

This came during his field visit to Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, accompanied by the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, to assess the readiness of the relevant authorities to serve the guests of Allah during the Hajj season, coinciding with the arrival of pilgrims to Medina.

He praised the efforts of national competencies in various sectors operating at the airport, and their role in facilitating arrival procedures and directing pilgrims to their accommodation, according to a comprehensive operational system that achieves the highest levels of comfort and smoothness.

During the tour, he reviewed the services provided in the Hajj lounges at the airport, which include passport services, technical solutions, and operational procedures that contribute to the swift completion of processes, enhance the flow of movement, and reduce waiting times.

The tour also included an overview of baggage transport services, customs counters, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah service offices, healthcare centers, and the entities participating in the season's activities.

His Highness listened to an explanation about the service system provided in the "Hajj Plaza" area, which includes several lounges equipped to receive pilgrims and provide them with high-quality services.