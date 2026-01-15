تسلَّم أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، شهادتي إدراج محمية عروق بني معارض ضمن القائمة الخضراء التابعة للاتحاد الدولي لحفظ الطبيعة، وشهادة تسجيل المحمية في قائمة التراث العالمي لليونسكو، وذلك بعد استيفائها المعايير والشروط المعتمدة، وذلك بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية الدكتور محمد قربان. ونوّه أمير نجران، بجهود المركز في تسجيل محمية عروق بني معارض في قائمة اليونسكو للتراث العالمي الطبيعي، وفي القائمة الخضراء التابعة للاتحاد الدولي لحماية الطبيعة، عاداً ذلك إنجازاً وطنياً يعكس ما حققته المملكة من تقدم نوعي في مجال حماية البيئة، ويجسد التزامها بتطبيق المعايير العالمية في إدارة الموارد الطبيعية، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ويعزز حضور المملكة في المؤشرات البيئية الدولية.

واطّلع خلال اللقاء على جهود المركز في تنمية الحياة الفطرية في منطقة نجران؛ مما يسهم في استدامة النظم البيئية، وحماية الأنواع الفطرية، ورفع كفاءة إدارة المحميات في المملكة.

من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية عن شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة نجران على دعمه المستمر لجهود تنمية الحياة الفطرية في المنطقة، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم كان له بالغ الأثر في تحقيق منجزات بيئية عالمية، تعكس ريادة المملكة في مجال حماية البيئة وتعزيز استدامتها.