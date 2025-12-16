The approval has been issued to amend several provisions of the land registration system to make access to real estate registry data available to the public, with the exception of data concerning the owners of real rights, in accordance with what is specified by the system and the regulations, and data regarding properties that the relevant authorities determine to be confidential.

The decision to amend Article (6) was made, and it will read as follows: "Access to real estate registry data shall be available to the public, with the exception of data concerning the owners of real rights, in accordance with what is specified by the system and the regulations, and data regarding properties that the relevant authorities determine to be confidential."

It was also decided to amend Article (9) to read as follows: "The competent authority shall prepare lists of properties registered under the land registration system based on the property registration deeds issued under the provisions of the system, and publish them through appropriate means specified by the regulations, provided that these lists contain the property registration deed data: (property number, location, area, and planning data for it).

Procedures and Provisions

The decision stipulated amending Article (11) to become: "In the event of a lawsuit being filed concerning the initial land registration as stipulated in Article (10) of the system, it shall be noted in the real estate registry and the lists of properties registered under the land registration system, and the final judgment issued regarding the lawsuit shall be included in the registry."

The regulations shall specify the procedures and provisions for noting in the real estate registry and in the lists of properties registered under the land registration system.

The initial land registration shall acquire absolute authority within a period not exceeding one year from the date of publishing the lists of properties registered under the land registration system, as determined by the competent authority in the announcement decision for the real estate area. The affected party from the initial land registration, after it has acquired absolute authority, has the right to resort to the competent court and request compensation from the responsible party without the right to request the cancellation of the initial land registration or to amend its data or the rights contained therein.