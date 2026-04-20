Yesterday, the first flights for beneficiaries of the "Makkah Route" initiative departed from the initiative's lounge at Islamabad International Airport in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, heading to Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina. This event was attended by the Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, and the Deputy Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Pakistan, Muhammad Al-Ali.

The initiative aims to provide integrated services for the guests of Allah in their home countries, allowing for a smooth and easy travel process. This includes taking biometric data and issuing Hajj visas electronically, completing passport procedures after verifying health requirements, and sorting and tagging luggage according to accommodation and transportation arrangements in the Kingdom. Finally, pilgrims will be directly transferred to the designated buses that will take them to their accommodations in Makkah and Medina, while partner entities will handle the delivery of their luggage to those locations.