«عكاظ» تواكب الجهود السعودية في دعم برامج الحوار العالمي في لشبونة

Today, in Lisbon, the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) Fellowship Program kicked off, with wide participation from religious, diplomatic, and academic figures from various countries around the world, as part of a rich program discussing the impact of dialogue over a decade and the transformations it has created in building understanding and coexistence.



In his opening speech, the acting Secretary-General of the center, Ambassador Antonio Ribeiro de Almeida, emphasized that the fellowship program has become a global platform over the past 10 years for training dialogue leaders and enhancing their capacities in building peace, pointing out that thousands of fellows who graduated from the program have implemented impactful initiatives in their communities and provided successful models in combating hate speech and bridging cultural gaps.



He affirmed that the celebration represents a moment for reflection on the impact that dialogue has made, as it is the strongest bridge for creating sustainable understandings between peoples.

Following that, the former Secretary-General of the center, Faisal bin Muammar, delivered the keynote address, reviewing the program's journey since its establishment and the role it has played in bringing about a qualitative shift in dialogue work at the international level.

He explained that the program has transcended the concept of traditional training to become a global movement led by hundreds of graduates who have launched effective field initiatives and contributed to facilitating dialogue in conflict and dispute areas, building bridges between distant religious and cultural components.

After the opening speeches, the general sessions began, addressing the program's journey and its impact. The first session, "A Decade of Dialogue and Peacebuilding," discussed the experiences of the fellows and the program's impact on developing tools for community reconciliation, while the second session, "What Happens When Dialogue Fails?" explored the lessons learned from the collapse of dialogue pathways in several countries and the methods that can prevent the escalation of conflicts.

The events also hosted a series of sessions that represented a laboratory for international experiences, covering topics such as empowering youth as peace leaders, the role of women's leadership in the Arab world, and community cohesion experiences in Nigeria, along with cross-religious cultural and spiritual initiatives like "Malabar Confluence" and "Holy Drop!". Participants presented advanced insights on enhancing diversity and innovative approaches to cross-cultural dialogue.

The events will continue tomorrow with sessions focusing on the human impact of dialogue and presenting the results of the independent evaluation of the program's 10 years, in addition to workshops on education for peace and dialogue in post-conflict phases.

The first day will witness an official celebratory evening for the graduation of the 2025 cohort of fellows, in an event that brings together the past and the future, as part of the center's journey to promote dialogue globally.