رصدت هيئة التراث في مارس الماضي 20 مخالفة على مواقع التراث الثقافي في عدد من مناطق السعودية، شملت 5 حالات تعدٍ ميداني تمثلت في كسر بوابات الحماية، والتعدي على أسوار المواقع، واستخدام معدات ثقيلة داخل نطاق مواقع أثرية وتراثية، إضافة إلى أعمال نبش وإزالة للتربة، في مناطق الرياض، مكة المكرمة، القصيم، عسير وتبوك.
كما رصدت الهيئة 5 مخالفات عبر منصات التواصل تضمنت ممارسات وأنشطة للمسح الأثري، وعرض نقوش ومواقع تراثية دون الحصول على التراخيص اللازمة من الهيئة، إضافة إلى الادعاء بوجود آثار، والتعدي على مواقع أثرية بالنبش والإتلاف، ويجري حالياً استكمال الإجراءات النظامية حيال هذه الحالات وفق ما تقضي به أحكام أنظمة حماية الآثار والتراث العمراني.
كما سجلت الهيئة أيضاً 10 تجاوزات مرتبطة بحيازة وعرض قطع أثرية وثقافية عبر منصات إلكترونية، تضمنت عملات وقطعاً أثرية متنوعة، وجرى عرض بعضها للبيع أو الترويج لها دون الحصول على التصاريح النظامية اللازمة.
وأكدت الهيئة أن أعمال الرصد والمتابعة تتم وفق آلية نظامية تشمل التحقق من المخالفة وتوثيقها وإحالتها للجهات المختصة للنظر فيها واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة بحق مرتكبيها، بما في ذلك فرض الغرامات أو إحالة المخالفين للنيابة العامة.
The Heritage Authority recorded 20 violations of cultural heritage sites in several regions of Saudi Arabia last March, including 5 cases of field encroachment represented by breaking protective gates, encroaching on site walls, and using heavy equipment within the boundaries of archaeological and heritage sites, in addition to excavation and soil removal activities in the regions of Riyadh, Makkah, Qassim, Asir, and Tabuk.
The authority also recorded 5 violations through social media platforms that included practices and activities related to archaeological surveying, displaying inscriptions and heritage sites without obtaining the necessary permits from the authority, in addition to claiming the existence of artifacts and encroaching on archaeological sites through excavation and destruction. The necessary legal procedures are currently being completed regarding these cases in accordance with the provisions of the laws protecting antiquities and urban heritage.
The authority also recorded 10 violations related to the possession and display of archaeological and cultural pieces through electronic platforms, which included coins and various archaeological items, some of which were offered for sale or promoted without obtaining the necessary legal permits.
The authority confirmed that monitoring and follow-up activities are carried out according to a legal mechanism that includes verifying the violation, documenting it, and referring it to the relevant authorities for consideration and taking the necessary legal actions against the perpetrators, including imposing fines or referring the violators to the Public Prosecution.