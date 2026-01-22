قرر برنامج «ريف السعودية» تزويد قوارب الصيد الخاصة بصغار الصيادين، بمحركات بحرية جديدة ذات كفاءة عالية، وأجهزة استغاثة عبر الأقمار الصناعية (EPIRB)، وتركيبها وفق أعلى معايير السلامة البحرية. وأوضح المتحدث باسم البرنامج ماجد البريكان، أن المشروع يُعد من المبادرات النوعية التي تجمع رفع كفاءة الأصول الإنتاجية، وتعزيز السلامة البحرية، ورفع موثوقية وسائل الصيد البحرية لصغار الصيادين، من خلال استبدال المحركات القديمة بمحركات حديثة، والحد من المخاطر التشغيلية، إضافةً إلى تعزيز استدامة سبل العيش في المجتمعات الريفية والساحلية وتقليل المخاطر التشغيلية المرتبطة بممارسة نشاط الصيد. وأبان البريكان أن المشروع يُسهم في تمكين صغار الصيادين عبر توفير أدوات تقنية حديثة، تحمي الأرواح وتحدّ من الخسائر البشرية والمادية، بما يعزز جاذبية قطاع الصيد بصفته مصدر دخل مستدام، ويرفع كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد السمكية. وأضاف أن توزيع توريدات معدات المشروع، شمل 6 مناطق، هي: مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، والمنطقة الشرقية، وتبوك، وعسير، وجازان، حيث بلغ إجمالي عدد توريدات محركات قوارب الصيد «450» محركًا، تتراوح قوتها بين 40، و75، و100 حصان، فيما بلغ إجمالي توريدات أجهزة الاستغاثة «1000» جهاز.