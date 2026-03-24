كرّم أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، في مكتبه أمس (الثلاثاء)، المواطنة سماح بنت سعود الدوسري، نظير ما قامت به من عمل بطولي جرَّاء وقوع حريق في أحد المنازل داخل مدينة نجران، أسهم في إنقاذ الأرواح والحفاظ على الممتلكات، بحضور مدير إدارة الدفاع المدني بمنطقة نجران العميد نوار بن عويض العصيمي، ووالدها.
وأعرب أمير منطقة نجران عن فخره واعتزازه بما قامت به المواطنة من موقف إنساني مشرف، مؤكّدًا أنَّ هذه المواقف والمبادرات النبيلة تجسد ما حث عليه ديننا الحنيف من التكافل والتراحم بين أفراد المجتمع، وتعكس في الوقت ذاته ما يتحلَّى به أبناء هذا الوطن من وعي ومسؤولية وروح مبادرة في أداء الواجب وخدمة الآخرين.
The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, honored the citizen Samah bint Saud Al-Dosari in his office yesterday (Tuesday) for her heroic actions during a fire that occurred in one of the houses in Najran city, which contributed to saving lives and protecting property, in the presence of the Director of the Civil Defense Administration in Najran, Brigadier Nawar bin Owaid Al-Asimi, and her father.
The Prince of Najran expressed his pride and appreciation for the citizen's commendable humanitarian stance, affirming that these noble actions and initiatives embody what our noble religion encourages regarding solidarity and compassion among community members, while also reflecting the awareness, responsibility, and initiative that the people of this nation possess in fulfilling their duties and serving others.