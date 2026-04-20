غادرت، أمس، أولى رحلات المستفيدين من مبادرة «طريق مكة» من صالة المبادرة في مطار إسلام آباد الدولي بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، متوجهة إلى مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة، وذلك بحضور وزير الشؤون الدينية الباكستاني سردار محمد يوسف، ونائب سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى باكستان محمد العلي.

وتأتي المبادرة في إطار تقديم خدمات متكاملة لضيوف الرحمن في بلدانهم، حيث تتيح إنهاء إجراءات السفر بكل يسر وسهولة، بدءاً من أخذ الخصائص الحيوية وإصدار تأشيرة الحج إلكترونياً، مروراً باستكمال إجراءات الجوازات بعد التحقق من الاشتراطات الصحية، وترميز وفرز الأمتعة وفق ترتيبات السكن والنقل في المملكة، وصولاً إلى انتقال الحجاج مباشرة إلى الحافلات المخصصة لنقلهم إلى مقار إقامتهم في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، بينما تتولى الجهات الشريكة إيصال أمتعتهم إلى تلك المقار.