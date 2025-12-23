The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 1,012 food baskets and 1,012 cartons of dates to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the host community in the Central Bekaa and Western Bekaa regions of the Republic of Lebanon, benefiting 5,060 individuals, as part of the food aid distribution projects to support the most needy families and the date distribution in the Republic of Lebanon.



This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist those in need and affected wherever they are.



705 cartons of dates for Sudanese refugees



On another note, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 705 cartons of dates to refugees coming from Sudan to the Marra Sabri camp in the Wadi Fira region of the Gredia State in the Republic of Chad, as part of a project to distribute 800 tons of dates to support needy families in the Republic of Chad.



