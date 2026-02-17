Under the patronage of the Prince of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and in the presence of his deputy, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the events celebrating Foundation Day concluded in the Justice Square in the Al-Hukm Palace area.

The Prince of Riyadh expressed his appreciation for the significant support that the leadership provides for this national occasion, affirming that Foundation Day renews the covenant and recalls the memory of the establishment of the Saudi state in loyalty to its imams and kings, and in inspiration from the sacrifices of the fathers and grandfathers and what has been achieved for the nation in terms of elevation and prosperity.

The tour of the Prince of Riyadh and his deputy included several events, including a visual presentation on the wall of Al-Masmak Palace, the exhibition "Makhyal Hal Al-Awja," in addition to various artistic segments, most notably the poems "Salman bin Abdulaziz" and "Riyadh Al-Majd." They also participated in the Saudi Arda, which witnessed the largest collective performance of this ancient art, in a scene that embodies the depth of its presence as one of the symbols of the cultural identity of the Kingdom.

The heritage areas and the accompanying exhibition witnessed a wide turnout from various age groups, due to the visual presentations and historical documents that addressed the journey of the imams and kings and the stages of establishment, alongside showcasing the developmental achievements that the Kingdom has accomplished throughout the eras; affirming the national significance of Foundation Day and its implications for the depth of the Saudi state and its steadfast values.

The organization of these events comes within the framework of enhancing national identity and instilling awareness of the history of the Saudi state, and linking community members to their glorious history through a cultural and interactive experience that combines authenticity and modernity.