The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, met yesterday (Monday) with the Prime Minister of Palestine, Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 in the Swiss city of Davos.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed aspects of joint cooperation, in addition to addressing developments in the Gaza Strip and the efforts being made regarding it.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Switzerland, Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, the Director General of the Minister of Foreign Affairs' office, Walid Al-Samaail, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs' advisor, Mohammad Al-Yahya.