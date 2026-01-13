نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، اليوم، من تأثر منطقة الحدود الشمالية بموجة باردة تنخفض معها درجات الحرارة ابتداءً من يوم غد (الأربعاء) حتى نهاية الأسبوع الحالي، حيث يُتوقَّع أن تراوح درجات الحرارة الصغرى ما بين 3 إلى 1 تحت الصفر، ودعا المركز إلى الحرص والالتزام بتعليمات الجهات المعنية ذات الاختصاص.

وكان المركز توقع رياحًا شديدة السرعة قد تؤدي إلى عواصف ترابية وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية مع فرصة لهطول أمطار خفيفة على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، ويستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، حائل، القصيم، الرياض والشرقية، في حين تكون الفرصة مهيأة لتكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الأجزاء الشمالية من المنطقة الشرقية، وعلى أجزاء من المرتفعات الغربية والجنوبية الغربية للمملكة ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.