تؤكد الوقفات الجماهيرية للشعب اليمني في مأرب وتعز وحضرموت والمهرة وبقية المحافظات اليمنية؛ التي نُظمت تضامناً مع السعودية في وجه الاعتداءات الإيرانية المتكررة، أن البلدين يرتبطان بعلاقات تاريخية مبنية على الأخوة والجوار والأمن الواحد، والمصير المشترك والآمال والتطلُّعات الواحدة.

وبرهنت هذه الوقفات الأخوية، التي حملت عنوان الوفاء للسعودية قيادة وشعباً، على ما يربط البلدين من مشتركات لا تتأثر بالأحداث الإقليمية والدولية، وإنما تزيدها قوة وتماسكاً وبما يجعلها تقدم للعالم الأنموذج الأمثل للعلاقات بين بلدين جارين بينهما صلات القرابة والجوار والتأثر والتأثير.

وتواصل السعودية وقفاتها الصادقة مع اليمن في مواجهة الظروف الصعبة التي يمر بها من خلال تبني قضيته سياسياً في مختلف الهيئات والمنظمات والمحافل الدولية؛ ما ساهم في إعلان المجتمع الدولي دعمه لوحدة اليمن واستقراره وسلامة أراضيه، ووقوفه إلى جانب مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة في كلِّ الخطوات التي من شأنها استعادة الدولة من خلال عملية سلام شاملة تجمع كل المكونات والأطراف اليمنية.

ولم يتوقف الدعم السعودي عند هذا الحد، وإنما تجاوزه إلى الدعم الاقتصادي والتنموي من خلال مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وضخّ المليارات في البنك المركزي لدعم العُملة اليمنية، وإقامة المشاريع التنموية في مجالات الصحة والتعليم والطرق وكل ما يهم المجتمع، وإعادة تأهيل المطارات والموانئ، ودفع مرتبات العاملين في القطاعين العسكري والمدني، وقبل كل هذا تلمُّس احتياجات الشعب اليمني، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بحياته اليومية، والعمل على تحسين خدمات الكهرباء والمياه في جميع المحافظات المحررة.

ولا تزال السعودية تقدم دعمها لليمن حكومة وشعباً، منطلقةً من الأخوة والجوار والمصير المشترك والآمال والتطلعات الواعدة الواحدة.