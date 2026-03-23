شهد المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي تقديم أكثر من 33,898,092 وجبة إفطار للصائمين خلال شهر رمضان في مشهد عكس عناية المملكة بضيوف الرحمن، وحرصها على توفير أجواء إيمانية متكاملة في الحرمين الشريفين.

وتأتي هذه الجهود في إطار منظومة خدمات متكاملة تُشرف عليها الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، التي عملت على تنظيم مواقع الإفطار وتسهيل عمليات التوزيع، بما يضمن انسيابية الحركة وسلامة المصلين والمعتمرين.

وشملت عمليات التفطير توزيع الوجبات بشكل يومي في مواقع مهيأة داخل الحرمين وساحاتهما، وفق ضوابط تنظيمية وصحية دقيقة، تضمن جودة الوجبات وسرعة إيصالها للمستفيدين، خاصة في أوقات الذروة قبيل أذان المغرب.

وعكست هذه الأرقام حجم التكامل بين الجهات المعنية في إدارة الحشود والخدمات التشغيلية، بما يسهم في تقديم تجربة ميسّرة وآمنة للصائمين، ويعزز من جودة الخدمات المقدمة في الحرمين الشريفين.

ويجسِّد هذا المشهد امتداداً للعناية المستمرة بضيوف الرحمن، وتسخير الإمكانات كافة لخدمتهم، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تحسين تجربة الزائر والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة في الحرمين الشريفين.