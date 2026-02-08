The Public Security is showcasing the developed electric security vehicle "Lucid Gravity" at the Ministry of Interior's pavilion during the Global Defense Exhibition 2026 in Riyadh from February 8 to 12.

The vehicle features innovative technical and security equipment, utilizing the latest artificial intelligence technologies to support the security system in performing its tasks and enhance response times to emergencies.

This participation is part of the Public Security's efforts at the Ministry of Interior's pavilion to provide technological and security solutions that enhance the ministry's integrated operational capabilities in decision-making, command and control, predictive intelligence, and managing the security landscape to protect individuals and everyone living in the Kingdom, fulfilling its mission towards smart, integrated, and sustainable security.