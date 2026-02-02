عقدت الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى، أمس، اجتماعها الثاني عشر ضمن أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل فهم السُّلمي، وذلك في مقر المجلس بالرياض، بحضور مساعد رئيس المجلس الدكتورة حنان عبدالرحيم الأحمدي، والأمين العام للمجلس محمد داخل المطيري، ورؤساء اللجان المتخصصة.

واستعرضت الهيئة الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمالها، وأقرت إحالة 19 موضوعاً إلى جدول أعمال الجلسات القادمة، شملت عدداً من التقارير السنوية لجامعات: الملك فيصل، الأميرة نورة بنت عبدالرحمن، الباحة والقصيم للعام الجامعي 2024.

كما أحالت الهيئة عدداً من مشروعات الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم في مجالات: القانون والعدل، الاستثمار، الإعلام، والشباب والرياضة، مع عدد من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة.