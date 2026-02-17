أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية الشديدة لقرار سُلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تحويل أراضٍ في الضفة الغربية إلى ما يسمى «أملاك دولة»، معتبرةً أن هذه الخطوة تمثّل محاولة لفرض واقع قانوني وإداري جديد في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، بما يعرقل الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تحقيق السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وأكدت المملكة أن إسرائيل لا تمتلك أي سيادة على الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، مجددةً رفضها القاطع لجميع الإجراءات الأحادية وغير القانونية التي تشكل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي، وتقوّض حلّ الدولتين، وتمسّ بحق الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في إقامة دولته المستقلة ذات السيادة على حدود الرابع من يونيو 1967م، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.