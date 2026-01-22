قرر برنامج «ريف السعودية» تزويد قوارب الصيد الخاصة بصغار الصيادين، بمحركات بحرية جديدة ذات كفاءة عالية، وأجهزة استغاثة عبر الأقمار الصناعية (EPIRB)، وتركيبها وفق أعلى معايير السلامة البحرية. وأوضح المتحدث باسم البرنامج ماجد البريكان، أن المشروع يُعد من المبادرات النوعية التي تجمع رفع كفاءة الأصول الإنتاجية، وتعزيز السلامة البحرية، ورفع موثوقية وسائل الصيد البحرية لصغار الصيادين، من خلال استبدال المحركات القديمة بمحركات حديثة، والحد من المخاطر التشغيلية، إضافةً إلى تعزيز استدامة سبل العيش في المجتمعات الريفية والساحلية وتقليل المخاطر التشغيلية المرتبطة بممارسة نشاط الصيد. وأبان البريكان أن المشروع يُسهم في تمكين صغار الصيادين عبر توفير أدوات تقنية حديثة، تحمي الأرواح وتحدّ من الخسائر البشرية والمادية، بما يعزز جاذبية قطاع الصيد بصفته مصدر دخل مستدام، ويرفع كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد السمكية. وأضاف أن توزيع توريدات معدات المشروع، شمل 6 مناطق، هي: مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، والمنطقة الشرقية، وتبوك، وعسير، وجازان، حيث بلغ إجمالي عدد توريدات محركات قوارب الصيد «450» محركًا، تتراوح قوتها بين 40، و75، و100 حصان، فيما بلغ إجمالي توريدات أجهزة الاستغاثة «1000» جهاز.
The "Riyadh Saudi Arabia" program has decided to equip the fishing boats of small fishermen with new high-efficiency marine engines and satellite distress devices (EPIRB), installing them according to the highest maritime safety standards. The program's spokesperson, Majid Al-Buraikan, explained that the project is one of the qualitative initiatives that combines enhancing the efficiency of productive assets, promoting maritime safety, and increasing the reliability of marine fishing means for small fishermen by replacing old engines with modern ones, reducing operational risks, in addition to enhancing the sustainability of livelihoods in rural and coastal communities and minimizing operational risks associated with fishing activities. Al-Buraikan indicated that the project contributes to empowering small fishermen by providing modern technical tools that protect lives and reduce human and material losses, thereby enhancing the attractiveness of the fishing sector as a sustainable source of income and improving the efficiency of fish supply chains. He added that the distribution of project equipment supplies covered six regions: Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Tabuk, Asir, and Jazan, with a total of 450 fishing boat engines supplied, ranging in power from 40, 75, to 100 horsepower, while the total number of distress devices supplied reached 1,000.