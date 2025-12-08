دشّنت المنظومة الثقافية مشاركة المملكة في معرض «أرتيجانو آن فييرا»، الذي يمتد حتى الـ14 من ديسمبر الجاري في مدينة ميلانو الإيطالية، وذلك عبر جناح وطني تشرف عليه وزارة الثقافة، ويضم عدة جهات وطنية ثقافية وسياحية، حيث يربط الجناح بين المملكة والعالم عبر تسليط الضوء على عمقها الحضاري، وتراثها وثقافتها الغنية، ويعكس دور الثقافة الريادي كونها أداةً للتواصل بين الشعوب.

وتشارك في الجناح السعودي عدة هيئات وكيانات ثقافية، ويُشارك فيه ما يزيد على 140 مشاركاً سعودياً في الجناح لهذا العام؛ منهم: حرفيون، وطهاة، ومقدمو فنون أدائية تقليدية، وعازفون، ومقدمو القهوة السعودية.

تعزيز التبادل الثقافي

وتأتي مشاركة المملكة في معرض «أرتيجانو آن فييرا»، امتداداً لمشاركاتها السابقة في هذا المعرض العالمي بهدف سرد قصة المملكة الثقافية والتاريخية للعالم، وتعريف المجتمع الدولي بثقافتها وعمقها الحضاري، وترسيخ المملكة بوصفها وجهة ثقافية عالمية، وتعكس المشاركة حرص وزارة الثقافة على تعزيز التبادل الثقافي الدولي بوصفه أحد أهداف الإستراتيجية الوطنية للثقافة، تحت مظلة رؤية المملكة 2030.