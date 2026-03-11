لم يخرج الصحفي محمد الغامدي من المتن، وظلّ اسماً ثقافياً وازناً في بلاط «صاحبة الجلالة»، عمل في «عكاظ» و«البلاد» و«الشرق»، والتواصل الحكومي، وهو من عشاق القراءة، وكاتب محترف، أصدر الرواية وكتب القصيدة الحديثة، وتناول الشأن العام برؤية وطنية، وهنا مسامرة تكشف جانباً من روحه النقيّة، وخفة الظل التي هي طبع فيه ولو في أتعس الظروف.

نلعب في نهار رمضان

• بماذا تكبح جماح نفسك التواقة؟

•• بالصيام، فليس أسهل على الجوارح من ذلك.

• كيف كنت تقضي يوم صومك في طفولتك؟

•• في مجتمع القرية هناك الكثير، وإن كان البعض يرى ما نفعله في تلك الفترة سيئاً إلا إنه حسن. وبما أن كرة القدم هي حديث المجالس، فلك أن تتخيل أننا كنا نلعب في نهار رمضان، ونخفف العطش بقليل من ماء الزير بعيداً عن أعين الأهل.

• ما دافعك للصيام في الطفولة؟

•• كنا نصوم خشية أو مكايدة للأخ الأكبر أو الأخت، وحتى لا يقال عنا «كلب رمضان»، فالذي يفطر في رمضان ينعتونه بالكلب تقبيحاً لفعله! وليس في قاموس الأهل في تلك الفترة كلمة إرهاق، كان الإصرار والتشجيع على الصوم هو القاعدة.

جلسات سمر حتى السحور

• هل كنت تتابع برامج إذاعية أو تلفزيونية؟

•• في فترة الطفولة والمراهقة كانت متابعة المسلسلات وفوازير رمضان وغيرها عادة، وتغير الحال مع العمل كون نصف رمضان على الأقل يكون إجازة، وكنت أقضيها في النوم لساعات تتجاوز نصف النهار، ولكن تغير الحال وأصبح من بعد صلاة الفجر إلى الظهر. وفي الليل من بعد التراويح جلسات سمر إلى ما قبل السحور. وربما تتساءل هنا عن وقت القراءة لأقول لك إنه بعد الظهر وقبل وبعد الفجر.

• إلى ماذا يشدك الحنين؟

•• يشدنا الحنين دوماً إلى المكان، والمكان هو الساحة التي تلعب فيها الذكريات كيفما تشاء، والارتباط بالمكان لا يكون إلا عبر الأحداث المصاحبة، ولا شك أن فترتَي الطفولة والمراهقة لهما بريقهما، ولهذا سيبقى المكان حاضراً لهاتين الفترتين.

• ما أبرز فقرات برنامجك الرمضاني؟

•• رمضان حالة خاصة في القراءة، فإلى جانب قراءة القرآن الكريم فإنني أخصص هذا الشهر الكريم لقراءة التاريخ فقط، وهي عادة تلازمني إلى اليوم. هذا الشهر كأنه يوحي بحالة تاريخية تتكرر في حياتي، وتلحّ أن أتمسك بها، لأنها تشعرني بالتمسك بالتاريخ، بينما الكتابة هي حالة عابرة في هذا الشهر.

الأطباق «الفرايحية»

• من تفقد في رمضان هذا العام؟

•• أمي (رحمها الله)، فهذا شهر الصوم الأول الذي أصومه دون أن تكون حاضرة على مائدة الإفطار.

• ما العادة التي تلازمك؟

•• ليس من عادة أركن إليها مطلع رمضان، فسجيتي هي هي في رمضان وفي غيره.

• أي ساعات رمضان تسعدك؟

•• لم أفكر في هذا، وأرى كل ساعات الشهر سعادة، لأنه شهر سعادة، ولهذا نسبة الدوبامين تكون مرتفعة.

• لماذا نحرص على أطباق «فرايحية»؟

•• الأطباق «الفرايحية» تعزز البهجة، وهي كذلك تجمع الأهل على مائدة الإفطار، وهذا لا يحدث في بقية الشهور خصوصاً هذه الأيام.

• ما أبرز وجبة تحرص عليها في الإفطار؟

•• الشوربة والسمبوسة طبقان لا أستغني عنهما.

• شخصية توجه لها دعوة لتفطر معك؟

•• لن أتردد في دعوة أستاذي قينان الغامدي.

• أين درست الابتدائية؟

•• في ابتدائية الظفير وكان يديرها أستاذ الأجيال مقبول العرابي (رحمه الله وغفر له).

مقهى الشربيني

• من تتذكر من زملائك في معهد الباحة العلمي؟

•• علي الرباعي، وعلي موجان، وعبدالرحمن الحمود، ويحيى بن مصوي، ومحمد حنش، وكنت على تواصل مع الصديق سعد بن مصوي قبل أن يتوفاه الله (رحمه الله).

• لماذا كنت تلخص كتب الدكتور غازي القصيبي في مقهى الشربيني في «عزيزية مكة»؟

•• أضحكتني يا رجل، إذ إن مقهى الشربيني كان حالة خاصة لطلاب الجامعة، والقصيبي كان منارة إشعاع للكثير من جيلي، ولكن في جامعة أم القرى لم يكن كذلك، وما كان يشدني إليه في البدء هو شعره، ولكن مقهى الشربيني هذا قرأت فيه كتاب «الشعر» إن كنت أذكر العنوان الآن لأرسطو. وقرأت فيه أمهات كتب التراث الأربعة.. وقرأت وقرأت. هذا المقهى قصة كبيرة جداً، آمل أن أجمع أفكارها وأكتبها.

مماحكاتي مع المفرجي

• ما الموقف الذي لا تنساه من تلك الفترة؟

•• حدثت مماحاكات بيني وبين محمد المفرجي (رحمه الله) في ذلك المقهى، كنت أحمل كتاباً للقصيبي، وكان هو ومجموعة معه يجلسون قريباً مني، وأيامها كانت جريدة «الندوة» تحمل لواء الأصالة مقابل الحداثة، وكان المفرجي كما تعلم يدير ملحقها الثقافي، فدخلت مع هذه المجموعة للنقاش حول هذا الصراع، وكنت أصلاً على تواصل هاتفي معه ومع محمد المليباري (رحمه الله)، والمليباري كتب عني صفحة في «الندوة»، وقال إنني أتوارى خلف شخصية طالب جامعي زاعماً أنني أحد أساتذة الجامعة.. تخيل. الأهم أنني دخلت معهم أنا الطالب في جدل حول القصيبي، والكثير من الحوارات حول الحداثة، ولا شك أن حواراتي معهم أوصلتهم إلى أنني مع تيار الحداثة، ولم يكن لي إلى اليوم لا ناقة ولا جمل في تياريهما، ولكن إن لم تكن معي فأنت ضدي!

القطة تأكل أبناءها

• بماذا خرجت من مهنة المتاعب؟

•• خرجت بفائدة؛ أن القطة تأكل أبناءها، ولكنها حياة عشتها مع هذا العشق وأنا في كامل قواي العقلية، أما قواي العاطفية فإنها انهارت على أبوابها. ورغم ذلك منحتني الكثير مثلما منحتها الكثير من وقتي وجهدي وفكري.

• لماذا يتناقص عدد الأصدقاء؟

•• لتناقص القناعات التي كنا نسير بها، ولتعدد المراحل في حياتنا التي عن طريقها تتغير القناعات، فلكل مرحلة أجواؤها التي نعيشها، ولا يبقى من الصداقة إلا ما يحمل هذه الصفة في كل مرحلة نمر بها تكون ملازمة لها، ولا تتغير.. والإنسان ديدنه التغيير.

حين أشعر أنني تائه

• متى تلجأ للشعر؟

•• ألجأ للشعر حين أشعر أنني تائه، ليكون الشعر هو المحطة التي تخرجني مما أنا فيه.. ودوماً يكون المتنبي حاضراً في ذهني من خلال أبياته التي تعطيك الإيحاء، وتأخذك حيث الفلسفة، وما أكثر ما قدمه المتنبي لي من حكم. وللمعري جزء آخر في هذا الإطار.. ولأبي ريشة عشقه الخاص، وغيرهم. ورغم ذلك يبقى المتنبي هو الأثير لدي. واليوم يحضرني:

وإن أوجعتني من أعاديَّ شيمةٌ *** لقيت من الأحباب أدهى وأوجعا. وهذا بيت لأبي فراس ينطبق على هذا الزمان للأفراد والمؤسسات والدول.

أنا مارادونا

• ماذا عن علاقتك بكرة القدم، وما فريقك المفضل؟

•• كنت وأنا ألعب في القرية يلقبونني بمارادونا، فكيف لا يكون لي في الرياضة، ولكن كما تعلم الميول الثقافية تأخذك أبعد من ذلك، وإن كانت تدحرجك كالكرة. ولي شيء من عشق الاتحاد.

• كيف ترى الإعلام الجديد؟

•• كسر الإعلام الجديد فتنة الإعلام التقليدي، ومع ذلك فإن فتنة الأخير بقيت معلقاً بها إلى اليوم. ولكن لا بد أن نتغير ونسايره كي نسير.

• بماذا تصف فضاء التواصل الاجتماعي؟

•• ليس كل ما يلمع ذهباً، ولكل شيء أصل، وصانع المحتوى الحقيقي هو من يتبع خطوات الأصل، وبكل أسف ما يحدث هذه الأيام معظمه لا يمت للصحافة بصلة، فلا موهبة ولا لغة ولا ثقافة، والصورة ليست هي المحتوى فقط، بات الشكل هو الديدن، ويبدو أننا في مرحلة مخاض لصحافة ذاهبة نحو الإثارة فقط.