Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb confirmed that the participation of the Kingdom's delegation aligns with its priorities and its leading role in enhancing international cooperation and building partnerships that turn dialogue into tangible results.

He explained, in a statement, that the Kingdom's participation in the forum represents an extension of its approach to opening joint investment horizons to develop vital sectors; foremost among them is the tourism sector, noting that the Kingdom has become a new global tourism power and a rapidly evolving model in developing competitive destinations and experiences, reflecting its growing position on the international tourism map.

He indicated that the tourism sector is no longer just a recreational sector, but has become an integrated system linked to infrastructure, job opportunities, innovation, empowering local communities, and enhancing the competitiveness of cities and destinations. He pointed out that participation in the Davos Forum will highlight the importance of developing the tourism experience and improving service quality, ensuring sustainable growth that balances increasing demand with maximizing added value, while preserving cultural identity and heritage and protecting natural resources. Al-Khateeb considered the forum an opportunity to activate international collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing the quality of life for people, preserving natural and cultural resources, and supporting responsible innovation that places humans at the core of policies and solutions, emphasizing that measuring results, enhancing transparency, and exchanging experiences among countries, cities, and international institutions is the fastest way to elevate the quality of life and experience, and achieve balanced development that translates into real opportunities for communities.

He concluded his statement by saying: "We will continue to work with our international partners to build practical cooperation that contributes to expanding success, developing applicable models in various contexts, and enhancing quality investments that support sustainability, provide jobs, and accelerate growth."