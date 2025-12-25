في خطو لافتة لمسار الصراع الدامي في السودان، طرحت الحكومة مبادرة جديدة لوقف شامل لإطلاق النار، في مسعى لوضع نهاية للحرب المستمرة منذ أكثر من عامين بين قوات الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع.
المبادرة التي طرحها رئيس الوزراء أمام جلسة لمجلس الأمن الدولي، جاءت وسط أوضاع إنسانية كارثية، وفي ظل ضغوط إقليمية ودولية متزايدة لإنهاء القتال.
واللافت في مبادرة الحكومة، التي لم تعلق عليها قوات الدعم حتى الآن، أنها لا تقتصر على وقف القتال، ولكنها تفتح الطريق أمام عملية سياسية تشمل الترتيبات الأمنية، وعودة المؤسسات المدنية، وإطلاق حوار سوداني سوداني يمهّد لمرحلة انتقالية.
ولعل هذا الطرح الجديد يمنح المبادرة بعداً مهماً يتجاوز الهدن المؤقتة التي أخفقت من قبل بسبب فقدان الثقة وغياب آليات الرقابة، إلا أن مصير المبادرة يظل مرهوناً بتفاعل الأطراف الفاعلة معها.
ورغم استمرار الخلافات بين طرفي الحرب، إذ يشترط الجيش انسحاب قوات الدعم السريع من المدن والمرافق الحيوية، فإن الأخيرة ترفض ما تعتبره «إملاءات أحادية»، ولعل هذا التباين يعكس عمق الأزمة.
لكن المؤكد أن مبادرة الحكومة تمثّل فرصة كبيرة لوقف نزيف الدم، وبانتظار التعاطي معها، فإننا نتمنى أن تكون مدخلاً لتسوية شاملة لإنهاءالحرب، وليست مجرد حلقة جديدة في سلسلة من مبادرات التي لم ترَ النور.
In a significant step towards addressing the bloody conflict in Sudan, the government has proposed a new initiative for a comprehensive ceasefire, in an effort to put an end to the war that has been ongoing for more than two years between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.
The initiative, presented by the Prime Minister during a session of the United Nations Security Council, comes amid catastrophic humanitarian conditions and increasing regional and international pressure to end the fighting.
Notably, the government's initiative, which has not yet received a response from the Rapid Support Forces, is not limited to halting the fighting; it also paves the way for a political process that includes security arrangements, the return of civilian institutions, and the launch of a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue that prepares for a transitional phase.
This new proposal may give the initiative an important dimension that goes beyond the temporary truce agreements that have previously failed due to a lack of trust and the absence of monitoring mechanisms. However, the fate of the initiative remains contingent on the engagement of the active parties with it.
Despite the ongoing disagreements between the warring parties, as the army demands the withdrawal of Rapid Support Forces from cities and vital facilities, the latter rejects what it considers "unilateral impositions," and this divergence likely reflects the depth of the crisis.
However, it is certain that the government's initiative represents a significant opportunity to stop the bloodshed, and while we await responses to it, we hope it serves as a gateway to a comprehensive settlement to end the war, rather than just another episode in a series of initiatives that have not come to fruition.