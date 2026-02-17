The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation authorities' decision to convert lands in the West Bank into what is called "state property," considering this step an attempt to impose a new legal and administrative reality in the occupied Palestinian territories, which hinders international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region.

The Kingdom affirmed that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian land, reiterating its firm rejection of all unilateral and illegal measures that constitute a blatant violation of international law, undermine the two-state solution, and infringe upon the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent sovereign state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.