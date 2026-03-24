The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, honored the citizen Samah bint Saud Al-Dosari in his office yesterday (Tuesday) for her heroic actions during a fire that occurred in one of the houses in Najran city, which contributed to saving lives and protecting property, in the presence of the Director of the Civil Defense Administration in Najran, Brigadier Nawar bin Owaid Al-Asimi, and her father.



The Prince of Najran expressed his pride and appreciation for the citizen's commendable humanitarian stance, affirming that these noble actions and initiatives embody what our noble religion encourages regarding solidarity and compassion among community members, while also reflecting the awareness, responsibility, and initiative that the people of this nation possess in fulfilling their duties and serving others.