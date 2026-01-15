أشاد سفير جمهورية بولندا لدى المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية اليمن، روبرت روتسيك، في حديث لـ«عكاظ»، بالجهود التي بذلتها الجهات المختصة في السعودية، بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية في اليمن لتسيير رحلات جوية من جزيرة سقطرى، وتمكين السياح البولنديين العالقين من مغادرتها بسلام.
وقال السفير روتسيك: إن الخطوة عكست مستوى عالياً من المسؤولية والتعاون الإنساني في ظروف استثنائية، مثمناً الدور السعودي في تسهيل الإجراءات والدعم اللوجستي، إلى جانب الجهود اليمنية الحكومية المباشرة، التي أسهمت في إنهاء معاناة السياح، ومن بينهم مجموعة من المواطنين القادمين من بولندا.
وأوضح السفير روتسيك، أن تسيير الرحلات من سقطرى يُعد نموذجاً للتنسيق الإيجابي بين السعودية واليمن، ويؤكد أهمية العمل المشترك لضمان سلامة المدنيين وحركة المسافرين، رغم التحديات التشغيلية التي رافقت المرحلة الحالية. وكان الطيران اليمني أعلن، في وقت سابق، تدشين رحلات جوية مباشرة تربط بين أرخبيل سقطرى ومدينة جدة السعودية، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها أنهت القيود السابقة على حركة الطيران إلى الجزيرة، وفتحت المجال أمام إجلاء السياح الأجانب، الذين كانوا عالقين هناك. وقد خُصصت هذه المرحلة لإعادة السياح؛ تمهيداً لعودة الحركة الجوية المنتظمة، مع التأكيد أن المسار الجوي يمثل شرياناً حيوياً لدعم الاقتصاد المحلي، وتنشيط السياحة في الجزيرة المدرجة ضمن قائمة التراث العالمي.
من جانبها، دعت عدة سفارات في اليمن رعاياها المتواجدين في سقطرى، إلى الاستعداد لمغادرة الجزيرة عبر الرحلات الجديدة المتجهة إلى جدة.
The Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Yemen, Robert Ruczyk, praised in a statement to "Okaz" the efforts made by the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia, in coordination with the concerned parties in Yemen, to facilitate flights from Socotra Island and enable stranded Polish tourists to leave safely.
Ambassador Ruczyk said that this step reflected a high level of responsibility and humanitarian cooperation in exceptional circumstances, appreciating the Saudi role in facilitating procedures and providing logistical support, alongside the direct efforts of the Yemeni government, which contributed to alleviating the suffering of tourists, including a group of citizens coming from Poland.
Ambassador Ruczyk explained that operating flights from Socotra is a model of positive coordination between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and confirms the importance of joint work to ensure the safety of civilians and the movement of travelers, despite the operational challenges accompanying the current phase. Yemeni Airlines had previously announced the launch of direct flights connecting the Socotra archipelago with the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, in a step described as having ended previous restrictions on air travel to the island and opened the way for the evacuation of foreign tourists who were stranded there. This phase was dedicated to repatriating tourists in preparation for the return of regular air traffic, with the confirmation that the air route represents a vital artery to support the local economy and revitalize tourism on the island, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
For its part, several embassies in Yemen called on their nationals present in Socotra to prepare for departure from the island via the new flights heading to Jeddah.