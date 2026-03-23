يُدرك المجتمع الدولي أن السعودية قادرة على أن تتخذ الإجراءات والتدابير اللازمة للدفاع عن سيادتها وأمنها الوطني، وأمن وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أرضها، وحماية مرافقها الحيوية، ولكنها، ومن مُنطلق مكانتها الإسلامية؛ باعتبارها حاضنة الحرمين الشريفين وقبلة المسلمين وحاملة هموم العرب والمسلمين، ما زالت تمارس الحكمة في مواجهة العربدة الإيرانية التي تستهدف الأعيان المدنية بالمسيّرات والصواريخ الباليستية.

ونجحت السعودية في فضح أهداف ومآرب إيران ومحاولاتها المستميتة في إشعال حرب بين دول المنطقة بشعاراتها الكاذبة الزائفة، وهي التي لم تنصر غزة، ولم تدعم الدولة الفلسطينية، ولم تدافع عن حقوق الفلسطينيين في مواجهة الصلف الإسرائيلي وانتهاكاته المستمرة بحق فلسطين وشعبها.

وتسجِّل السعودية والدول العربية والإسلامية دعماً كبيراً لدعم القضية الفلسطينية في المحافل الدولية من خلال سعيها لإقناع العالم بالاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية وانتزاع حقوق الفلسطينيين المشروعة وإيقاف الصلف الصهيوني بحق أهل غزة، وكل هذا وإيران تدعم أذرعها الإرهابية لتنفيذ أجندتها الخبيثة لزعزعة أمن واستقرار بعض الدول العربية التي ما زالت حتى اليوم تعاني من التدخلات الإيرانية في شؤونها الداخلية.

تبقى إيران شوكة في خاصرة أمن واستقرار المنطقة بإصرارها على دعم أذرعها بشعارات زائفة مستغلةً القضية الفلسطينية لتسويق بضاعتها الرديئة التي كانت سبباً في معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني حتى يومنا هذا، وهو ما تحاول السعودية ودول عربية وإسلامية معالجته من خلال الضغط على المجتمع الدولي للاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وحقوق كاملة وغير منقوصة، مع إيقاف حرب الإبادة بحق الفلسطينيين.

الخلاصة: تكشّفت للعرب والمسلمين وسائر شعوب العالم أن إيران لم تكن ولن تكون نصيرة للقضية الفلسطينية وإنما استغلتها لتنفيذ أجنداتها الخبيثة لزعزعة أمن واستقرار العرب والمسلمين.