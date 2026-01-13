The National Center of Meteorology warned today of the impact of a cold wave on the Northern Borders region, with temperatures expected to drop starting tomorrow (Wednesday) until the end of this week. It is anticipated that the minimum temperatures will range between 3 to 1 degrees below zero. The center urged caution and adherence to the instructions of the relevant authorities.

The center also predicted strong winds that could lead to dust storms and a significant reduction in horizontal visibility in parts of the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders, with a chance of light rain in parts of those areas. The effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue in parts of the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Ha'il, Qassim, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of thunderstorm clouds forming in the northern parts of the Eastern Province and in parts of the western and southwestern highlands of the Kingdom, and fog formation is not ruled out during the night and early morning hours in parts of those areas.