Yesterday's Eid was very different from today's; joy was absent for some, and it no longer resembles the fragrant past with its beautiful memories, family gatherings, neighborly visits, friends meeting, and the distribution of Eid gifts, all preceded by delightful preparations. In contrast, today is dominated by electronic messages, copied greetings, and artificial joy. Even the Eid gifts have transformed into mere "bank transfers," as no one hears the sound of coins being counted by the elders or the children boasting about collecting a substantial amount. The Eid gift has become just a button press on a phone and a mobile ringtone.

The changes in the manifestations of Eid were not limited to the transformation of the Eid gift; they were preceded by cold electronic greetings that replaced traditional Eid congratulations. Visiting families to exchange Eid greetings has become rare, with most preferring to convey their wishes via the internet or mobile messages.

What raises questions about the seriousness of the matter is that it causes some to lose the warmth of family visits and actual communication, while on the other hand, it shortens the distances that separate loved ones who have been divided by life's circumstances, work, or exile.

Abdulghani Al-Sulaimani says, "Eid carries a beautiful memory that brings back the lovely memories we lived through, with our parents and all family members. Today, in what state do you return, O Eid? Distances have separated us, the deceased are absent from us, and we no longer feel the taste of Eid." He adds that electronic greetings might be a reason, and distance could also be a reason. Our Eid today is devoid of feelings; no one knocks on our doors, while the electronic congratulations are empty of emotions.

Ismail Bukhari, for his part, believes that Eid has changed significantly from the past, as visits, meetings, and greetings used to be face-to-face. Today, we suffice with an electronic message that travels the world to reach the recipient without a meeting.

Today, the means have changed; Eid greetings are sent via a (WhatsApp) message electronically, and meetings with loved ones are limited to messages that may be sent through group chats with the same message or image.

Mohammed Al-Ghamdi emphasizes that the most significant factor that has made the joy of Eid incomplete is the departure of our fathers and mothers and the kind hearts that used to gather us and ensure the celebration of Eid and spread joy during these beautiful days. They have left us, and electronic greetings have taken their place, and we miss the scent of sweets made at home. Eid used to have a joyful scent that stirred happiness within us and nourished it. Ahmed Al-Surayhi concludes: Eid used to have joy, and it still has its joy and special charm. Social media is merely a helpful means to increase happiness and has contributed to reducing the effort and time for those celebrating.