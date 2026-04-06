“Okaz” learned that the Cabinet's decision to delete paragraph (5) of Article Six of the system for exchanging benefits between the civil and military pension systems and the social insurance system, and to terminate the work on several items in the previous rules and arrangements related to the treatment of Saudi employees in the sectors being transferred to the private sector, will not affect the rights of employees in the sectors targeted for privatization and transformation. Rather, it supports the swift procedures for transferring employees in those sectors to the social insurance system due to the transformation or privatization, and establishes the mechanism regulating these procedures between the institution and those sectors.

The Cabinet had issued a decision that includes a package of amendments and procedures related to the civil and military pension systems and the social insurance system, in addition to organizing the mechanisms for transformation and privatization in government entities. The decision stated the deletion of paragraph (5) of Article Six of the system for exchanging benefits between the civil and military pension systems and the social insurance system, issued in 1424 AH, along with terminating the work on several items in the previous rules and arrangements related to the treatment of Saudi employees in the sectors being transferred to the private sector.

The decision obligated government agencies that are subject to transformation or privatization decisions to notify the General Organization for Social Insurance within a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of the decision, providing it with all data and information related to the employees and workers included in the transformation process within the same period from the date of implementation.

The decision included the cancellation of several previous decisions related to the payment of additional financial costs associated with the pension and insurance systems, and the cancellation of what resulted from the specialized technical committees that determined those costs, while adopting a new mechanism for calculating the actuarial impact on pension funds, so that only net gains, losses, and accrued rights are calculated.

The decision confirmed the completion of the transformation and privatization procedures for entities that had previously issued decisions, according to the new controls, while organizing the provisions related to financial processing mechanisms, ensuring the continuity and development of pension systems in line with economic changes.