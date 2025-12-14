أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم (الأحد)، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيرًا في جانيين في منطقة المدينة المنورة، فيما يلي نصّه:

قال الله تعالى: «وَلَا تُفْسِدُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ بَعْدَ إِصْلَاحِهَا»، وقال تعالى: «وَلَا تَبْغِ الْفَسَادَ فِي الْأَرْضِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِينَ»، وقال تعالى: «وَاللَّهُ لا يُحِبُّ الْفَسَادَ»، وقال تعالى: «إِنَّمَا جَزَاءُ الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الْأَرْضِ فَسَادًا أَن يُقَتَّلُوا أَوْ يُصَلَّبُوا أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُم مِّنْ خِلَافٍ أَوْ يُنفَوْا مِنَ الْأَرْضِ ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الْآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ».

أقدم كل من/ عبدالقيوم نورزي، و/ ولي محمد نورزي (أفغانيا الجنسية) على تهريب الهيروين المخدر إلى المملكة، وبفضل من الله تمكّنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجانيين المذكورين، وأسفر التحقيق معهما عن توجيه الاتهام إليهما بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالتهما إلى المحكمة المختصّة؛ صدر بحقهما حكمٌ يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليهما وقتلهما تعزيرًا، وأصبح الحُكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمرٌ ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيرًا في الجانيين/ عبدالقيوم نورزي، و/ ولي محمد نورزي (أفغانيي الجنسية) يوم الأحد 23 / 6 / 1447هـ الموافق 14 / 12 / 2025، بمنطقة المدينة المنورة.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك، لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على حماية أمن المواطن والمقيم من آفة المخدرات، وإيقاع أشدّ العقوبات المقررة نظامًا بحق مهرّبيها ومروّجيها، لما تسبّبه من إزهاق للأرواح البريئة، وفسادٍ جسيم في النشء والفرد والمجتمع، وانتهاكٍ لحقوقهم، وهي تحذّر في الوقت نفسه كل من يُقدم على ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.