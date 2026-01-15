The Emir of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaad, received the certificates for the inclusion of the Arouq Bani Ma'arid Reserve in the Green List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and the certificate for the reserve's registration in the UNESCO World Heritage List, after meeting the approved criteria and conditions, in the presence of the CEO of the National Center for Wildlife Development, Dr. Mohammed Qurban. The Emir of Najran praised the center's efforts in registering the Arouq Bani Ma'arid Reserve in the UNESCO World Natural Heritage List and in the Green List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, considering this a national achievement that reflects the Kingdom's qualitative progress in the field of environmental protection and embodies its commitment to applying global standards in natural resource management, supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and enhancing the Kingdom's presence in international environmental indicators.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the center's efforts in wildlife development in the Najran region, which contributes to the sustainability of ecosystems, the protection of native species, and the improvement of reserve management efficiency in the Kingdom.

For his part, the CEO of the National Center for Wildlife Development expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of Najran for his continuous support for wildlife development efforts in the region, affirming that this support has had a significant impact on achieving global environmental accomplishments that reflect the Kingdom's leadership in the field of environmental protection and sustainability enhancement.