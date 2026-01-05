تشهد العُلا خلال فصل الشتاء حراكاً سياحياً وترفيهياً متنامياً، عبر فعاليات وتجارب متنوّعة تستقطب الزوّار من داخل المملكة وخارجها، وتقدّم لهم تجارب ثرية تجمع بين التراث، والطبيعة، والترفيه في أجواء شتوية معتدلة.

وتستقطب الطبيعة الشتوية في العلا، الزوّار عبر تجارب الهواء الطلق، مثل الجولات الاستكشافية، والأنشطة الليلية، ومناطق الجلوس المفتوحة، التي تتيح الاستمتاع بالمشهد الطبيعي والسماء الصافية، وتعزّز من حضور العُلا وجهة مميّزة لعشّاق الطبيعة والهدوء.

وتسهم هذه الفعاليات والتجارب في ترسيخ مكانة العُلا، بوصفها وجهةً شتويةً نابضة بالحياة، تجمع بين التنوّع والثراء الثقافي، وتوفّر للزوّار تجربة متكاملة تمتد من استكشاف التاريخ إلى معايشة الترفيه المعاصر، ضمن إطار يحافظ على خصوصية المكان ويعكس مكانته السياحية المتنامية.