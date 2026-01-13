بحث المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة، مع سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية إثيوبيا الفيدرالية الديموقراطية عبدالله الزهراني، في مقر المركز بالرياض، أمس، الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك المتصلة بالشؤون الإغاثية والإنسانية.

وأشاد السفير الزهراني، بدور المملكة ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة الثابت في توفير الدعم الإنساني الضروري لضحايا الأزمات والصراعات وتلبية الاحتياجات الملحة للفئات المتضررة حول العالم، مشيراً إلى أن القيادة وضعت العمل الإنساني في مقدمة أولوياتها ونصب أعينها.