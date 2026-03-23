اختلف عيد الأمس عن اليوم كثيراً، فغابت الفرحة عند البعض ولم تعد كما كانت في عبق الماضي وذكرياته الجميلة، ولقاءات العائلة، وتزاور الجيران، ولقاء الأصدقاء، وتوزع العيديات ويسبق ذلك استعدادات مبهجة، وعلى نقيض ما يحدث اليوم الذي طغت عليه الرسائل الإلكترونية والتهاني المنسوخة والفرحة المصطنعة. حتى العيديات وصلتها التحولات فأصبحت مجرد (تحويلات بنكية)، فلم يعد أحد يسمع رنين النقود أثناء عدها من الكبار أو تفاخر الصغار بجمع حصيلة وافرة منها.. أصبحت العيدية بضغطة زر على الهاتف ورنة جوال.

التغييرات في مظاهر العيد لم تكن حكراً على تغير العيدية، بل سبقها معايدة إلكترونية باردة حلت محل تهاني العيد التقليدية، وأصبح التزاور بين الأسر لتبادل تهنئة العيد نادراً، ويفضل أغلبهم نقل تهانيهم عبر شبكة الإنترنت أو رسائل الجوال.

ما يثير التساؤل حول خطورة الأمر، أنه يفقد البعض الشعور بدفء الزيارات العائلية والتواصل الفعلي، وفي المقابل يختصر المسافات التي تفصل بين أحبة فرّقتهم ظروف الحياة والعمل، أو الغربة.

عبدالغني السليماني يقول إن «العيد يحمل ذكرى جميلة تعيد الذكريات الجميلة التي عشناها، كان معنا الوالدان وكافة أفراد العائلة، واليوم بأي حال عدت يا عيد، فرقتنا المسافات وغاب عنا الموتى وأصبحنا لا نشعر بطعم العيد». ويضيف قد تكون المعايدة الإلكترونية سبباً، والبعد أيضاً قد يكون سبباً، عيدنا اليوم خالٍ من المشاعر، فلا أحد يطرق أبوابنا، فيما حضرت المباركات الإلكترونية خالية من المشاعر.

إسماعيل بخاري يرى -من جانبه- أن العيد اختلف كثيراً عن الماضي، فقد كانت الزيارات واللقاءات والمعايدات وجهاً لوجه، أما اليوم نكتفي برسالة إلكترونية تطوف الأرض لتصل للمستقبل دون لقاء.

اليوم تغيرت الوسيلة، فأصبحت تهاني العيد تنتقل عبر رسالة (واتساب) تبعث بشكل إلكتروني، ولقاءات الأحبة يكتفى بها من خلال رسائل قد تكون عبر مجموعات جماعية ترسل نفس الرسالة أو الصورة.

ويشدد محمد الغامدي على أن أبرز ما جعل الفرحة بالعيد ناقصة رحيل آبائنا وأمهاتنا والقلوب الطيبة التي كانت تجمعنا وتحرص على العيد ونشر الفرح في هذه الأيام الجميلة، فغابوا عنا وحلت المعايدة الإلكترونية، وافتقدنا رائحة الحلويات التي تصنع في المنازل، كانت للعيد رائحة مبهجة تثير فينا الفرح وتغذيه. ويختم أحمد السريحي: كان للعيد فرحة ولا يزال له فرحة ورونق خاص، وما وسائل التواصل إلا وسيلة مساعدة لزيادة البهجة، وساهمت في التقليل من الجهد والوقت على المعيدين.