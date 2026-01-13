The advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, discussed with the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abdullah Al-Zahrani, at the center's headquarters in Riyadh yesterday, topics of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs.

Ambassador Al-Zahrani praised the Kingdom's role, represented by the King Salman Center for Relief, in providing essential humanitarian support to victims of crises and conflicts and addressing the urgent needs of affected groups around the world, noting that the leadership has placed humanitarian work at the forefront of its priorities and focus.