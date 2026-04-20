غادرت، أمس، أولى رحلات المستفيدين من مبادرة «طريق مكة» من صالة المبادرة في مطار إسلام آباد الدولي بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، متوجهة إلى مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة، وذلك بحضور وزير الشؤون الدينية الباكستاني سردار محمد يوسف، ونائب سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى باكستان محمد العلي.
وتأتي المبادرة في إطار تقديم خدمات متكاملة لضيوف الرحمن في بلدانهم، حيث تتيح إنهاء إجراءات السفر بكل يسر وسهولة، بدءاً من أخذ الخصائص الحيوية وإصدار تأشيرة الحج إلكترونياً، مروراً باستكمال إجراءات الجوازات بعد التحقق من الاشتراطات الصحية، وترميز وفرز الأمتعة وفق ترتيبات السكن والنقل في المملكة، وصولاً إلى انتقال الحجاج مباشرة إلى الحافلات المخصصة لنقلهم إلى مقار إقامتهم في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، بينما تتولى الجهات الشريكة إيصال أمتعتهم إلى تلك المقار.
Yesterday, the first flights for beneficiaries of the "Makkah Route" initiative departed from the initiative's lounge at Islamabad International Airport in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, heading to Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina. This event was attended by the Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, and the Deputy Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Pakistan, Muhammad Al-Ali.
The initiative aims to provide integrated services for the guests of Allah in their home countries, allowing for a smooth and easy travel process. This includes taking biometric data and issuing Hajj visas electronically, completing passport procedures after verifying health requirements, and sorting and tagging luggage according to accommodation and transportation arrangements in the Kingdom. Finally, pilgrims will be directly transferred to the designated buses that will take them to their accommodations in Makkah and Medina, while partner entities will handle the delivery of their luggage to those locations.