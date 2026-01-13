بحث المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة، مع سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية إثيوبيا الفيدرالية الديموقراطية عبدالله الزهراني، في مقر المركز بالرياض، أمس، الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك المتصلة بالشؤون الإغاثية والإنسانية.
وأشاد السفير الزهراني، بدور المملكة ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة الثابت في توفير الدعم الإنساني الضروري لضحايا الأزمات والصراعات وتلبية الاحتياجات الملحة للفئات المتضررة حول العالم، مشيراً إلى أن القيادة وضعت العمل الإنساني في مقدمة أولوياتها ونصب أعينها.
The advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, discussed with the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abdullah Al-Zahrani, at the center's headquarters in Riyadh yesterday, topics of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs.
Ambassador Al-Zahrani praised the Kingdom's role, represented by the King Salman Center for Relief, in providing essential humanitarian support to victims of crises and conflicts and addressing the urgent needs of affected groups around the world, noting that the leadership has placed humanitarian work at the forefront of its priorities and focus.