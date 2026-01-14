أعلنت هيئة التراث بالتعاون مع شركة السودة للتطوير، أمس، اكتشاف 20 صخرة تحمل نقوشاً أثرية في منطقة مشروع قمم السودة، وتُعد هذه المواقع من أقدم الشواهد الثقافية في المنطقة، تحمل نقوشاً ورسومات صخرية يعود تاريخها إلى ما بين 4000 و5000 عام، وتكشف بُعداً حضارياً وثقافياً عميقاً لحضارات استوطنت منطقة المشروع، التي تمتد على مساحة تتجاوز 636.5 كيلومتر مربع، وتضم السودة وأجزاء من محافظة رجال ألمع.

وتضم هذه الصخور نقوشاً ثمودية، وتُظهر تصاوير لحيوانات مثل الوعول والضباع والنعام، إلى جانب مشاهد لصيادين وراقصين، وأشجار نخيل، وأسلحة، تعكس مجتمعةً الممارسات البيئية والاجتماعية لتلك الحضارات، وتؤكد، أن منطقتي السودة ورجال ألمع كانتا مأهولتين ومزدهرتين ثقافياً على مدى آلاف السنين.

من جانبها، أكدت السودة للتطوير التزامها بالحفاظ على الإرث الطبيعي والثقافي في منطقة المشروع، وتوفير تجارب سياحية وثقافية متكاملة تعكس أصالة المكان وثراءه التاريخي، وذلك ضمن رؤية شاملة لتطوير مشروع قمم السودة كوجهة جبلية فاخرة، تحتفي بالتراث وتقدّم تجربة سياحية غير مسبوقة.