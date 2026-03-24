كرّم أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، في مكتبه أمس (الثلاثاء)، المواطنة سماح بنت سعود الدوسري، نظير ما قامت به من عمل بطولي جرَّاء وقوع حريق في أحد المنازل داخل مدينة نجران، أسهم في إنقاذ الأرواح والحفاظ على الممتلكات، بحضور مدير إدارة الدفاع المدني بمنطقة نجران العميد نوار بن عويض العصيمي، ووالدها.


وأعرب أمير منطقة نجران عن فخره واعتزازه بما قامت به المواطنة من موقف إنساني مشرف، مؤكّدًا أنَّ هذه المواقف والمبادرات النبيلة تجسد ما حث عليه ديننا الحنيف من التكافل والتراحم بين أفراد المجتمع، وتعكس في الوقت ذاته ما يتحلَّى به أبناء هذا الوطن من وعي ومسؤولية وروح مبادرة في أداء الواجب وخدمة الآخرين.