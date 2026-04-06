The public demonstrations of the Yemeni people in Marib, Taiz, Hadramaut, Al-Mahra, and other Yemeni governorates, organized in solidarity with Saudi Arabia against the repeated Iranian aggressions, confirm that the two countries are linked by historical relations based on brotherhood, proximity, shared security, common destiny, hopes, and aspirations.

These brotherly demonstrations, which carried the title "Loyalty to Saudi Arabia, Leadership and People," have proven the commonalities that bind the two countries, which are not affected by regional and international events but rather strengthen and solidify them, making them an exemplary model of relations between neighboring countries connected by kinship, proximity, and mutual influence.

Saudi Arabia continues its sincere support for Yemen in facing the difficult circumstances it is going through by adopting its cause politically in various bodies, organizations, and international forums; this has contributed to the international community's declaration of its support for Yemen's unity, stability, and territorial integrity, standing alongside the Presidential Leadership Council and the government in all steps aimed at restoring the state through a comprehensive peace process that brings together all Yemeni components and parties.

Saudi support has not stopped at this point; it has extended to economic and developmental support through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, injecting billions into the Central Bank to support the Yemeni currency, establishing developmental projects in health, education, roads, and all that concerns the community, rehabilitating airports and ports, and paying salaries for workers in both the military and civilian sectors. Above all, it has focused on addressing the needs of the Yemeni people, especially those related to their daily lives, and working to improve electricity and water services in all liberated governorates.

Saudi Arabia continues to provide its support to Yemen, both government and people, stemming from brotherhood, proximity, common destiny, and shared promising hopes and aspirations.