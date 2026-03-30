The project for operating the prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Aden Governorate provided its diverse medical services to 666 beneficiaries from the brotherly Yemeni people during February 2026, with support from the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works.

During the same period, the center provided 2,159 medical services, including the manufacturing and fitting of prosthetic limbs, rehabilitation programs, physical therapy, in addition to specialized consultations. The percentage of male beneficiaries was 38% compared to 62% for females, while internally displaced persons constituted 55% of the total beneficiaries, and residents made up 45%.

This project is an extension of the humanitarian efforts made by the Kingdom through the center, aimed at supporting the health sector in Yemen, enhancing its capabilities, alleviating the suffering of those who have lost their limbs, and enabling them to regain their mobility and integrate into society.