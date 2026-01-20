The Governor of Taif, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, today launched a package of developmental projects at the Taif Health Cluster, as part of supporting health services and enhancing performance efficiency, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The package included the expansion and improvement of the working environment in the emergency department at King Faisal Medical Complex in Taif, as well as the enhancement of the working environment in the physical therapy department, in addition to the opening of the resource control center to enhance operational management, and the opening of the "Boulevard" among the complex's facilities.

As part of the initiatives, the sterilization department in the women's and maternity tower was operated according to approved standards, and the eye center was opened to provide specialized services, alongside the launch of an energy conservation project to improve consumption efficiency and achieve environmental sustainability.

The rehabilitation and development of the outpatient clinics and the emergency department at the Irada and Mental Health Complex in Taif were also inaugurated, contributing to enhancing the readiness to provide service.

For his part, the CEO of the Taif Health Cluster, Dr. Talal Al-Maliki, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Governor of Taif for his support and follow-up, affirming that these projects represent an addition that contributes to enhancing the level of health services in the governorate.