

The cultural system has launched the Kingdom's participation in the "Artigiano in Fiera" exhibition, which runs until December 14th in Milan, Italy. This is through a national pavilion overseen by the Ministry of Culture, which includes several national cultural and tourism entities. The pavilion connects the Kingdom with the world by highlighting its deep civilization, heritage, and rich culture, reflecting the pioneering role of culture as a tool for communication between peoples.

Several cultural bodies and entities are participating in the Saudi pavilion, with more than 140 Saudi participants this year, including artisans, chefs, traditional performing arts presenters, musicians, and Saudi coffee presenters.

Enhancing Cultural Exchange

The Kingdom's participation in the "Artigiano in Fiera" exhibition is an extension of its previous participations in this global exhibition, aimed at narrating the Kingdom's cultural and historical story to the world, introducing the international community to its culture and deep civilization, and establishing the Kingdom as a global cultural destination. The participation reflects the Ministry of Culture's commitment to enhancing international cultural exchange as one of the objectives of the National Culture Strategy, under the umbrella of Vision 2030.