انطلقت، اليوم، في لشبونة فعاليات الاحتفال بالذكرى الـ10، لبرنامج زمالة مركز الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز العالمي للحوار بين أتباع الأديان والثقافات (كايسيد)، بمشاركة واسعة من شخصيات دينية ودبلوماسية وأكاديمية من مختلف دول العالم، ضمن برنامج حافل يناقش أثر الحوار خلال عقد كامل والتحولات التي صنعها في بناء التفاهم والتعايش.
«عكاظ» تواكب الجهود السعودية في دعم برامج الحوار العالمي في لشبونة

وفي كلمة الافتتاح، شدّد الأمين العام المكلّف للمركز السفير أنطونيو ريبيرو دي ألميدا، على أن برنامج الزمالة أصبح خلال 10 سنوات منصة عالمية، لتأهيل قادة الحوار وتعزيز قدراتهم في بناء السلام، مشيراً إلى أن آلاف الزملاء الذين تخرجوا من البرنامج نفّذوا مبادرات مؤثرة في مجتمعاتهم، وقدموا نماذج ناجحة في مواجهة خطاب الكراهية وردم الفجوات الثقافية.
وأكد أن الاحتفال يمثل محطة للتأمل في الأثر الذي صنعه الحوار، بوصفه الجسر الأقوى لخلق تفاهمات مستدامة بين الشعوب.

عقب ذلك، قدّم الأمين العام السابق للمركز فيصل بن معمر، الكلمة الرئيسة، مستعرضاً مسيرة البرنامج منذ تأسيسه، والدور الذي لعبه في إحداث تحول نوعي في العمل الحواري على المستوى الدولي.

وأوضح أن البرنامج تجاوز مفهوم التدريب التقليدي، ليصبح حركة عالمية يقودها المئات من الخريجين، الذين أطلقوا مبادرات ميدانية فاعلة، وأسهموا في تيسير الحوار في مناطق نزاع وصراعات، وبناء جسور بين مكوّنات دينية وثقافية متباعدة.

وعقب الكلمات الافتتاحية، بدأت الجلسات العامة، التي تناولت مسيرة البرنامج وتأثيره، إذ ناقشت الجلسة الأولى «عقد من الحوار وبناء السلام» تجارب الزملاء وأثر البرنامج في تطوير أدوات المصالحة المجتمعية، بينما تناولت الجلسة الثانية «ماذا يحدث عندما يفشل الحوار؟» الدروس المستفادة من انهيار مسارات الحوار في عدد من الدول، والأساليب التي يمكن أن تمنع تفاقم النزاعات.

كما احتضنت الفعاليات سلسلة من الجلسات، التي مثّلت مختبراً للخبرات الدولية، شملت موضوعات تمكين الشباب كقادة سلام، ودور القيادات النسائية في العالم العربي، وتجارب التماسك المجتمعي في نيجيريا، إلى جانب مبادرات ثقافية وروحية عابرة للأديان مثل «Malabar Confluence» و«Holy Drop!». وقدّم المشاركون رؤى متقدمة حول تعزيز التنوع، ومناهج مبتكرة للحوار العابر للثقافات.

وتستمر الفعاليات يوم غدٍ بجلسات تركز على الأثر الإنساني للحوار، وعرض نتائج التقييم المستقل لسنوات البرنامج الـ10، إضافة إلى ورش عمل حول التعليم من أجل السلام والحوار في مرحلة ما بعد النزاعات.

ويشهد اليوم الأول أمسية احتفالية رسمية لتخريج دفعة زملاء 2025، في تظاهرة تجمع الماضي والمستقبل، ضمن مسيرة المركز لتعزيز الحوار عالميّاً.