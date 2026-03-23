يُدرك المجتمع الدولي أن السعودية قادرة على أن تتخذ الإجراءات والتدابير اللازمة للدفاع عن سيادتها وأمنها الوطني، وأمن وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أرضها، وحماية مرافقها الحيوية، ولكنها، ومن مُنطلق مكانتها الإسلامية؛ باعتبارها حاضنة الحرمين الشريفين وقبلة المسلمين وحاملة هموم العرب والمسلمين، ما زالت تمارس الحكمة في مواجهة العربدة الإيرانية التي تستهدف الأعيان المدنية بالمسيّرات والصواريخ الباليستية.
ونجحت السعودية في فضح أهداف ومآرب إيران ومحاولاتها المستميتة في إشعال حرب بين دول المنطقة بشعاراتها الكاذبة الزائفة، وهي التي لم تنصر غزة، ولم تدعم الدولة الفلسطينية، ولم تدافع عن حقوق الفلسطينيين في مواجهة الصلف الإسرائيلي وانتهاكاته المستمرة بحق فلسطين وشعبها.
وتسجِّل السعودية والدول العربية والإسلامية دعماً كبيراً لدعم القضية الفلسطينية في المحافل الدولية من خلال سعيها لإقناع العالم بالاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية وانتزاع حقوق الفلسطينيين المشروعة وإيقاف الصلف الصهيوني بحق أهل غزة، وكل هذا وإيران تدعم أذرعها الإرهابية لتنفيذ أجندتها الخبيثة لزعزعة أمن واستقرار بعض الدول العربية التي ما زالت حتى اليوم تعاني من التدخلات الإيرانية في شؤونها الداخلية.
تبقى إيران شوكة في خاصرة أمن واستقرار المنطقة بإصرارها على دعم أذرعها بشعارات زائفة مستغلةً القضية الفلسطينية لتسويق بضاعتها الرديئة التي كانت سبباً في معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني حتى يومنا هذا، وهو ما تحاول السعودية ودول عربية وإسلامية معالجته من خلال الضغط على المجتمع الدولي للاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وحقوق كاملة وغير منقوصة، مع إيقاف حرب الإبادة بحق الفلسطينيين.
الخلاصة: تكشّفت للعرب والمسلمين وسائر شعوب العالم أن إيران لم تكن ولن تكون نصيرة للقضية الفلسطينية وإنما استغلتها لتنفيذ أجنداتها الخبيثة لزعزعة أمن واستقرار العرب والمسلمين.
The international community recognizes that Saudi Arabia is capable of taking the necessary measures and actions to defend its sovereignty and national security, as well as the safety and security of its citizens and residents on its land, and to protect its vital facilities. However, from the standpoint of its Islamic position as the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Qibla of Muslims, and as a bearer of the concerns of Arabs and Muslims, it continues to exercise wisdom in confronting the Iranian aggression that targets civilian entities with drones and ballistic missiles.
Saudi Arabia has succeeded in exposing Iran's goals and ambitions, as well as its desperate attempts to ignite a war among the countries of the region with its false and deceptive slogans. Iran has not supported Gaza, has not backed the Palestinian state, and has not defended the rights of Palestinians in the face of Israeli arrogance and its ongoing violations against Palestine and its people.
Saudi Arabia and the Arab and Islamic countries record significant support for the Palestinian cause in international forums by striving to convince the world to recognize the Palestinian state and to reclaim the legitimate rights of Palestinians and to stop the Zionist arrogance against the people of Gaza. All of this occurs while Iran supports its terrorist arms to implement its malicious agenda aimed at destabilizing the security and stability of some Arab countries that continue to suffer from Iranian interference in their internal affairs.
Iran remains a thorn in the side of the security and stability of the region, insisting on supporting its arms with false slogans, exploiting the Palestinian cause to market its poor products, which have been the cause of the suffering of the Palestinian people to this day. This is what Saudi Arabia and other Arab and Islamic countries are trying to address by pressuring the international community to recognize the independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and to grant full and unqualified rights, while stopping the genocide against Palestinians.
In summary: It has become clear to Arabs, Muslims, and all the peoples of the world that Iran has never been and will never be a supporter of the Palestinian cause; rather, it has exploited it to implement its malicious agendas aimed at destabilizing the security and stability of Arabs and Muslims.