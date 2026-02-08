يستعرض الأمن العام لزوار جناح وزارة الداخلية بمعرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 المركبة الكهربائية الأمنية المطورة «لوسيد جرافيتي»، بمدينة الرياض في الفترة من 8 إلى 12 فبراير الجاري.
وتضم المركبة تجهيزات تقنية وأمنية مبتكرة، وفق أحدث تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، لتدعم المنظومة الأمنية في أداء مهامها، وتعزز زمن الاستجابة للحالات الطارئة.
ويأتي ذلك ضمن مشاركة الأمن العام في جناح وزارة الداخلية لتقديم حلول تقنية أمنية وخدمية تعزز قدرات الوزارة التشغيلية المتكاملة في صناعة القرار والقيادة والسيطرة والذكاء التنبؤي وإدارة المشهد الأمني لحماية الإنسان، وكل من يعيش في أرض المملكة، بما يحقق رسالتها نحو أمن ذكي ومتكامل ومستدام.
The Public Security is showcasing the developed electric security vehicle "Lucid Gravity" at the Ministry of Interior's pavilion during the Global Defense Exhibition 2026 in Riyadh from February 8 to 12.
The vehicle features innovative technical and security equipment, utilizing the latest artificial intelligence technologies to support the security system in performing its tasks and enhance response times to emergencies.
This participation is part of the Public Security's efforts at the Ministry of Interior's pavilion to provide technological and security solutions that enhance the ministry's integrated operational capabilities in decision-making, command and control, predictive intelligence, and managing the security landscape to protect individuals and everyone living in the Kingdom, fulfilling its mission towards smart, integrated, and sustainable security.