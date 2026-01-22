In the presence of the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Jordan, Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, along with the participation of the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan Al-Murshid, the Princess Basma Hospital was inaugurated in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The opening of the hospital comes after the Saudi Fund for Development contributed to financing the project with a value of 98 million dollars, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the health sector in Jordan and enhance its capacity to provide advanced medical services.