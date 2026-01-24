اختار منتدى دافوس 2026 الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى لإلقاء الكلمة الختامية للمشاركة الدينية والفكرية.

وركّز فضيلتُه خلال كلمته على عددٍ من المبادرات والبرامج والتجارب الناجحة في مسيرة عمل رابطة العالم الإسلامي حول العالم.

واستعرض العيسى نماذجَ بارزةً كان لها أثرٌ إيجابي ملموس، من بينها: مبادرةُ الرابطة التي رحّبت بها ودعَمَتها الأمم المتحدة في مقرّها بنيويورك، بعنوان «بناء جسور التفاهم والتعاون بين الشرق والغرب»، التي مثّلتْ أولَ مبادرة دولية شاملة ذات برامج تنفيذية لتصحيح مفاهيم حتمية الصدام والصراع الحضاري، التي كانت من أبرز أسباب ممارسات الكراهية وما يترتب عليها من نتائج خطرة.

وأكد فضيلتُه أنّ الإسلام -مع كونه في الأصل عقيدة توحيدية- تشريعٌ شاملٌ في إطار أخلاقي ينظر إلى الإنسان بوصفه كائنًا مُكرّمًا ومسؤولًا عن أقواله وأفعاله وخياراته كافة، مشيرًا إلى أن تعاليمه تؤكد أن العدل قيمة أساسية لضمان الاستقرار الاجتماعي وحماية كرامة الإنسان وحقوقه، دون أي تمييز قائم على العِرق أو الانتماء الديني.

وأوضح الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى أنّ الرحمة تحضر في عمق الرؤية الإسلامية بوصفها قيمةً إنسانيةً محوريةً، تُوجّه التعامل مع الإنسان ومع الاختلاف بطريقة أخلاقية متوازنة، مؤكدًا بالأمثلة أن الإسلام يدعو إلى السِّلم والتسامح باعتبارهما أساسًا للعلاقات الإنسانية السويّة، حيث ينظر إلى التعايش بوصفه الأصل لا الاستثناء.

وقال: «من هذا المنطلق، يلتقي الإسلام مع المبادئ الإنسانية المشتركة التي يتبنّاها العالم المعاصر، كما في ميثاق الأمم المتحدة وما تفرّع عنه من قوانين وأعراف ومبادئ دولية، تركّز على صون الكرامة الإنسانية وضبْط العلاقات وتهذيب السلوك، وهو ما عبّر عنه الإسلام بمبدأ: (إتمام مكارم الأخلاق)».

وأوضح أنّ رابطة العالم الإسلامي عملَت على تجسير العلاقة بين مختلف المذاهب الإسلامية، وإيضاح النظرة الإسلامية الحضارية في التعامل مع عالمنا بتنوّعه الديني والإثني والثقافي، إضافة إلى عددٍ من القضايا المهمة؛ كالأُسرة والتعليم والبيئة والمواطنة والتعايش، وذلك من خلال (وثيقة مكة المكرمة) التي أقرّها أكثر من (1200) مفتٍ وعالم في مكة المكرمة، ثم أقرّتها دول منظمة التعاون الإسلامي وعددها (57 دولة)، إلى جانب (وثيقة بناء الجسور بين المذاهب الإسلامية)، إذ يجري تدريب أعداد كبيرة من الأئمة حول العالم على مضامين هاتين الوثيقتين.

وأبان العيسى أنّ (وثيقة مكة المكرمة) أكّدت أن المسلمين جزءٌ فاعلٌ من هذا العالم بتفاعله الحضاري، يسعون إلى التواصل مع جميع مكوناته لتحقيق صالح البشرية، وأن الاختلاف في العقائد والأديان والمذاهب حتمية كونية، وأن البشر متساوون في إنسانيتهم وينتمون إلى أصل واحد.

وأشار إلى أنّ الوثيقة نبّهَتْ إلى أهمية الحوار الحضاري؛ بوصفه أفضلَ السبل للتفاهم بين عالمٍ متنوّع، والتعرّف على المشتركات، وتجاوز معوّقات التعايُش، كما أكّدت براءةَ الأديان والمذاهب من أخطاء أو جرائم معتنقيها أو مَن ينتحلها، وعدم جواز الربط بين الدين وتلك الأخطاء أو الجرائم.

واختتم بالتأكيد على أهمية التضامن العالمي بين جميع المؤسسات المحبّة للسلام؛ لتعزيز الصداقة والتعاون بين الأمم والشعوب، من خلال مبادرات وبرامج مشتركة فاعلة، يمكن قياس أثرها وتطويرها على نحو مُستدام.