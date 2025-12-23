وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية 1,012 سلة غذائية و1,012 كرتون تمر للاجئين السوريين والفلسطينيين والمجتمع المستضيف في منطقتي البقاع الأوسط والبقاع الغربي بجمهورية لبنان، استفاد منها 5.060 فردًا، ضمن مشروعي توزيع المساعدات الغذائية لدعم الأسر الأكثر حاجة، وتوزيع التمور في الجمهورية اللبنانية.


ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الفئات المحتاجة والمتضررة أينما كانوا.


705 كراتين تمر للاجئي السودان


من جهة أخرى، وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، 705 كراتين تمر للاجئين القادمين من السودان إلى مخيم مرئة صابري بإقليم وادي فيرا في ولاية قريدا بجمهورية تشاد، ضمن مشروع توزيع 800 طن من التمور لدعم الأسر المحتاجة في جمهورية تشاد.


