The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, confirmed that the Council always seeks a stable and secure environment, adopting constructive policies based on development and prosperity rather than wars and conflicts, and built on enhancing mutual trust with regional and international partners, which has made it a reliable partner on all fronts.

This came during his participation in a session titled "The Middle East After Zero-Sum Politics" on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, alongside Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, and the Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in the city of Antalya, Turkey.

He clarified, during his participation in the session, that the Gulf Cooperation Council has always been a partner in solutions based on diplomacy and dialogue, relying on solid principles, foremost of which are respect for the sovereignty of states and non-interference, and resolving disputes through peaceful means; this enhances trust among nations. Al-Budaiwi addressed the treacherous Iranian attacks that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries have faced and the serious repercussions they have caused on security and stability, noting that they did not change its policies towards development and stability and support for needy countries, explaining that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries have made significant efforts to prevent war, yet they were surprised by these unjustified and illegal Iranian attacks. He indicated that the Gulf Cooperation Council has played a proactive role in several regional issues; foremost among them is the Palestinian cause, supporting international efforts to achieve a two-state solution, along with humanitarian aid and political initiatives in many issues, affirming that these roles embody the belief of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries that regional and international stability is a shared responsibility.

Al-Budaiwi explained that the role of regional organizations is not an option but has become a necessity, as the success of these organizations is not only measured by their internal cohesion but also by their ability to build bridges of cooperation, establish partnerships, and actively contribute to achieving global stability.

In this context, the Secretary-General pointed out that the Gulf Cooperation Council has taken on this responsibility seriously, by establishing 28 strategic partnerships with countries around the world, in addition to its cooperation with eight regional organizations, through which it has solidified its regional and international position as an effective link that contributes to enhancing dialogue, supporting peace, and achieving stability and prosperity.