- Ramadan after the war.. tells the story of return and hope

- Fasting in Saudi Arabia is an unparalleled spiritual experience

- My father's prayers and the silence of waiting for the call to prayer.. memories that never leave me

- Iftar in Mecca and Medina is a dream for many Muslims



In Azerbaijan, the month of Ramadan is welcomed as a religious occasion, a time where spirituality intersects with national memory, and a healing experience after years of conflict.



With the return of life to the liberated cities, the holy month has gained deeper meanings for the Azerbaijani community, and its revival in those areas expresses the return of people to their homes and the restoration of the place's human and cultural pulse.



In this conversation with "Okaz," the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Meltem Mirzaev, talks about the features of Ramadan in his country, his personal memories associated with it, and his experience of living the holy month in the Kingdom, along with what Ramadan today symbolizes in Azerbaijan as a national symbol and a renewed hope for the future.



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Goodness in our culture is performed silently



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• How would you describe the general picture of Ramadan in Azerbaijan, and what are the most prominent customs and traditions that distinguish the community during this month?



•• Ramadan in Azerbaijan is not just a month on the religious calendar, but a space for inner clarity and the restoration of spiritual and national balance. During this time, the rhythm of life slows down a bit, allowing people more time for reflection, giving, and forgiveness. Despite the ongoing pulse of the cities and their daily movement, there is a special tranquility in the hearts that everyone feels.



The family remains at the heart of the Ramadan scene, as the iftar table is a gathering of generations where bonds of love are renewed. The prayers of the elders, the anticipation of the children for the call to prayer, and the family gathering around one table are not merely religious rituals, but a vivid image of cultural memory and a spirit of belonging. One of the most notable features of Ramadan in our community is the spirit of neighborliness and sharing, as a portion of iftar food is gifted to neighbors, and assistance is quietly provided to needy families, preserving their dignity. People are keen to visit the elderly and those who live alone, for goodness in our culture is performed silently, as the ultimate goal is to preserve human dignity.



In recent years, the reception of Eid al-Fitr in Azerbaijan has gained special feelings of gratitude and pride. After many years of conflict, our country has regained its regional safety and continues to implement extensive reconstruction projects in the liberated territories, ensuring a safe, dignified, and gradual return for more than a million citizens who were forced to leave their homes.



The revival of Ramadan once again in those areas, the rising sound of the call to prayer in its mosques, and families gathering around iftar tables in their original homes represent for our people a victory for moral justice and a renewed symbol of hope for the future.



During my service in Saudi Arabia, I see that the spirit of Ramadan here is equally radiant. The scene of thousands of people breaking their fast at the same moment in Mecca and Medina, on dates and water, embodies the unity of the Islamic nation in its most beautiful forms, giving this month a human dimension that transcends borders and geography.



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A painful tragedy in our country



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• What are the first memories that come to your mind about the arrival of Ramadan in your childhood?



•• The first thing that comes to my memory is my beloved mother's busyness in the kitchen just minutes before iftar, the smell of hot bread on the table, and the silence of family members waiting for the call to prayer, along with my father's prayers... In those moments, a special feeling of reassurance prevailed in the house. Ramadan in my childhood was a month where time slowed down, and hearts quickly filled with emotions. Today, when I witness the moment of iftar in the Kingdom, especially in Mecca, those same feelings return to me, a single spiritual sensation in a different geography, while these blessed days carry a sincere invitation to recall the past and reflect on the values of justice and peace.



It has been 34 years since one of the most painful tragedies in our people's history, the Khojaly tragedy. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, the city witnessed events that claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians and led to the capture and disappearance of many individuals.



Our people lived through those pains during harsh winter days, under deep prayers and patience.



Since 2020, with the return of life to our lands, the arrival of Ramadan in Khojaly and other liberated cities is seen as a symbol of moral revival and renewed hope.



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A mother's prayer



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• What feelings does spending Ramadan outside the homeland evoke in you?



•• The Ramadan life in the Kingdom is a great spiritual blessing. The atmosphere that envelops the nights of Ramadan in this country encourages one to reflect and give thanks, and the sight of thousands of people raising their hands in prayer at the same time leaves a deep impact on the heart.



However, the memories of home become more present at the moment of iftar; the family table, the prayers of my mother, and the voices of relatives... Yet this nostalgia transforms within me into a deeper sense of responsibility, a responsibility to represent Azerbaijan here, with its traditions of tolerance, values of cultural diversity, and rich spiritual heritage.



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Baklava and Shekerbura



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• What foods associated with the Ramadan table in Azerbaijan hold special significance for you?



•• The Azerbaijani table is characterized by its simplicity, with tandoor bread, "Dougha," various soups, and local sweets like baklava and "Shekerbura." These foods are not just traditional dishes but symbols of family unity and cultural continuity. In the Kingdom, breaking the fast with dates carries a special spiritual significance, and practicing this Sunnah at every iftar reminds me of the shared values in Islam and makes me feel the depth of the moral bonds between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom.



• How does Ramadan affect your diplomatic activities?



•• During Ramadan, communication becomes more intimate, and iftar tables turn official meetings into closer human spaces, especially in the Kingdom, where Ramadan stands at the heart of public life, creating an ideal environment for mutual understanding.



This month is also a time for me for internal review and self-reflection; it brings a person closer to their community and their conscience at the same time.



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The greatest wealth and a compassionate heart



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• What is your message to the readers of "Okaz"?



•• Ramadan reminds us that the greatest wealth a person possesses is a compassionate heart, that true strength lies in giving, and that greatness is manifested in humility.



From the blessed land of the Two Holy Mosques, I extend, on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, the highest expressions of respect and appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its brotherly people.



We ask God to strengthen this holy month with bonds of friendship and love between our two peoples, to bring hearts closer, and to spread more peace and mercy in the world.



Ramadan is the month in which a person purifies their relationship with their Creator and with people, and we ask God that His light fills every home and every heart.