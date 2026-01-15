تسلَّم أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، شهادتي إدراج محمية عروق بني معارض ضمن القائمة الخضراء التابعة للاتحاد الدولي لحفظ الطبيعة، وشهادة تسجيل المحمية في قائمة التراث العالمي لليونسكو، وذلك بعد استيفائها المعايير والشروط المعتمدة، وذلك بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية الدكتور محمد قربان. ونوّه أمير نجران، بجهود المركز في تسجيل محمية عروق بني معارض في قائمة اليونسكو للتراث العالمي الطبيعي، وفي القائمة الخضراء التابعة للاتحاد الدولي لحماية الطبيعة، عاداً ذلك إنجازاً وطنياً يعكس ما حققته المملكة من تقدم نوعي في مجال حماية البيئة، ويجسد التزامها بتطبيق المعايير العالمية في إدارة الموارد الطبيعية، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ويعزز حضور المملكة في المؤشرات البيئية الدولية.
واطّلع خلال اللقاء على جهود المركز في تنمية الحياة الفطرية في منطقة نجران؛ مما يسهم في استدامة النظم البيئية، وحماية الأنواع الفطرية، ورفع كفاءة إدارة المحميات في المملكة.
من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية عن شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة نجران على دعمه المستمر لجهود تنمية الحياة الفطرية في المنطقة، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم كان له بالغ الأثر في تحقيق منجزات بيئية عالمية، تعكس ريادة المملكة في مجال حماية البيئة وتعزيز استدامتها.
The Emir of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaad, received the certificates for the inclusion of the Arouq Bani Ma'arid Reserve in the Green List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and the certificate for the reserve's registration in the UNESCO World Heritage List, after meeting the approved criteria and conditions, in the presence of the CEO of the National Center for Wildlife Development, Dr. Mohammed Qurban. The Emir of Najran praised the center's efforts in registering the Arouq Bani Ma'arid Reserve in the UNESCO World Natural Heritage List and in the Green List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, considering this a national achievement that reflects the Kingdom's qualitative progress in the field of environmental protection and embodies its commitment to applying global standards in natural resource management, supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and enhancing the Kingdom's presence in international environmental indicators.
During the meeting, he was briefed on the center's efforts in wildlife development in the Najran region, which contributes to the sustainability of ecosystems, the protection of native species, and the improvement of reserve management efficiency in the Kingdom.
For his part, the CEO of the National Center for Wildlife Development expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of Najran for his continuous support for wildlife development efforts in the region, affirming that this support has had a significant impact on achieving global environmental accomplishments that reflect the Kingdom's leadership in the field of environmental protection and sustainability enhancement.