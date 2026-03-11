Journalist Mohammed Al-Ghamdi did not leave the scene; he remained a significant cultural figure in the realm of "the Fourth Estate." He worked at "Okaz," "Al-Bilad," and "Al-Sharq," and in government communication. He is a lover of reading and a professional writer, having published novels and written modern poetry, addressing public affairs with a national perspective. Here is a conversation that reveals a side of his pure spirit and the lightness of his humor, which is inherent in him even in the most difficult circumstances.

Playing During Ramadan Days

• How do you restrain your eager self?

•• By fasting, for nothing is easier for the senses than that.

• How did you spend your fasting days in childhood?

•• In the village community, there was much to do. Although some might see what we did during that time as bad, it was good. Since football was the talk of the gatherings, you can imagine that we played during the day in Ramadan, quenching our thirst with a little water from the cistern away from the eyes of our parents.

• What motivated you to fast in childhood?

•• We fasted out of fear or to compete with our older brother or sister, and to avoid being called "Ramadan dog," as those who break their fast during Ramadan are derogatorily labeled as dogs! The word "fatigue" was not in our parents' vocabulary at that time; insistence and encouragement to fast were the norm.

Evening Gatherings Until Suhoor

• Did you follow any radio or television programs?

•• During childhood and adolescence, following series and Ramadan quizzes was a habit. The situation changed with work, as at least half of Ramadan would be a holiday, and I would spend it sleeping for hours beyond noon. However, the situation changed, and it became from after Fajr prayer until noon. At night, after Taraweeh prayers, there were gatherings until just before Suhoor. You might wonder when I found time to read; I would say it was in the afternoon and before and after Fajr.

• What do you feel nostalgic for?

•• We always feel nostalgia for places, and the place is the arena where memories play as they wish. The connection to a place can only be through accompanying events, and there is no doubt that the periods of childhood and adolescence have their own sparkle, which is why the place will always be present for these two periods.

• What are the highlights of your Ramadan program?

•• Ramadan is a special time for reading. In addition to reading the Holy Quran, I dedicate this blessed month to reading history only, a habit that continues to this day. This month seems to suggest a historical state that repeats in my life, urging me to cling to it, as it makes me feel connected to history, while writing is a transient state during this month.

The "Fara'ih" Dishes

• Who do you miss in Ramadan this year?

•• My mother (may God have mercy on her), as this is the first fasting month I observe without her present at the Iftar table.

• What habit do you hold onto?

•• There is no specific habit I lean on at the beginning of Ramadan; my nature remains the same in Ramadan and outside of it.

• What hours of Ramadan bring you joy?

•• I haven't thought about this, and I see all the hours of the month as happiness because it is a month of joy, which is why dopamine levels are high.

• Why do we insist on "Fara'ih" dishes?

•• "Fara'ih" dishes enhance joy and also gather family around the Iftar table, which does not happen in the other months, especially these days.

• What is the main dish you insist on for Iftar?

•• Soup and sambusa are two dishes I cannot do without.

• Which personality would you invite to break fast with you?

•• I would not hesitate to invite my teacher Qinan Al-Ghamdi.

• Where did you study elementary school?

•• At Al-Zufair Elementary School, which was managed by the esteemed teacher Maqbool Al-Arabi (may God have mercy on him).

Al-Sharbini Café

• Who do you remember from your colleagues at Al-Baha Scientific Institute?

•• Ali Al-Rubaie, Ali Mujan, Abdulrahman Al-Hamoud, Yahya bin Musawi, and Mohammed Hanish. I was in contact with my friend Saad bin Musawi before he passed away (may God have mercy on him).

• Why did you summarize Dr. Ghazi Al-Qusaibi's books at Al-Sharbini Café in "Aziziyah, Mecca"?

•• You made me laugh, as Al-Sharbini Café was a special place for university students, and Al-Qusaibi was a beacon of inspiration for many of my generation. However, at Umm Al-Qura University, it was not the same. What initially attracted me to him was his poetry, but at Al-Sharbini Café, I read Aristotle's book "Poetry," if I recall the title correctly. I also read the four main books of heritage there... and I read and read. This café has a very big story, and I hope to gather my thoughts and write about it.

My Banter with Al-Mufarji

• What is a memorable incident from that period?

•• There were debates between me and Mohammed Al-Mufarji (may God have mercy on him) in that café. I was holding a book by Al-Qusaibi, and he and a group were sitting close to me. Back then, "Al-Nadwa" newspaper was the banner of authenticity against modernity, and Al-Mufarji, as you know, managed its cultural supplement. I joined this group to discuss this conflict, and I was already in phone contact with him and with Mohammed Al-Malibari (may God have mercy on him). Al-Malibari wrote a page about me in "Al-Nadwa," claiming that I was hiding behind the persona of a university student, claiming that I was one of the university professors... can you imagine? The important thing is that I entered into a debate with them, as a student, about Al-Qusaibi and many discussions about modernity. There is no doubt that my discussions with them led them to believe that I was with the modernity trend, although I have had no stake in either of their trends until today. But if you are not with me, you are against me!

The Cat Eats Its Young

• What did you gain from the profession of troubles?

•• I gained the insight that the cat eats its young, but it was a life I lived with this passion while I was in full mental capacity. As for my emotional strength, it collapsed at its doors. Nevertheless, it gave me much just as I gave it much of my time, effort, and thoughts.

• Why is the number of friends decreasing?

•• Due to the diminishing convictions we used to hold, and the multiple phases in our lives through which convictions change. Each phase has its own atmosphere that we live in, and only what carries the essence of friendship remains in each phase we go through, which does not change... and human nature is to change.

When I Feel Lost

• When do you turn to poetry?

•• I turn to poetry when I feel lost, so that poetry becomes the station that pulls me out of what I am in... and Al-Mutanabbi is always present in my mind through his verses that give you inspiration and take you where philosophy lies. How often Al-Mutanabbi has provided me with wisdom. Al-Ma'arri has another part in this context... and Abu Risha has his own special passion, and others. Nevertheless, Al-Mutanabbi remains my favorite. Today, I recall:

And if the trait of my enemies pains me *** I have encountered from my loved ones a greater pain. This line by Abu Firas applies to this time for individuals, institutions, and countries.

I Am Maradona

• What about your relationship with football, and what is your favorite team?

•• When I played in the village, they called me Maradona, so how could I not have a place in sports? But as you know, cultural inclinations take you further than that, even if they roll you like a ball. I have a bit of a passion for Al-Ittihad.

• How do you view new media?

•• New media has broken the allure of traditional media, yet the allure of the latter remains with me to this day. However, we must change and keep up with it to move forward.

• How would you describe the social media space?

•• Not everything that glitters is gold, and everything has a root. The true content creator is one who follows the steps of the original. Unfortunately, most of what happens these days has nothing to do with journalism; there is no talent, no language, no culture, and the image is not the content alone. The form has become the norm, and it seems we are in a stage of labor for journalism that is heading only towards sensationalism.