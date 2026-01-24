The Davos Forum 2026 selected the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, the Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, to deliver the closing speech for the religious and intellectual participation.

During his speech, His Eminence focused on several initiatives, programs, and successful experiences in the work of the Muslim World League around the world.

Al-Issa reviewed prominent examples that had a tangible positive impact, including: the League's initiative, which was welcomed and supported by the United Nations at its headquarters in New York, titled "Building Bridges of Understanding and Cooperation between East and West," which represented the first comprehensive international initiative with executive programs to correct the concepts of inevitable clash and civilizational conflict, which were among the main reasons for practices of hatred and their dangerous consequences.

His Eminence affirmed that Islam - while being fundamentally a monotheistic belief - is a comprehensive legislation within an ethical framework that views humans as dignified beings responsible for their words, actions, and choices, pointing out that its teachings emphasize that justice is a fundamental value to ensure social stability and protect human dignity and rights, without any discrimination based on race or religious affiliation.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa clarified that mercy is deeply present in the Islamic vision as a central human value, guiding the interaction with humans and differences in a balanced ethical manner, emphasizing with examples that Islam calls for peace and tolerance as the foundation for healthy human relationships, where coexistence is seen as the norm, not the exception.

He said: "From this perspective, Islam aligns with the common human principles embraced by the contemporary world, as in the United Nations Charter and the laws, customs, and international principles derived from it, which focus on preserving human dignity, regulating relationships, and refining behavior, which Islam expressed through the principle of (completing moral excellence).”

He explained that the Muslim World League has worked to bridge the relationship between different Islamic sects and clarify the Islamic civilizational perspective in dealing with our diverse religious, ethnic, and cultural world, in addition to several important issues such as family, education, environment, citizenship, and coexistence, through the (Mecca Document) which was approved by more than (1200) scholars and muftis in Mecca, and then ratified by the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, numbering (57 countries), alongside the (Document for Building Bridges between Islamic Sects), where large numbers of imams around the world are being trained on the contents of these two documents.

Al-Issa indicated that the (Mecca Document) affirmed that Muslims are an active part of this world through their civilizational interaction, seeking to communicate with all its components to achieve the welfare of humanity, and that differences in beliefs, religions, and sects are a universal inevitability, and that humans are equal in their humanity and belong to one origin.

He pointed out that the document emphasized the importance of civilizational dialogue as the best means for understanding in a diverse world, recognizing commonalities, and overcoming barriers to coexistence, as it also affirmed the innocence of religions and sects from the mistakes or crimes of their adherents or those who impersonate them, and that it is not permissible to link religion with those mistakes or crimes.

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of global solidarity among all peace-loving institutions to enhance friendship and cooperation between nations and peoples, through effective joint initiatives and programs, whose impact can be measured and developed sustainably.