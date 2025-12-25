In a significant step towards addressing the bloody conflict in Sudan, the government has proposed a new initiative for a comprehensive ceasefire, in an effort to put an end to the war that has been ongoing for more than two years between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

The initiative, presented by the Prime Minister during a session of the United Nations Security Council, comes amid catastrophic humanitarian conditions and increasing regional and international pressure to end the fighting.

Notably, the government's initiative, which has not yet received a response from the Rapid Support Forces, is not limited to halting the fighting; it also paves the way for a political process that includes security arrangements, the return of civilian institutions, and the launch of a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue that prepares for a transitional phase.

This new proposal may give the initiative an important dimension that goes beyond the temporary truce agreements that have previously failed due to a lack of trust and the absence of monitoring mechanisms. However, the fate of the initiative remains contingent on the engagement of the active parties with it.

Despite the ongoing disagreements between the warring parties, as the army demands the withdrawal of Rapid Support Forces from cities and vital facilities, the latter rejects what it considers "unilateral impositions," and this divergence likely reflects the depth of the crisis.

However, it is certain that the government's initiative represents a significant opportunity to stop the bloodshed, and while we await responses to it, we hope it serves as a gateway to a comprehensive settlement to end the war, rather than just another episode in a series of initiatives that have not come to fruition.