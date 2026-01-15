أشاد سفير جمهورية بولندا لدى المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية اليمن، روبرت روتسيك، في حديث لـ«عكاظ»، بالجهود التي بذلتها الجهات المختصة في السعودية، بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية في اليمن لتسيير رحلات جوية من جزيرة سقطرى، وتمكين السياح البولنديين العالقين من مغادرتها بسلام.

وقال السفير روتسيك: إن الخطوة عكست مستوى عالياً من المسؤولية والتعاون الإنساني في ظروف استثنائية، مثمناً الدور السعودي في تسهيل الإجراءات والدعم اللوجستي، إلى جانب الجهود اليمنية الحكومية المباشرة، التي أسهمت في إنهاء معاناة السياح، ومن بينهم مجموعة من المواطنين القادمين من بولندا.

وأوضح السفير روتسيك، أن تسيير الرحلات من سقطرى يُعد نموذجاً للتنسيق الإيجابي بين السعودية واليمن، ويؤكد أهمية العمل المشترك لضمان سلامة المدنيين وحركة المسافرين، رغم التحديات التشغيلية التي رافقت المرحلة الحالية. وكان الطيران اليمني أعلن، في وقت سابق، تدشين رحلات جوية مباشرة تربط بين أرخبيل سقطرى ومدينة جدة السعودية، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها أنهت القيود السابقة على حركة الطيران إلى الجزيرة، وفتحت المجال أمام إجلاء السياح الأجانب، الذين كانوا عالقين هناك. وقد خُصصت هذه المرحلة لإعادة السياح؛ تمهيداً لعودة الحركة الجوية المنتظمة، مع التأكيد أن المسار الجوي يمثل شرياناً حيوياً لدعم الاقتصاد المحلي، وتنشيط السياحة في الجزيرة المدرجة ضمن قائمة التراث العالمي.

من جانبها، دعت عدة سفارات في اليمن رعاياها المتواجدين في سقطرى، إلى الاستعداد لمغادرة الجزيرة عبر الرحلات الجديدة المتجهة إلى جدة.