The Heritage Authority recorded 20 violations of cultural heritage sites in several regions of Saudi Arabia last March, including 5 cases of field encroachment represented by breaking protective gates, encroaching on site walls, and using heavy equipment within the boundaries of archaeological and heritage sites, in addition to excavation and soil removal activities in the regions of Riyadh, Makkah, Qassim, Asir, and Tabuk.

The authority also recorded 5 violations through social media platforms that included practices and activities related to archaeological surveying, displaying inscriptions and heritage sites without obtaining the necessary permits from the authority, in addition to claiming the existence of artifacts and encroaching on archaeological sites through excavation and destruction. The necessary legal procedures are currently being completed regarding these cases in accordance with the provisions of the laws protecting antiquities and urban heritage.

The authority also recorded 10 violations related to the possession and display of archaeological and cultural pieces through electronic platforms, which included coins and various archaeological items, some of which were offered for sale or promoted without obtaining the necessary legal permits.

The authority confirmed that monitoring and follow-up activities are carried out according to a legal mechanism that includes verifying the violation, documenting it, and referring it to the relevant authorities for consideration and taking the necessary legal actions against the perpetrators, including imposing fines or referring the violators to the Public Prosecution.