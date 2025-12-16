صدرت الموافقة على تعديل عدد من مواد نظام التسجيل العيني ليكون الاطلاع على بيانات السجل العقاري متاحاً للكافة، وتستثنى من ذلك بيانات ملاك الحقوق العينية، وفقاً لما يحدده النظام واللائحة، وبيانات العقارات التي تحدد الجهات المعنية أنها سرية.

وجاء القرار بتعديل المادة (السادسة) لتكون بالنص الآتي: «يكون الاطلاع على بيانات السجل العقاري متاحاً للكافة، ويستثنى من ذلك بيانات ملاك الحقوق العينية، وفقاً لما يحدده النظام واللائحة، وبيانات العقارات التي تحدد الجهات المعنية أنها سرية».

كما تقرر، أن يتم تعديل المادة (التاسعة) لتكون بالنص الآتي: «تعد الجهة المختصة قوائم بالعقارات المسجلة عينياً بناء على صكوك تسجيل الملكية الصادرة بموجب أحكام النظام، وتنشرها بالوسائل المناسبة التي تحددها اللائحة، على أن تحتوي تلك القوائم على بيانات صك تسجيل الملكية: (رقم العقار، وموقعه، ومساحته، والبيانات التخطيطية له).

إجراءات وأحكام

ونص القرار على تعديل المادة (الحادية عشرة) لتصبح: «في حال قيد دعوى قضائية تتعلق بالتسجيل العيني الأول وفق ما قضت به المادة (العاشرة) من النظام، فيتم التأشير بها في السجل العقاري، وقوائم العقارات المسجلة عينياً، ويضمن في السجل مضمون الحكم النهائي الصادر في شأن الدعوى».

وتحدد اللائحة إجراءات وأحكام التأشير في السجل العقاري، وفي قوائم العقارات المسجلة عينياً.

ويكتسب التسجيل العيني الأول الحجية المطلقة خلال مدة لا تتجاوز سنة من تاريخ نشر قوائم العقارات المسجلة عينياً، وفق ما تحدده الجهة المختصة في قرار الإعلان للمنطقة العقارية، وللمتضرر من التسجيل العيني الأول بعد اكتسابه الحجية المطلقة حق اللجوء إلى المحكمة المختصة، وطلب التعويض من المتسبب دون الحق في طلب إلغاء التسجيل العيني الأول أو تعديل بياناته أو الحقوق الواردة فيه.