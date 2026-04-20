أكد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي، أن مجلس التعاون يسعى دائماً لبيئة مستقرة وآمنة، وينتهج سياسات بنّاءة، قائمة على التنمية والازدهار وليس الحروب والنزاعات، ومبنية على تعزيز الثقة المتبادلة مع الشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين، ما جعله شريكاً موثوقاً به على الأصعدة كافة.

جاء ذلك خلال مشاركته في جلسة بعنوان «الشرق الأوسط ما بعد السياسة الصفرية» على هامش منتدى أنطاليا الدبلوماسي، مع نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين بالمملكة الأردنية أيمن الصفدي، والأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبوالغيط، في مدينة أنطاليا بالجمهورية التركية.

وأوضح، خلال مشاركته في الجلسة، أن مجلس التعاون كان دائماً شريكاً في الحلول القائمة على الدبلوماسية والحوار، مستنداً إلى مبادئ راسخة في مقدمتها احترام سيادة الدول وعدم التدخل، وحل النزاعات بالطرق السلمية؛ وهو ما يعزز الثقة بين الدول. وتطرق البديوي إلى الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغادرة التي تعرضت لها دول مجلس التعاون وما سببته من انعكاسات خطيرة على الأمن والاستقرار، ذاكراً أنها لم تغير من سياساته نحو التنمية والاستقرار ودعم الدول المحتاجة، موضحاً أن دول مجلس التعاون بذلت جهوداً كبيرة لمنع الحرب، ومع ذلك تفاجأت دول المجلس بهذه الهجمات الإيرانية غير المبررة وغير القانونية. وبيّن أن مجلس التعاون اضطلع بدور مبادر في عدد من الملفات الإقليمية؛ وفي مقدمتها القضية الفلسطينية، ودعم الجهود الدولية لتحقيق حل الدولتين، إلى جانب المساعدات الإنسانية والمبادرات السياسية في العديد من القضايا، مؤكداً أن هذه الأدوار تجسِّد إيمان دول مجلس التعاون بأن الاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي هو مسؤولية مشتركة.

وأوضح البديوي أن دور المنظمات الإقليمية ليس خياراً بل أصبح ضرورة حتمية، فنجاح هذه المنظمات لا يُقاس فقط بمدى تماسكها الداخلي، بل بقدرتها على مد جسور التعاون، وبناء الشراكات، والإسهام الفاعل في تحقيق الاستقرار العالمي.

وفي إطار ذلك، أشار الأمين العام إلى أن مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية تبنّى هذه المسؤولية بكل جدية، من خلال إبرام 28 شراكة إستراتيجية مع دول حول العالم، إلى جانب تعاونه مع ثماني منظمات إقليمية، رسّخ من خلالها مكانته الإقليمية والدولية بصفته حلقة وصل فاعلة تسهم في تعزيز الحوار، ودعم السلام، وتحقيق الاستقرار والازدهار.