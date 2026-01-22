بحضور ملك المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الملك عبدالله الثاني ابن الحسين، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الأردن الأمير منصور بن خالد بن فرحان، وبمشاركة الرئيس التنفيذي للصندوق السعودي للتنمية سلطان المرشد، جرى افتتاح مستشفى الأميرة بسمة في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية.

ويأتي افتتاح المستشفى بعد أن أسهم الصندوق السعودي للتنمية في تمويل المشروع بقيمة 98 مليون دولار، ضمن جهوده المستمرة لدعم القطاع الصحي في الأردن وتعزيز قدرته على تقديم خدمات طبية متقدّمة.