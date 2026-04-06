تؤكد الوقفات الجماهيرية للشعب اليمني في مأرب وتعز وحضرموت والمهرة وبقية المحافظات اليمنية؛ التي نُظمت تضامناً مع السعودية في وجه الاعتداءات الإيرانية المتكررة، أن البلدين يرتبطان بعلاقات تاريخية مبنية على الأخوة والجوار والأمن الواحد، والمصير المشترك والآمال والتطلُّعات الواحدة.
وبرهنت هذه الوقفات الأخوية، التي حملت عنوان الوفاء للسعودية قيادة وشعباً، على ما يربط البلدين من مشتركات لا تتأثر بالأحداث الإقليمية والدولية، وإنما تزيدها قوة وتماسكاً وبما يجعلها تقدم للعالم الأنموذج الأمثل للعلاقات بين بلدين جارين بينهما صلات القرابة والجوار والتأثر والتأثير.
وتواصل السعودية وقفاتها الصادقة مع اليمن في مواجهة الظروف الصعبة التي يمر بها من خلال تبني قضيته سياسياً في مختلف الهيئات والمنظمات والمحافل الدولية؛ ما ساهم في إعلان المجتمع الدولي دعمه لوحدة اليمن واستقراره وسلامة أراضيه، ووقوفه إلى جانب مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة في كلِّ الخطوات التي من شأنها استعادة الدولة من خلال عملية سلام شاملة تجمع كل المكونات والأطراف اليمنية.
ولم يتوقف الدعم السعودي عند هذا الحد، وإنما تجاوزه إلى الدعم الاقتصادي والتنموي من خلال مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وضخّ المليارات في البنك المركزي لدعم العُملة اليمنية، وإقامة المشاريع التنموية في مجالات الصحة والتعليم والطرق وكل ما يهم المجتمع، وإعادة تأهيل المطارات والموانئ، ودفع مرتبات العاملين في القطاعين العسكري والمدني، وقبل كل هذا تلمُّس احتياجات الشعب اليمني، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بحياته اليومية، والعمل على تحسين خدمات الكهرباء والمياه في جميع المحافظات المحررة.
ولا تزال السعودية تقدم دعمها لليمن حكومة وشعباً، منطلقةً من الأخوة والجوار والمصير المشترك والآمال والتطلعات الواعدة الواحدة.
The public demonstrations of the Yemeni people in Marib, Taiz, Hadramaut, Al-Mahra, and other Yemeni governorates, organized in solidarity with Saudi Arabia against the repeated Iranian aggressions, confirm that the two countries are linked by historical relations based on brotherhood, proximity, shared security, common destiny, hopes, and aspirations.
These brotherly demonstrations, which carried the title "Loyalty to Saudi Arabia, Leadership and People," have proven the commonalities that bind the two countries, which are not affected by regional and international events but rather strengthen and solidify them, making them an exemplary model of relations between neighboring countries connected by kinship, proximity, and mutual influence.
Saudi Arabia continues its sincere support for Yemen in facing the difficult circumstances it is going through by adopting its cause politically in various bodies, organizations, and international forums; this has contributed to the international community's declaration of its support for Yemen's unity, stability, and territorial integrity, standing alongside the Presidential Leadership Council and the government in all steps aimed at restoring the state through a comprehensive peace process that brings together all Yemeni components and parties.
Saudi support has not stopped at this point; it has extended to economic and developmental support through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, injecting billions into the Central Bank to support the Yemeni currency, establishing developmental projects in health, education, roads, and all that concerns the community, rehabilitating airports and ports, and paying salaries for workers in both the military and civilian sectors. Above all, it has focused on addressing the needs of the Yemeni people, especially those related to their daily lives, and working to improve electricity and water services in all liberated governorates.
Saudi Arabia continues to provide its support to Yemen, both government and people, stemming from brotherhood, proximity, common destiny, and shared promising hopes and aspirations.