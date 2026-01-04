The excellence rewards linked to learning outcomes excluded male and female teachers from recognition, despite them being the most crucial link in the educational process, at a time when several school principals in various regions of the Kingdom received excellence rewards in appreciation of their efforts to improve educational performance, enhance students' learning outcomes, and strengthen the school environment.

Several teachers in the fields of science, mathematics, and "My Language" questioned the ministry's neglect in honoring them. Fahd Al-Otaibi and Mohammed Al-Buqami stated that the pivotal role in achieving learning outcomes, related to the "Nafes" tests prepared by the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, falls directly on their shoulders.

Nader Al-Rouqi explained that the learning outcomes measured through "Nafes" are the result of continuous educational work throughout the academic year, where the teacher bears the largest burden, starting from preparing plans and questions, implementing training packages related to the tests, and preparing students psychologically and cognitively to perform the tests efficiently.

They pointed out that the recognition of outstanding schools and their principals with certificates of appreciation and financial rewards was met with a complete absence of any direct recognition for the male and female teachers who carried out the actual implementation of the "Nafes" requirements, considering this as an "unjustified neglect" of their professional efforts.

They emphasized that motivating teachers is a fundamental pillar for sustaining educational excellence, and that recognizing them with moral and material rewards positively impacts the quality of educational outcomes, calling for a reconsideration of the recognition mechanism to ensure that teachers are included as the most important partners in achieving learning outcomes.