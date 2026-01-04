استثنت مكافآت التميز المرتبطة بنواتج التعلم المعلمين والمعلمات من التكريم، رغم أنهم الحلقة الأهم في العملية التعليمية، في وقت حصل فيه عدد من مديري ومديرات المدارس في مختلف مناطق المملكة على مكافآت التميز، تقديراً لجهودهم في رفع مستوى الأداء التعليمي، وتحسين نواتج التعلم للطلاب والطالبات، وتعزيز البيئة المدرسية.

وتساءل عدد من المعلمين والمعلمات في تخصصات العلوم والرياضيات و«لغتي» عن تجاهل الوزارة تكريمهم، وقال فهد العتيبي ومحمد البقمي: إن الدور المحوري في تحقيق نواتج التعلم، المرتبطة باختبارات «نافس» التي تُعدّها هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب، يقع على عاتقهم بشكل مباشر.

وأوضح نادر الروقي أن نواتج التعلم التي تُقاس عبر «نافس» هي حصيلة عمل تربوي متواصل على مدار العام الدراسي، يتحمل فيه المعلم العبء الأكبر، بدءاً من إعداد الخطط والأسئلة، وتنفيذ الحقائب التدريبية المرتبطة بالاختبارات، وصولاً إلى تهيئة الطلاب والطالبات نفسياً ومعرفياً لأداء الاختبارات بكفاءة.

وأشاروا إلى أن تكريم المدارس المتميزة ومديريها بشهادات تقدير ومكافآت مالية قابله غياب تام لأي تكريم مباشر للمعلمين والمعلمات الذين تولّوا التنفيذ الفعلي لمتطلبات «نافس»، وعدوا ذلك بأنه «تجاهل غير مبرر» لجهودهم المهنية.

وأكدوا أن تحفيز المعلم يُعد ركيزة أساسية لاستدامة التميز التعليمي، وأن إنصافه بالتكريم المعنوي والمادي ينعكس إيجاباً على جودة المخرجات التعليمية، مطالبين بإعادة النظر في آلية التكريم بما يضمن شمول المعلمين والمعلمات بوصفهم الشريك الأهم في تحقيق نواتج التعلم.