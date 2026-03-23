The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomed the joint statement issued by the consultative ministerial meeting of foreign ministers from several Arab and Islamic countries, held in Riyadh on March 18, 2026, which emphasized the necessity of protecting civilians and complying with the provisions of international law.

The Commission expressed its solidarity with the member states affected by Iranian attacks and stressed the importance of an immediate cessation of these assaults, in accordance with relevant international obligations. It expressed its deep concern regarding credible reports indicating the use of ballistic missiles and drones by the Iranians in attacks targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure in several member states, including oil facilities, water desalination plants, airports, residential buildings, and diplomatic missions. The Commission clarified that these attacks constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, particularly concerning the principles of distinction and proportionality and the prohibition of targeting civilians and civilian objects. It noted that targeting critical infrastructure, including water and energy facilities, poses a serious threat to fundamental rights, foremost among them the right to life, security, and access to essential services, and may lead to widespread humanitarian consequences. The Commission emphasized the necessity for Iran to comply with its obligations under international law, including the United Nations Charter, international humanitarian law, and international human rights law, while affirming the protection of civilians at all times. It also underscored the importance of ensuring accountability and preventing impunity, calling for independent and transparent investigations in accordance with international standards to ensure justice for victims. The Commission indicated its continued monitoring and documentation of the human rights impact of these attacks based on an evidence-based methodology, and it urges the affected member states to provide it with relevant data and reports to support documentation and accountability efforts.