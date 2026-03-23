اختلف عيد الأمس عن اليوم كثيراً، فغابت الفرحة عند البعض ولم تعد كما كانت في عبق الماضي وذكرياته الجميلة، ولقاءات العائلة، وتزاور الجيران، ولقاء الأصدقاء، وتوزع العيديات ويسبق ذلك استعدادات مبهجة، وعلى نقيض ما يحدث اليوم الذي طغت عليه الرسائل الإلكترونية والتهاني المنسوخة والفرحة المصطنعة. حتى العيديات وصلتها التحولات فأصبحت مجرد (تحويلات بنكية)، فلم يعد أحد يسمع رنين النقود أثناء عدها من الكبار أو تفاخر الصغار بجمع حصيلة وافرة منها.. أصبحت العيدية بضغطة زر على الهاتف ورنة جوال.
التغييرات في مظاهر العيد لم تكن حكراً على تغير العيدية، بل سبقها معايدة إلكترونية باردة حلت محل تهاني العيد التقليدية، وأصبح التزاور بين الأسر لتبادل تهنئة العيد نادراً، ويفضل أغلبهم نقل تهانيهم عبر شبكة الإنترنت أو رسائل الجوال.
ما يثير التساؤل حول خطورة الأمر، أنه يفقد البعض الشعور بدفء الزيارات العائلية والتواصل الفعلي، وفي المقابل يختصر المسافات التي تفصل بين أحبة فرّقتهم ظروف الحياة والعمل، أو الغربة.
عبدالغني السليماني يقول إن «العيد يحمل ذكرى جميلة تعيد الذكريات الجميلة التي عشناها، كان معنا الوالدان وكافة أفراد العائلة، واليوم بأي حال عدت يا عيد، فرقتنا المسافات وغاب عنا الموتى وأصبحنا لا نشعر بطعم العيد». ويضيف قد تكون المعايدة الإلكترونية سبباً، والبعد أيضاً قد يكون سبباً، عيدنا اليوم خالٍ من المشاعر، فلا أحد يطرق أبوابنا، فيما حضرت المباركات الإلكترونية خالية من المشاعر.
إسماعيل بخاري يرى -من جانبه- أن العيد اختلف كثيراً عن الماضي، فقد كانت الزيارات واللقاءات والمعايدات وجهاً لوجه، أما اليوم نكتفي برسالة إلكترونية تطوف الأرض لتصل للمستقبل دون لقاء.
اليوم تغيرت الوسيلة، فأصبحت تهاني العيد تنتقل عبر رسالة (واتساب) تبعث بشكل إلكتروني، ولقاءات الأحبة يكتفى بها من خلال رسائل قد تكون عبر مجموعات جماعية ترسل نفس الرسالة أو الصورة.
ويشدد محمد الغامدي على أن أبرز ما جعل الفرحة بالعيد ناقصة رحيل آبائنا وأمهاتنا والقلوب الطيبة التي كانت تجمعنا وتحرص على العيد ونشر الفرح في هذه الأيام الجميلة، فغابوا عنا وحلت المعايدة الإلكترونية، وافتقدنا رائحة الحلويات التي تصنع في المنازل، كانت للعيد رائحة مبهجة تثير فينا الفرح وتغذيه. ويختم أحمد السريحي: كان للعيد فرحة ولا يزال له فرحة ورونق خاص، وما وسائل التواصل إلا وسيلة مساعدة لزيادة البهجة، وساهمت في التقليل من الجهد والوقت على المعيدين.
Yesterday's Eid was very different from today's; joy was absent for some, and it no longer resembles the fragrant past with its beautiful memories, family gatherings, neighborly visits, friends meeting, and the distribution of Eid gifts, all preceded by delightful preparations. In contrast, today is dominated by electronic messages, copied greetings, and artificial joy. Even the Eid gifts have transformed into mere "bank transfers," as no one hears the sound of coins being counted by the elders or the children boasting about collecting a substantial amount. The Eid gift has become just a button press on a phone and a mobile ringtone.
The changes in the manifestations of Eid were not limited to the transformation of the Eid gift; they were preceded by cold electronic greetings that replaced traditional Eid congratulations. Visiting families to exchange Eid greetings has become rare, with most preferring to convey their wishes via the internet or mobile messages.
What raises questions about the seriousness of the matter is that it causes some to lose the warmth of family visits and actual communication, while on the other hand, it shortens the distances that separate loved ones who have been divided by life's circumstances, work, or exile.
Abdulghani Al-Sulaimani says, "Eid carries a beautiful memory that brings back the lovely memories we lived through, with our parents and all family members. Today, in what state do you return, O Eid? Distances have separated us, the deceased are absent from us, and we no longer feel the taste of Eid." He adds that electronic greetings might be a reason, and distance could also be a reason. Our Eid today is devoid of feelings; no one knocks on our doors, while the electronic congratulations are empty of emotions.
Ismail Bukhari, for his part, believes that Eid has changed significantly from the past, as visits, meetings, and greetings used to be face-to-face. Today, we suffice with an electronic message that travels the world to reach the recipient without a meeting.
Today, the means have changed; Eid greetings are sent via a (WhatsApp) message electronically, and meetings with loved ones are limited to messages that may be sent through group chats with the same message or image.
Mohammed Al-Ghamdi emphasizes that the most significant factor that has made the joy of Eid incomplete is the departure of our fathers and mothers and the kind hearts that used to gather us and ensure the celebration of Eid and spread joy during these beautiful days. They have left us, and electronic greetings have taken their place, and we miss the scent of sweets made at home. Eid used to have a joyful scent that stirred happiness within us and nourished it. Ahmed Al-Surayhi concludes: Eid used to have joy, and it still has its joy and special charm. Social media is merely a helpful means to increase happiness and has contributed to reducing the effort and time for those celebrating.