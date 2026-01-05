تشهد العُلا خلال فصل الشتاء حراكاً سياحياً وترفيهياً متنامياً، عبر فعاليات وتجارب متنوّعة تستقطب الزوّار من داخل المملكة وخارجها، وتقدّم لهم تجارب ثرية تجمع بين التراث، والطبيعة، والترفيه في أجواء شتوية معتدلة.
وتستقطب الطبيعة الشتوية في العلا، الزوّار عبر تجارب الهواء الطلق، مثل الجولات الاستكشافية، والأنشطة الليلية، ومناطق الجلوس المفتوحة، التي تتيح الاستمتاع بالمشهد الطبيعي والسماء الصافية، وتعزّز من حضور العُلا وجهة مميّزة لعشّاق الطبيعة والهدوء.
وتسهم هذه الفعاليات والتجارب في ترسيخ مكانة العُلا، بوصفها وجهةً شتويةً نابضة بالحياة، تجمع بين التنوّع والثراء الثقافي، وتوفّر للزوّار تجربة متكاملة تمتد من استكشاف التاريخ إلى معايشة الترفيه المعاصر، ضمن إطار يحافظ على خصوصية المكان ويعكس مكانته السياحية المتنامية.
Al-Ula witnesses a growing tourism and entertainment movement during the winter season, through various events and experiences that attract visitors from within the Kingdom and abroad, offering them rich experiences that combine heritage, nature, and entertainment in a mild winter atmosphere.
The winter nature in Al-Ula attracts visitors through outdoor experiences, such as exploratory tours, nighttime activities, and open seating areas, which allow enjoyment of the natural scenery and clear skies, enhancing Al-Ula's presence as a distinctive destination for nature and tranquility lovers.
These events and experiences contribute to establishing Al-Ula's position as a vibrant winter destination, combining diversity and cultural richness, and providing visitors with a comprehensive experience that ranges from exploring history to experiencing contemporary entertainment, within a framework that preserves the uniqueness of the place and reflects its growing tourism status.