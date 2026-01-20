دشّن محافظ الطائف الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، حزمة من المشاريع التطويرية بتجمع الطائف الصحي، في إطار دعم الخدمات الصحية ورفع كفاءة الأداء، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وشملت الحزمة توسعة وتحسين بيئة العمل بقسم الطوارئ في مجمع الملك فيصل الطبي بالطائف، وتحسين بيئة العمل بقسم العلاج الطبيعي، إضافةً إلى افتتاح مركز التحكم بالموارد؛ لتعزيز إدارة الإمكانات التشغيلية، وافتتاح «البوليفارد» ضمن مرافق المجمع.

وضمن الأعمال، جرى تشغيل قسم التعقيم ببرج النساء والولادة وفق المعايير المعتمدة، وافتتاح مركز العيون لتقديم خدمات تخصصية، إلى جانب تدشين مشروع ترشيد الطاقة لرفع كفاءة الاستهلاك وتحقيق الاستدامة البيئية.

كما دشّن تأهيل وتطوير العيادات الخارجية وقسم الطوارئ بمجمع إرادة والصحة النفسية بالطائف، بما يسهم في تعزيز جاهزية تقديم الخدمة.

من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس التنفيذي لتجمع الطائف الصحي الدكتور طلال المالكي عن شكره وتقديره لمحافظ الطائف على دعمه ومتابعته، مؤكداً أن هذه المشاريع تمثل إضافة تسهم في تعزيز مستوى الخدمات الصحية بالمحافظة.