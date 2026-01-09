The source confirmed that the escape operation was carried out according to a meticulous plan, preparing a maritime vessel to transport Al-Zubaidi to Somalia. Later, the account of the dismissed Aden governor, Ahmed Lamlas, on the platform "X" showed his presence in Abu Dhabi.

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy announced that Aidarus Al-Zubaidi and several of his companions fled at night via a maritime vessel named (BAMEDHAF) with registration number (8101393 IMO), which set off from Aden port towards the Somaliland region after midnight, while the navigation identification system was shut down. The vessel arrived at Berbera port at 12:00 PM, where an Ilyushin 76 aircraft was waiting for them, with flight number (MB 9102).

The coalition reported that the plane took off without specifying a destination, before landing at Mogadishu Airport at 15:15, staying there for one hour, and then departing again at 16:17 towards the Arabian Gulf, passing through the Arabian Sea, with the identification system shut down over the Gulf of Oman, before being reactivated ten minutes prior to landing at the military airfield in Abu Dhabi at 20:47 local time.

A reliable source revealed to "Okaz" details of Aidarus Al-Zubaidi's escape route, the means used for camouflage in his escape, and the personalities who accompanied him on the escape journey that was prepared in coordination with external parties.

The source explained that Al-Zubaidi arrived at Aden Airport accompanied by a delegation from the Transitional Council in a large convoy, and stayed for about two hours. Afterward, he received a call from an unknown person, and following the call, Al-Zubaidi informed the accompanying delegation members that he would wait for a private military plane that would arrive at 4:00 AM to take him along with five of his companions, including the dismissed Minister of Transport Abdul Salam Hamid, and the dismissed governor of Aden Ahmed Lamlas. He asked those present to leave the airport on Yemen Airways, promising to join them later.

According to the source, Al-Zubaidi immediately left the airport with a large convoy heading to the Jabal Hadid camp, where he stayed for a short period, then divided his convoy into three routes for the purpose of misdirection; the first convoy, which was the largest, included armored vehicles and moved towards his hometown in the Al-Dhale governorate. After five minutes, a second, smaller convoy departed towards his home in the "Gold Moor" neighborhood of Aden. The third convoy, the smallest, consisted of only four civilian cars, designated for Al-Zubaidi and five of his aides, whom the source said "were unaware of the escape plan," including: the dismissed Minister of Transport Abdul Salam Hamid, Moamen Al-Suqaf, Mukhtar Al-Nubi, the commander of the security belts in Aden Mohsen Al-Wali, in addition to the dismissed governor of Aden Ahmed Lamlas.

The source pointed out that this convoy was divided into two directions; two cars headed towards Lahij governorate and were later found in the city of Al-Houta, while it is believed that the other two cars, which were likely carrying Al-Zubaidi and his aides, continued towards Aden port.