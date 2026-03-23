شهد المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي تقديم أكثر من 33,898,092 وجبة إفطار للصائمين خلال شهر رمضان في مشهد عكس عناية المملكة بضيوف الرحمن، وحرصها على توفير أجواء إيمانية متكاملة في الحرمين الشريفين.
وتأتي هذه الجهود في إطار منظومة خدمات متكاملة تُشرف عليها الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، التي عملت على تنظيم مواقع الإفطار وتسهيل عمليات التوزيع، بما يضمن انسيابية الحركة وسلامة المصلين والمعتمرين.
وشملت عمليات التفطير توزيع الوجبات بشكل يومي في مواقع مهيأة داخل الحرمين وساحاتهما، وفق ضوابط تنظيمية وصحية دقيقة، تضمن جودة الوجبات وسرعة إيصالها للمستفيدين، خاصة في أوقات الذروة قبيل أذان المغرب.
وعكست هذه الأرقام حجم التكامل بين الجهات المعنية في إدارة الحشود والخدمات التشغيلية، بما يسهم في تقديم تجربة ميسّرة وآمنة للصائمين، ويعزز من جودة الخدمات المقدمة في الحرمين الشريفين.
ويجسِّد هذا المشهد امتداداً للعناية المستمرة بضيوف الرحمن، وتسخير الإمكانات كافة لخدمتهم، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تحسين تجربة الزائر والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة في الحرمين الشريفين.
The Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque witnessed the provision of more than 33,898,092 iftar meals for fasting individuals during the month of Ramadan, in a scene that reflects the Kingdom's care for the guests of الرحمن, and its commitment to providing a complete spiritual atmosphere in the two holy mosques.
These efforts come as part of an integrated service system overseen by the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, which has worked to organize iftar locations and facilitate distribution operations, ensuring smooth movement and the safety of worshippers and pilgrims.
The iftar operations included the daily distribution of meals at prepared locations within the two holy mosques and their courtyards, according to precise organizational and health regulations that ensure the quality of meals and the speed of delivery to beneficiaries, especially during peak times just before the Maghrib call to prayer.
These numbers reflect the extent of integration among the relevant authorities in managing crowds and operational services, contributing to providing a smooth and safe experience for fasting individuals, and enhancing the quality of services offered in the two holy mosques.
This scene embodies the ongoing care for the guests of الرحمن, utilizing all available resources to serve them, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to improve the visitor experience and elevate the level of services provided in the two holy mosques.