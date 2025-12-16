صدرت الموافقة على تعديل عدد من مواد نظام التسجيل العيني ليكون الاطلاع على بيانات السجل العقاري متاحاً للكافة، وتستثنى من ذلك بيانات ملاك الحقوق العينية، وفقاً لما يحدده النظام واللائحة، وبيانات العقارات التي تحدد الجهات المعنية أنها سرية.
وجاء القرار بتعديل المادة (السادسة) لتكون بالنص الآتي: «يكون الاطلاع على بيانات السجل العقاري متاحاً للكافة، ويستثنى من ذلك بيانات ملاك الحقوق العينية، وفقاً لما يحدده النظام واللائحة، وبيانات العقارات التي تحدد الجهات المعنية أنها سرية».
كما تقرر، أن يتم تعديل المادة (التاسعة) لتكون بالنص الآتي: «تعد الجهة المختصة قوائم بالعقارات المسجلة عينياً بناء على صكوك تسجيل الملكية الصادرة بموجب أحكام النظام، وتنشرها بالوسائل المناسبة التي تحددها اللائحة، على أن تحتوي تلك القوائم على بيانات صك تسجيل الملكية: (رقم العقار، وموقعه، ومساحته، والبيانات التخطيطية له).
إجراءات وأحكام
ونص القرار على تعديل المادة (الحادية عشرة) لتصبح: «في حال قيد دعوى قضائية تتعلق بالتسجيل العيني الأول وفق ما قضت به المادة (العاشرة) من النظام، فيتم التأشير بها في السجل العقاري، وقوائم العقارات المسجلة عينياً، ويضمن في السجل مضمون الحكم النهائي الصادر في شأن الدعوى».
وتحدد اللائحة إجراءات وأحكام التأشير في السجل العقاري، وفي قوائم العقارات المسجلة عينياً.
ويكتسب التسجيل العيني الأول الحجية المطلقة خلال مدة لا تتجاوز سنة من تاريخ نشر قوائم العقارات المسجلة عينياً، وفق ما تحدده الجهة المختصة في قرار الإعلان للمنطقة العقارية، وللمتضرر من التسجيل العيني الأول بعد اكتسابه الحجية المطلقة حق اللجوء إلى المحكمة المختصة، وطلب التعويض من المتسبب دون الحق في طلب إلغاء التسجيل العيني الأول أو تعديل بياناته أو الحقوق الواردة فيه.
The approval has been issued to amend several provisions of the land registration system to make access to real estate registry data available to the public, with the exception of data concerning the owners of real rights, in accordance with what is specified by the system and the regulations, and data regarding properties that the relevant authorities determine to be confidential.
The decision to amend Article (6) was made, and it will read as follows: "Access to real estate registry data shall be available to the public, with the exception of data concerning the owners of real rights, in accordance with what is specified by the system and the regulations, and data regarding properties that the relevant authorities determine to be confidential."
It was also decided to amend Article (9) to read as follows: "The competent authority shall prepare lists of properties registered under the land registration system based on the property registration deeds issued under the provisions of the system, and publish them through appropriate means specified by the regulations, provided that these lists contain the property registration deed data: (property number, location, area, and planning data for it).
Procedures and Provisions
The decision stipulated amending Article (11) to become: "In the event of a lawsuit being filed concerning the initial land registration as stipulated in Article (10) of the system, it shall be noted in the real estate registry and the lists of properties registered under the land registration system, and the final judgment issued regarding the lawsuit shall be included in the registry."
The regulations shall specify the procedures and provisions for noting in the real estate registry and in the lists of properties registered under the land registration system.
The initial land registration shall acquire absolute authority within a period not exceeding one year from the date of publishing the lists of properties registered under the land registration system, as determined by the competent authority in the announcement decision for the real estate area. The affected party from the initial land registration, after it has acquired absolute authority, has the right to resort to the competent court and request compensation from the responsible party without the right to request the cancellation of the initial land registration or to amend its data or the rights contained therein.