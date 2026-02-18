مع إطلالة شهر رمضان تستقبل منطقة جازان أيامه ولياليه بعادات متوارثة، أبرزها «نقش الحناء» الذي تحرص الأسر على إحيائه احتفاءً بأولى تجارب الصيام لدى الفتيات الصغيرات، إذ تتزين الأيادي الصغيرة برسومات زاهية، نابضة بالألوان الطبيعية، تمنح الطفلات شعورًا بالفخر والانتماء.

وتستعين الأسر بالحناء وسيلةً تحفيزية رقيقة وتربوية، تُسهم في ترسيخ قيمة الصيام في نفوس الفتيات بأسلوب مشجّع ولطيف، إذ ترتبط الزخارف المرسومة بمعانٍ رمزية تذكّرهن بالامتناع عن الطعام، في إطار احتفالي حميم يعكس البهجة، وتضيف الرسومات لمسة جمالية وروحانية إلى أجواء المنزل، وتقول نقاشة الحناء مريم عواجي إن العادة تمثل مبادرة اجتماعية ذات أثر تربوي وثقافي، تسهم في غرس حب العبادة منذ الصغر، وتعزز ارتباط الفتيات بالقيم والروحانيات عبر طقوس عفوية.

وأشارت إلى أن التقليد لا يقتصر على المظهر الاحتفالي، بل يعزز قيم الصبر والانضباط. وبيّنت أن نقوش الحناء تتسم بتنوعها ودقتها وجمال تفاصيلها، إذ تشمل الهلال والنجوم والورود والزخارف الهندسية المتداخلة التي تُنفّذ بأسلوب فني متقن متوارث، تُرسم بعناية على أيدي الفتيات لتتناغم الخطوط، وتتداخل الأشكال بانسيابية، فتظهر الرسومات في صورة متكاملة تعكس مهارة النقاشة وثراء الفن الشعبي الجازاني.