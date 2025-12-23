وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية 1,012 سلة غذائية و1,012 كرتون تمر للاجئين السوريين والفلسطينيين والمجتمع المستضيف في منطقتي البقاع الأوسط والبقاع الغربي بجمهورية لبنان، استفاد منها 5.060 فردًا، ضمن مشروعي توزيع المساعدات الغذائية لدعم الأسر الأكثر حاجة، وتوزيع التمور في الجمهورية اللبنانية.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الفئات المحتاجة والمتضررة أينما كانوا.
705 كراتين تمر للاجئي السودان
من جهة أخرى، وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، 705 كراتين تمر للاجئين القادمين من السودان إلى مخيم مرئة صابري بإقليم وادي فيرا في ولاية قريدا بجمهورية تشاد، ضمن مشروع توزيع 800 طن من التمور لدعم الأسر المحتاجة في جمهورية تشاد.
ويأتي ذلك ضمن المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للعديد من الدول والشعوب المحتاجة والمتضررة في العالم.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 1,012 food baskets and 1,012 cartons of dates to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the host community in the Central Bekaa and Western Bekaa regions of the Republic of Lebanon, benefiting 5,060 individuals, as part of the food aid distribution projects to support the most needy families and the date distribution in the Republic of Lebanon.
This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist those in need and affected wherever they are.
705 cartons of dates for Sudanese refugees
On another note, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 705 cartons of dates to refugees coming from Sudan to the Marra Sabri camp in the Wadi Fira region of the Gredia State in the Republic of Chad, as part of a project to distribute 800 tons of dates to support needy families in the Republic of Chad.
This is part of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to many needy and affected countries and peoples around the world.