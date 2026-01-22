The "Riyadh Saudi Arabia" program has decided to equip the fishing boats of small fishermen with new high-efficiency marine engines and satellite distress devices (EPIRB), installing them according to the highest maritime safety standards. The program's spokesperson, Majid Al-Buraikan, explained that the project is one of the qualitative initiatives that combines enhancing the efficiency of productive assets, promoting maritime safety, and increasing the reliability of marine fishing means for small fishermen by replacing old engines with modern ones, reducing operational risks, in addition to enhancing the sustainability of livelihoods in rural and coastal communities and minimizing operational risks associated with fishing activities. Al-Buraikan indicated that the project contributes to empowering small fishermen by providing modern technical tools that protect lives and reduce human and material losses, thereby enhancing the attractiveness of the fishing sector as a sustainable source of income and improving the efficiency of fish supply chains. He added that the distribution of project equipment supplies covered six regions: Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Tabuk, Asir, and Jazan, with a total of 450 fishing boat engines supplied, ranging in power from 40, 75, to 100 horsepower, while the total number of distress devices supplied reached 1,000.