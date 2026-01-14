The Heritage Authority, in collaboration with Al-Soudah Development Company, announced yesterday the discovery of 20 rocks bearing archaeological inscriptions in the Al-Soudah Peaks project area. These sites are among the oldest cultural evidence in the region, featuring inscriptions and petroglyphs that date back between 4,000 and 5,000 years, revealing a deep civilizational and cultural dimension of the civilizations that inhabited the project area, which spans over 636.5 square kilometers and includes Al-Soudah and parts of the Rijal Almaa Governorate.

These rocks contain Thamudic inscriptions and depict images of animals such as ibex, hyenas, and ostriches, alongside scenes of hunters and dancers, palm trees, and weapons, collectively reflecting the environmental and social practices of those civilizations. They confirm that the Al-Soudah and Rijal Almaa regions were inhabited and culturally flourishing for thousands of years.

For its part, Al-Soudah Development Company affirmed its commitment to preserving the natural and cultural heritage in the project area and providing integrated tourism and cultural experiences that reflect the authenticity of the place and its historical richness. This is part of a comprehensive vision to develop the Al-Soudah Peaks project as a luxurious mountain destination that celebrates heritage and offers an unprecedented tourism experience.