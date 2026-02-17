برعاية أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، وحضور نائبه الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، اختُتمت فعاليات الاحتفاء بيوم التأسيس في ساحة العدل بمنطقة قصر الحكم.

وأعرب أمير منطقة الرياض عن تقديره للدعم الكبير الذي توليه القيادة لهذه المناسبة الوطنية، مؤكداً أن يوم التأسيس يُجدد العهد ويستحضر ذكرى تأسيس الدولة السعودية وفاءً لأئمتها وملوكها، واستلهاماً لتضحيات الآباء والأجداد وما تحقق للوطن من رفعة وازدهار.

وشملت جولة أمير الرياض ونائبه، عدداً من الفعاليات؛ من بينها العرض المرئي على جدارية قصر المصمك، ومعرض «مخيال هل العوجا»، إضافة إلى فقرات فنية متنوعة أبرزها قصيدتا «سلمان بن عبدالعزيز» و«رياض الأمجاد». كما شاركا في العرضة السعودية التي شهدت أكبر أداء جماعي لهذا الفن العريق، في مشهد يجسِّد عمق حضوره كأحد رموز الهوية الثقافية للمملكة.

وشهدت المناطق التراثية والمعرض المصاحب إقبالاً واسعاً من مختلف الفئات العمرية، لما تضمنته من عروض مرئية ووثائق تاريخية تناولت مسيرة الأئمة والملوك ومراحل التأسيس، إلى جانب استعراض المُنجزات التنموية التي حققتها المملكة عبر العهود؛ تأكيداً للمكانة الوطنية ليوم التأسيس ودلالته على عمق الدولة السعودية وقيمها الراسخة.

ويأتي تنظيم هذه الفعاليات في إطار تعزيز الهوية الوطنية وترسيخ الوعي بتاريخ الدولة السعودية، وربط أفراد المجتمع بتاريخهم المجيد عبر تجربة ثقافية وتفاعلية تجمع بين الأصالة والمعاصرة.