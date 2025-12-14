أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم (الأحد)، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيرًا في جانيين في منطقة المدينة المنورة، فيما يلي نصّه:
قال الله تعالى: «وَلَا تُفْسِدُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ بَعْدَ إِصْلَاحِهَا»، وقال تعالى: «وَلَا تَبْغِ الْفَسَادَ فِي الْأَرْضِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِينَ»، وقال تعالى: «وَاللَّهُ لا يُحِبُّ الْفَسَادَ»، وقال تعالى: «إِنَّمَا جَزَاءُ الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الْأَرْضِ فَسَادًا أَن يُقَتَّلُوا أَوْ يُصَلَّبُوا أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُم مِّنْ خِلَافٍ أَوْ يُنفَوْا مِنَ الْأَرْضِ ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الْآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ».
أقدم كل من/ عبدالقيوم نورزي، و/ ولي محمد نورزي (أفغانيا الجنسية) على تهريب الهيروين المخدر إلى المملكة، وبفضل من الله تمكّنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجانيين المذكورين، وأسفر التحقيق معهما عن توجيه الاتهام إليهما بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالتهما إلى المحكمة المختصّة؛ صدر بحقهما حكمٌ يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليهما وقتلهما تعزيرًا، وأصبح الحُكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمرٌ ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.
وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيرًا في الجانيين/ عبدالقيوم نورزي، و/ ولي محمد نورزي (أفغانيي الجنسية) يوم الأحد 23 / 6 / 1447هـ الموافق 14 / 12 / 2025، بمنطقة المدينة المنورة.
ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك، لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على حماية أمن المواطن والمقيم من آفة المخدرات، وإيقاع أشدّ العقوبات المقررة نظامًا بحق مهرّبيها ومروّجيها، لما تسبّبه من إزهاق للأرواح البريئة، وفسادٍ جسيم في النشء والفرد والمجتمع، وانتهاكٍ لحقوقهم، وهي تحذّر في الوقت نفسه كل من يُقدم على ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.
The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Sunday) regarding the implementation of the death penalty for two offenders in the Medina region. Below is the text:
Allah Almighty said: “And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation,” and He said: “And do not seek corruption in the earth; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters,” and He said: “And Allah does not like corruption,” and He said: “The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to cause corruption in the earth is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment.”
Both Abdulqayoom Noorzi and Wali Muhammad Noorzi (of Afghan nationality) attempted to smuggle heroin into the Kingdom. By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to apprehend the aforementioned offenders. The investigation with them resulted in charges being brought against them for committing the crime, and upon referring them to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming what was attributed to them and sentencing them to death. The ruling became final after being appealed and then upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided.
The death penalty was carried out against the offenders Abdulqayoom Noorzi and Wali Muhammad Noorzi (of Afghan nationality) on Sunday, 23/6/1447 AH, corresponding to 14/12/2025, in the Medina region.
The Ministry of Interior, in announcing this, reaffirms the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs and to impose the severest penalties prescribed by law against those who smuggle and promote them, due to the loss of innocent lives and the severe corruption it causes in youth, individuals, and society, as well as the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such actions that they will face legal punishment.