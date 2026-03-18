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في أذربيجان، يُستقبل شهر رمضان بوصفه مناسبة دينية، وزمنا تتقاطع فيه الروحانية مع الذاكرة الوطنية، وتجربة التعافي بعد سنوات من النزاع.


فمع عودة الحياة إلى المدن المحرَّرة، اكتسب الشهر الكريم دلالات أعمق لدى المجتمع الأذربيجاني، وأصبح إحياؤه في تلك المناطق تعبيرًا عن عودة الناس إلى ديارهم، واستعادة المكان لنبضه الإنساني والثقافي.


وفي هذا المسامرة مع «عكاظ»، يتحدث سفير جمهورية أذربيجان متلم ميرزاييف، عن ملامح رمضان في بلاده، وذكرياته الشخصية المرتبطة به، وتجربته في عيش الشهر الكريم في المملكة، إلى جانب ما يحمله رمضان اليوم في أذربيجان من رمزية وطنية وأمل متجدد بالمستقبل.


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الخير في ثقافتنا يُؤدّى بصمت


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• كيف تصفون الصورة العامة لشهر رمضان في أذربيجان، وما أبرز العادات والتقاليد التي تميّز المجتمع خلال هذا الشهر؟


•• رمضان في أذربيجان ليس مجرد شهر في التقويم الديني، بل مساحة للصفاء الداخلي واستعادة التوازن الروحي والوطني، إذ يهدأ خلاله إيقاع الحياة قليلًا، ويمنح الناس أنفسهم وقتًا أوسع للتأمل والعطاء والتسامح، ورغم استمرار نبض المدن وحركتها اليومية تسكن القلوب سكينة خاصة يلمسها الجميع.


وتبقى الأسرة في قلب المشهد الرمضاني، فمائدة الإفطار لقاء أجيال تتجدد فيه روابط المحبة. دعاء الكبار، وترقّب الأطفال للأذان، واجتماع العائلة حول مائدة واحدة، كلها ليست طقسًا دينيًا فحسب، بل صورة حية من الذاكرة الثقافية وروح الانتماء. ومن أبرز ما يميز رمضان في مجتمعنا روح الجوار والمشاركة، إذ يُهدى جزء من طعام الإفطار إلى الجيران، وتُقدَّم المساعدة للأسر المحتاجة بهدوء يحفظ كرامتهم، ويحرص الناس على زيارة المسنّين ومن يعيشون بمفردهم، فالخير في ثقافتنا يُؤدّى بصمت، لأن الغاية الأسمى هي صون كرامة الإنسان.


وخلال السنوات الأخيرة، اكتسب استقبال عيد الفطر في أذربيجان مشاعر امتنان واعتزاز خاصة، فبعد سنوات طويلة من النزاع استعادت بلادنا سلامتها الإقليمية، وتواصل تنفيذ مشاريع واسعة لإعادة الإعمار في الأراضي المحرَّرة، مع ضمان عودة آمنة وكريمة ومتدرجة لأكثر من مليون مواطن اضطروا إلى مغادرة ديارهم.


إن إحياء شهر رمضان مجددًا في تلك المناطق، وارتفاع صوت الأذان في مساجدها، واجتماع الأسر حول موائد الإفطار في بيوتها الأصلية، يمثل لشعبنا انتصارًا للعدالة المعنوية ورمزًا متجددًا للأمل بالمستقبل.


وخلال خدمتي في السعودية، أرى أن روح رمضان هنا لا تقل إشراقًا، فمشهد آلاف الناس وهم يفطرون في لحظة واحدة في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، على التمر والماء يجسد وحدة الأمة الإسلامية في أبهى صورها، ويمنح هذا الشهر بُعدًا إنسانيًا يتجاوز الحدود والجغرافيا.


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مأساة مؤلمة في بلادنا


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• ما أولى الذكريات التي تتبادر إلى ذهنكم عن قدوم رمضان في طفولتكم؟


•• أول ما يحضر في ذاكرتي، هو انشغال والدتي المحبّب في المطبخ قبيل الإفطار بدقائق، ورائحة الخبز الساخن على المائدة، وصمت أفراد الأسرة انتظارًا للأذان، ودعاء والدي... في تلك اللحظات كان يسود البيت الشعور الخاص بالطمأنينة، كان رمضان في طفولتي شهرًا يبطئ فيه الزمن وتمتلئ فيه القلوب سريعًا بالمشاعر. واليوم، حين أشهد لحظة الإفطار في المملكة، ولا سيما في مكة المكرمة، تعود إليّ تلك الأحاسيس ذاتها، مشاعر روحية واحدة في جغرافيا مختلفة وفي الوقت ذاته، تحمل هذه الأيام المباركة دعوة صادقة لاستحضار الماضي، والتأمل في قيم العدل والسلام.


مرّت 34 عامًا على واحدة من أكثر المآسي إيلامًا في تاريخ شعبنا، وهي مأساة خوجالي. ففي ليلة 25–26 فبراير 1992 شهدت المدينة أحداثًا أودت بحياة مئات المدنيين، وأدت إلى أسر وفقدان عدد كبير من الأشخاص.


وقد عاش شعبنا تلك الآلام في أيام شتوية قاسية، في ظل دعاء وصبر عميقين.


ومنذ عام 2020، ومع عودة الحياة إلى أراضينا، بات حلول رمضان في خوجالي وسائر المدن المحرَّرة يُنظر إليه بوصفه رمزًا لنهضة معنوية وبتجدد للأمل.


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دعاء الأم


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• ما المشاعر التي يثيرها فيكم قضاء رمضان خارج الوطن؟


•• الحياة الرمضانية في المملكة نعمة روحية عظيمة. فالأجواء التي تكتسي بها ليالي رمضان في هذه البلاد تدفع الإنسان إلى مزيد من التفكر والشكر، ومشهد آلاف الناس وهم يرفعون أكف الدعاء في وقت واحد يترك أثرًا عميقًا في القلب.


ومع ذلك، فإن ذكريات الوطن تصبح أكثر حضورًا عند لحظة الإفطار؛ مائدة البيت، أدعية الأم، وأصوات الأهل... غير أن هذا الحنين يتحول في داخلي إلى شعور أعمق بالمسؤولية، مسؤولية تمثيل أذربيجان هنا، بما تحمله من تقاليد التسامح، وقيم التعددية الثقافية، وإرث روحي غني.


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البقلاوة والشكربورة


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• ما الأطعمة المرتبطة بمائدة رمضان في أذربيجان، التي تحمل لكم دلالة خاصة؟


• •تتميّز المائدة الأذربيجانية ببساطتها، خبز التنور، و«الدُّوغَا»، وأنواع الشوربات، والحلويات المحلية مثل البقلاوة و«الشكربورة»، وهذه الأطعمة ليست مجرد أطباق تقليدية، بل رموز لوحدة الأسرة واستمرارية الثقافة. أما في المملكة فإن الإفطار على التمر يحمل دلالة روحية خاصة، وممارسة هذه السنّة في كل إفطار تذكّرني بالقيم المشتركة في الإسلام، وتُشعرني بعمق الروابط المعنوية بين أذربيجان والمملكة.


• كيف يؤثر رمضان في نشاطكم الدبلوماسي؟


•• في شهر رمضان يصبح التواصل أكثر حميمية، وتحوّل موائد الإفطار اللقاءات الرسمية إلى مساحات إنسانية أقرب، ولا سيما في المملكة، حيث يقف رمضان في صميم الحياة العامة، مما يهيّئ بيئة مثالية للتفاهم المتبادل.


كما يعد هذا الشهر بالنسبة لي فترة للمراجعة الداخلية والتأمل الذاتي؛ فهو يقرّب الإنسان من مجتمعه ومن ضميره في آن واحد.


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أعظم ثروة وقلب رحيم


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• ما رسالتكم لقرّاء «عكاظ»؟


•• يذكّرنا رمضان بأن أعظم ثروة يملكها الإنسان هي قلب رحيم، وأن القوة الحقيقية تكمن في العطاء، وأن العظمة تتجلّى في التواضع.


ومن أرض الحرمين الشريفين المباركة، أتقدم باسم الشعب الأذربيجاني، بأسمى عبارات الاحترام والتقدير إلى قيادة المملكة العربية السعودية وشعبها الشقيق.


ندعو الله أن يعزز هذا الشهر الفضيل بأواصر الصداقة والمحبة بين شعبينا، وأن يقرّب القلوب، وينشر مزيدًا من السلام والرحمة في العالم.


رمضان هو الشهر الذي يُزكّي فيه الإنسان علاقته بخالقه وبالناس، ونسأل الله أن يعمّ نوره كل بيت وكل قلب.