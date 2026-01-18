أكد وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب أنَّ مشاركة وفد المملكة تأتي انسجاماً مع أولوياتها ودورها الرائد في تعزيز التعاون الدولي وبناء الشراكات التي تُحوِّل الحوار إلى نتائج ملموسة.

وأوضح، في تصريح، أن مشاركة المملكة في المنتدى تُمثّل امتداداً لنهجها في فتح آفاق استثمارية مشتركة لتطوير القطاعات الحيوية؛ وفي مقدمتها قطاع السياحة، مبيناً أن المملكة أصبحت اليوم قوة سياحية عالمية جديدة ونموذجاً متسارعاً في تطوير وجهات وتجارب تنافسية، بما يعكس مكانتها المتنامية على خارطة السياحة الدولية.

وبيّن أن قطاع السياحة لم يعد قطاعاً ترفيهياً فحسب، بل أصبح منظومة متكاملة ترتبط بالبنية التحتية، وفرص العمل، والابتكار، وتمكين المجتمعات المحلية، ورفع تنافسية المدن والوجهات، مفيداً بأن المشاركة في منتدى دافوس ستُبرز أهمية تطوير التجربة السياحية والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات، بما يضمن نمواً مستداماً يوازن بين زيادة الطلب وتعظيم القيمة المضافة، مع صون الهوية الثقافية والتراث وحماية الموارد الطبيعية. وعدّ الخطيب المنتدى فرصةً لتفعيل العمل الدولي المشترك الهادف إلى الارتقاء بجودة حياة الشعوب، وحفظ الموارد الطبيعية والثقافية، ودعم الابتكار المسؤول الذي يضع الإنسان في صميم السياسات والحلول، مؤكداً أن قياس النتائج وتعزيز الشفافية وتبادل الخبرات بين الدول والمدن والمؤسسات الدولية هو الطريق الأسرع لرفع جودة الحياة والتجربة، وتحقيق تنمية متوازنة تُترجم إلى فرص حقيقية للمجتمعات.

وقال في ختام تصريحه: «سنواصل العمل مع شركائنا الدوليين لبناء تعاون عملي يُسهم في توسيع النجاح، وتطوير نماذج قابلة للتطبيق في مختلف السياقات، وتعزيز الاستثمارات النوعية التي تدعم الاستدامة وتوفر وظائف وتسرّع النمو».