The General Authority of the Shura Council held its twelfth meeting yesterday as part of the second year of the ninth session, chaired by the Vice President of the Council, Dr. Mishal Fahm Al-Sulami, at the Council's headquarters in Riyadh, with the attendance of the Assistant President of the Council, Dr. Hanan Abdulrahim Al-Ahmadi, the Secretary-General of the Council, Mohammed Dakhel Al-Mutairi, and the heads of the specialized committees.

The authority reviewed the topics listed on its agenda and approved the referral of 19 topics to the agenda of the upcoming sessions, which included several annual reports from the universities of King Faisal, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman, Al-Baha, and Al-Qassim for the academic year 2024.

The authority also referred a number of draft agreements and memoranda of understanding in the fields of law and justice, investment, media, and youth and sports, with several brotherly and friendly countries.