The international community recognizes that Saudi Arabia is capable of taking the necessary measures and actions to defend its sovereignty and national security, as well as the safety and security of its citizens and residents on its land, and to protect its vital facilities. However, from the standpoint of its Islamic position as the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Qibla of Muslims, and as a bearer of the concerns of Arabs and Muslims, it continues to exercise wisdom in confronting the Iranian aggression that targets civilian entities with drones and ballistic missiles.

Saudi Arabia has succeeded in exposing Iran's goals and ambitions, as well as its desperate attempts to ignite a war among the countries of the region with its false and deceptive slogans. Iran has not supported Gaza, has not backed the Palestinian state, and has not defended the rights of Palestinians in the face of Israeli arrogance and its ongoing violations against Palestine and its people.

Saudi Arabia and the Arab and Islamic countries record significant support for the Palestinian cause in international forums by striving to convince the world to recognize the Palestinian state and to reclaim the legitimate rights of Palestinians and to stop the Zionist arrogance against the people of Gaza. All of this occurs while Iran supports its terrorist arms to implement its malicious agenda aimed at destabilizing the security and stability of some Arab countries that continue to suffer from Iranian interference in their internal affairs.

Iran remains a thorn in the side of the security and stability of the region, insisting on supporting its arms with false slogans, exploiting the Palestinian cause to market its poor products, which have been the cause of the suffering of the Palestinian people to this day. This is what Saudi Arabia and other Arab and Islamic countries are trying to address by pressuring the international community to recognize the independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and to grant full and unqualified rights, while stopping the genocide against Palestinians.

In summary: It has become clear to Arabs, Muslims, and all the peoples of the world that Iran has never been and will never be a supporter of the Palestinian cause; rather, it has exploited it to implement its malicious agendas aimed at destabilizing the security and stability of Arabs and Muslims.