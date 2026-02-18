With the arrival of the month of Ramadan, the Jazan region welcomes its days and nights with inherited customs, the most prominent of which is "henna painting." Families are keen to revive this tradition in celebration of the first fasting experiences of young girls, as their little hands are adorned with vibrant designs, bursting with natural colors, giving the girls a sense of pride and belonging.

Families use henna as a gentle and educational motivational tool that helps instill the value of fasting in the hearts of girls in an encouraging and kind manner. The drawn decorations are associated with symbolic meanings that remind them of abstaining from food, within a warm celebratory context that reflects joy. The drawings add an aesthetic and spiritual touch to the atmosphere of the home. Henna artist Mariam Awaji states that this tradition represents a social initiative with educational and cultural impact, contributing to instilling a love for worship from a young age and enhancing girls' connection to values and spirituality through spontaneous rituals.

She pointed out that the tradition is not limited to the celebratory appearance but also reinforces values of patience and discipline. She explained that henna designs are characterized by their diversity, precision, and the beauty of their details, as they include crescents, stars, flowers, and interwoven geometric patterns that are executed in a meticulously inherited artistic style. These designs are carefully drawn on the girls' hands to harmonize the lines and interweave the shapes smoothly, resulting in a complete image that reflects the skill of the henna artist and the richness of Jazan's folk art.