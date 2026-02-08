يستعرض الأمن العام لزوار جناح وزارة الداخلية بمعرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 المركبة الكهربائية الأمنية المطورة «لوسيد جرافيتي»، بمدينة الرياض في الفترة من 8 إلى 12 فبراير الجاري.

وتضم المركبة تجهيزات تقنية وأمنية مبتكرة، وفق أحدث تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، لتدعم المنظومة الأمنية في أداء مهامها، وتعزز زمن الاستجابة للحالات الطارئة.

ويأتي ذلك ضمن مشاركة الأمن العام في جناح وزارة الداخلية لتقديم حلول تقنية أمنية وخدمية تعزز قدرات الوزارة التشغيلية المتكاملة في صناعة القرار والقيادة والسيطرة والذكاء التنبؤي وإدارة المشهد الأمني لحماية الإنسان، وكل من يعيش في أرض المملكة، بما يحقق رسالتها نحو أمن ذكي ومتكامل ومستدام.