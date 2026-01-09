وأكد المصدر أن عملية الهروب نُفذت وفق خطة محكمة، بتجهيز قارب بحري لنقل الزبيدي إلى الصومال. وفي وقت لاحق، أظهر حساب محافظ عدن المقال أحمد لملس على منصة «X» تواجده في أبوظبي.

وكان تحالف دعم الشرعية أعلن أن عيدروس الزبيدي وعدداً من مرافقيه فرّوا ليلاً عبر واسطة بحرية تحمل اسم (BAMEDHAF) ورقم تسجيل (8101393 IMO)، انطلقت من ميناء عدن باتجاه إقليم أرض الصومال بعد منتصف الليل، مع إغلاق نظام التعريف الملاحي. ووصلت الواسطة إلى ميناء بربرة عند الـ12:00 ظهراً، إذ كانت طائرة من طراز «إليوشن 76» بانتظارهم، تحمل رقم الرحلة (MB 9102).

وأفاد التحالف بأن الطائرة أقلعت دون تحديد وجهة، قبل أن تهبط في مطار مقديشو عند 15:15، وتمكث هناك ساعة واحدة، ثم غادرت مجدداً عند 16:17 باتجاه الخليج العربي مروراً ببحر العرب، مع إغلاق نظام التعريف فوق خليج عُمان، قبل إعادة تشغيله قبيل الهبوط بـ10 دقائق في مطار الريف العسكري في أبوظبي عند 20:47 بتوقيت المملكة.

كشف مصدر موثوق لـ«عكاظ»، تفاصيل مسار هروب عيدروس الزبيدي، والوسائل التي استخدمت للتمويه في هروبه، والشخصيات التي رافقته في رحلة الفرار التي جرى الإعداد لها بالتنسيق مع جهات خارجية.

وأوضح المصدر، أن الزبيدي وصل إلى مطار عدن برفقة وفد من المجلس الانتقالي على متن موكب كبير، ومكث نحو ساعتين، بعدها تلقى اتصالاً من مجهول، وعقب المكالمة، أبلغ الزبيدي أعضاء الوفد المرافقين له، بأنه سينتظر طائرة عسكرية خاصة ستصل عند الـ4:00 فجراً لتقلّه مع 5 من مرافقيه، من بينهم وزير النقل المقال عبدالسلام حميد، ومحافظ عدن المقال أحمد لملس، وطلب من الموجودين مغادرة المطار على متن الخطوط اليمنية، على أن يلتحق بهم في وقت لاحق.

وبحسب المصدر، غادر الزبيدي المطار فوراً برفقة موكب ضخم متجهاً إلى معسكر جبل حديد، ومكث فترة قصيرة، ثم قسّم موكبه إلى ثلاثة مسارات بهدف التضليل؛ الموكب الأول، كان الأكبر وضم مدرعات، تحرك باتجاه مسقط رأسه في محافظة الضالع، وبعد 5 دقائق، غادر موكب ثانٍ أصغر متجهاً إلى منزله في حي «جولد مور» بمدينة عدن. أما الموكب الثالث، وهو الأصغر، ضم 4 سيارات مدنية فقط، خصّصت للزبيدي و5 من مساعديه قال المصدر «إنهم لم يكونوا على علم بخطة الهروب»، وهم: وزير النقل المقال عبدالسلام حميد، ومؤمن السقاف، ومختار النوبي، وقائد الأحزمة الأمنية في عدن محسن الوالي، إضافة إلى محافظ عدن المقال أحمد لملس.

ولفت المصدر إلى أن هذا الموكب قسّم إلى اتجاهين؛ سيارتان اتجهتا نحو محافظة لحج، وعُثر عليهما لاحقاً في مدينة الحوطة، فيما يُرجح أن السيارتين الأخريين، كانتا تقلان الزبيدي ومساعديه، واصلتا السير باتجاه ميناء عدن.