أكد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة، رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة بالمنطقة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، حرص القيادة على الارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، في ظل ما وفرته من إمكانات متكاملة لرعاية الحرمين الشريفين والعناية بقاصديهما، بما ييسّر أداء مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة.

جاء ذلك خلال زيارته الميدانية لمطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة، يرافقه نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، للوقوف على جاهزية الجهات المعنية بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم الحج، تزامنًا مع توافد الحجاج إلى المدينة المنورة.

وأشاد بجهود الكفاءات الوطنية في مختلف القطاعات العاملة بالمطار، ودورها في تسهيل إجراءات الوصول وتفويج الحجاج إلى مقار سكنهم، وفق منظومة تشغيلية متكاملة تحقق أعلى مستويات الراحة والانسيابية.

واطّلع خلال الجولة على الخدمات المقدمة في صالات الحج بالمطار، التي تشمل خدمات الجوازات والحلول التقنية والإجراءات التشغيلية التي تسهم في سرعة إنهاء الإجراءات، وتعزيز انسيابية الحركة، وتقليص زمن الانتظار.

كما شملت الجولة الاطلاع على خدمات نقل الأمتعة، ومنصات الجمارك، ومكاتب خدمات وزارة الحج والعمرة، ومركز الرعاية الصحية، والجهات المشاركة في أعمال الموسم.

واستمع سموّه إلى شرح عن منظومة الخدمات المقدمة في منطقة «الحج بلازا»، التي تضم عددًا من الصالات المجهزة لاستقبال الحجاج وتقديم الخدمات لهم بكفاءة عالية.