قدّم مشروع تشغيل مركز الأطراف الصناعية وإعادة التأهيل في محافظة عدن خدماته الطبية المتنوعة لـ 666 مستفيداً من أبناء الشعب اليمني الشقيق خلال فبراير 2026م، وذلك بدعم من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية.

وخلال الفترة نفسها، قدّم المركز 2,159 خدمة طبية شملت تصنيع وتركيب الأطراف الصناعية، وبرامج التأهيل، والعلاج الطبيعي، إضافة إلى الاستشارات التخصصية. وبلغت نسبة المستفيدين من الذكور 38% مقابل 62% من الإناث، فيما شكّل النازحون 55% من إجمالي المستفيدين، والمقيمون 45%.

ويأتي هذا المشروع امتداداً للجهود الإنسانية التي تبذلها المملكة عبر المركز، بهدف دعم القطاع الصحي في اليمن، ورفع قدراته، وتخفيف معاناة المصابين ممن فقدوا أطرافهم، وتمكينهم من استعادة قدرتهم على الحركة والاندماج في المجتمع.