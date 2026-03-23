رحّبت الهيئة الدائمة المستقلة لحقوق الإنسان التابعة لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي بالبيان المشترك الصادر عن الاجتماع الوزاري التشاوري لوزراء خارجية عدد من الدول العربية والإسلامية، المنعقد في الرياض بتاريخ 18 مارس 2026، وما تضمنه من تأكيد لضرورة حماية المدنيين والامتثال لأحكام القانون الدولي.
وأعربت الهيئة عن تضامنها مع الدول الأعضاء المتضررة من الاعتداءات الإيرانية، وشددت على أهمية الوقف الفوري لهذه الاعتداءات، بما يتوافق مع الالتزامات الدولية ذات الصلة، معبرةً عن قلقها البالغ إزاء التقارير الموثوقة التي تشير إلى استخدام الإيرانيين صواريخ باليستية وطائرات دون طيار في اعتداءات استهدفت مناطق سكنية وبنية تحتية مدنية في عدد من الدول الأعضاء، بما في ذلك منشآت النفط، ومحطات تحلية المياه، والمطارات، والمباني السكنية، والمقار الدبلوماسية. وأوضحت الهيئة أن هذه الاعتداءات تشكّل انتهاكات جسيمة للقانون الدولي الإنساني والقانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان، لا سيما ما يتعلق بمبادئ التمييز والتناسب وحظر استهداف المدنيين والأعيان المدنية، وأن استهداف البنية التحتية الحيوية، بما في ذلك مرافق المياه والطاقة، يشكّل تهديداً خطيراً للحقوق الأساسية، وعلى رأسها الحق في الحياة والأمن والتمتع بالخدمات الأساسية، وقد يؤدي إلى آثار إنسانية واسعة النطاق. وشددت الهيئة على ضرورة امتثال إيران لالتزاماتها بموجب القانون الدولي، بما في ذلك ميثاق الأمم المتحدة والقانون الدولي الإنساني والقانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان، مع التأكيد لحماية المدنيين في جميع الأوقات. كما شددت الهيئة على أهمية ضمان المساءلة وعدم الإفلات من العقاب، وتدعو إلى إجراء تحقيقات مستقلة وشفافة وفقاً للمعايير الدولية، بما يكفل إنصاف الضحايا، مشيرة إلى مواصلتها رصد وتوثيق الأثر الحقوقي لهذه الاعتداءات استناداً إلى منهجية قائمة على الأدلة، وتدعو الدول الأعضاء المتضررة إلى تزويدها بالبيانات والتقارير ذات الصلة دعماً لجهود التوثيق والمساءلة.
The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomed the joint statement issued by the consultative ministerial meeting of foreign ministers from several Arab and Islamic countries, held in Riyadh on March 18, 2026, which emphasized the necessity of protecting civilians and complying with the provisions of international law.
The Commission expressed its solidarity with the member states affected by Iranian attacks and stressed the importance of an immediate cessation of these assaults, in accordance with relevant international obligations. It expressed its deep concern regarding credible reports indicating the use of ballistic missiles and drones by the Iranians in attacks targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure in several member states, including oil facilities, water desalination plants, airports, residential buildings, and diplomatic missions. The Commission clarified that these attacks constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, particularly concerning the principles of distinction and proportionality and the prohibition of targeting civilians and civilian objects. It noted that targeting critical infrastructure, including water and energy facilities, poses a serious threat to fundamental rights, foremost among them the right to life, security, and access to essential services, and may lead to widespread humanitarian consequences. The Commission emphasized the necessity for Iran to comply with its obligations under international law, including the United Nations Charter, international humanitarian law, and international human rights law, while affirming the protection of civilians at all times. It also underscored the importance of ensuring accountability and preventing impunity, calling for independent and transparent investigations in accordance with international standards to ensure justice for victims. The Commission indicated its continued monitoring and documentation of the human rights impact of these attacks based on an evidence-based methodology, and it urges the affected member states to provide it with relevant data and reports to support documentation and accountability efforts.