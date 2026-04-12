رصدت هيئة التراث في مارس الماضي 20 مخالفة على مواقع التراث الثقافي في عدد من مناطق السعودية، شملت 5 حالات تعدٍ ميداني تمثلت في كسر بوابات الحماية، والتعدي على أسوار المواقع، واستخدام معدات ثقيلة داخل نطاق مواقع أثرية وتراثية، إضافة إلى أعمال نبش وإزالة للتربة، في مناطق الرياض، مكة المكرمة، القصيم، عسير وتبوك.

كما رصدت الهيئة 5 مخالفات عبر منصات التواصل تضمنت ممارسات وأنشطة للمسح الأثري، وعرض نقوش ومواقع تراثية دون الحصول على التراخيص اللازمة من الهيئة، إضافة إلى الادعاء بوجود آثار، والتعدي على مواقع أثرية بالنبش والإتلاف، ويجري حالياً استكمال الإجراءات النظامية حيال هذه الحالات وفق ما تقضي به أحكام أنظمة حماية الآثار والتراث العمراني.

كما سجلت الهيئة أيضاً 10 تجاوزات مرتبطة بحيازة وعرض قطع أثرية وثقافية عبر منصات إلكترونية، تضمنت عملات وقطعاً أثرية متنوعة، وجرى عرض بعضها للبيع أو الترويج لها دون الحصول على التصاريح النظامية اللازمة.

وأكدت الهيئة أن أعمال الرصد والمتابعة تتم وفق آلية نظامية تشمل التحقق من المخالفة وتوثيقها وإحالتها للجهات المختصة للنظر فيها واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة بحق مرتكبيها، بما في ذلك فرض الغرامات أو إحالة المخالفين للنيابة العامة.