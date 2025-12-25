في خطو لافتة لمسار الصراع الدامي في السودان، طرحت الحكومة مبادرة جديدة لوقف شامل لإطلاق النار، في مسعى لوضع نهاية للحرب المستمرة منذ أكثر من عامين بين قوات الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع.

المبادرة التي طرحها رئيس الوزراء أمام جلسة لمجلس الأمن الدولي، جاءت وسط أوضاع إنسانية كارثية، وفي ظل ضغوط إقليمية ودولية متزايدة لإنهاء القتال.

واللافت في مبادرة الحكومة، التي لم تعلق عليها قوات الدعم حتى الآن، أنها لا تقتصر على وقف القتال، ولكنها تفتح الطريق أمام عملية سياسية تشمل الترتيبات الأمنية، وعودة المؤسسات المدنية، وإطلاق حوار سوداني سوداني يمهّد لمرحلة انتقالية.

ولعل هذا الطرح الجديد يمنح المبادرة بعداً مهماً يتجاوز الهدن المؤقتة التي أخفقت من قبل بسبب فقدان الثقة وغياب آليات الرقابة، إلا أن مصير المبادرة يظل مرهوناً بتفاعل الأطراف الفاعلة معها.

ورغم استمرار الخلافات بين طرفي الحرب، إذ يشترط الجيش انسحاب قوات الدعم السريع من المدن والمرافق الحيوية، فإن الأخيرة ترفض ما تعتبره «إملاءات أحادية»، ولعل هذا التباين يعكس عمق الأزمة.

لكن المؤكد أن مبادرة الحكومة تمثّل فرصة كبيرة لوقف نزيف الدم، وبانتظار التعاطي معها، فإننا نتمنى أن تكون مدخلاً لتسوية شاملة لإنهاءالحرب، وليست مجرد حلقة جديدة في سلسلة من مبادرات التي لم ترَ النور.