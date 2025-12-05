انطلقت أمس أعمال اجتماع الدورة الـ124 للمجلس التنفيذي للمنظمة العربية للتربية والثقافة والعلوم «الألكسو»، برئاسة المملكة العربية السعودية، في العاصمة المصرية (القاهرة)، التي تستضيف أعمال هذه الدورة لمدة يومين.

وأكّد رئيس المجلس التنفيذي لمنظمة «الألكسو» هاني المقبل، في كلمته بالجلسة الافتتاحية، بأن رؤية رئاسة السعودية للمجلس التنفيذي كانت ولا تزال تركز على إعلاء مبدأ التعاون والشراكة، وهدفها الابتعاد عن العائد في الحاضر القصير إلى الاستثمار في المستقبل، وتؤمن أن واجبها ورؤيتها لجميع الموضوعات تنطلق من الاستدامة لا من الإنجاز فقط، وأنها تبذل جهودها على إعادة صياغة مستقبل العمل بالتركيز على رسم السياسات العامة وآليات تنفيذها بين الدول والإدارة العامة وكل الشركاء، مشيراً إلى دعم المجلس الكامل والثابت للموقف الإنساني والأخوي لدعم قطاع غزة، ورفضه القاطع لاستمرار العدوان، مطالباً المجتمع الدولي بإدانة الاعتداءات الآثمة ووضع حد للانتهاكات الإسرائيلية، التي تقوض أمن واستقرار المنطقة.

من جهته، تطلع وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي رئيس اللجنة الوطنية المصرية للتربية والعلوم والثقافة في جمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور محمد عاشور إلى أن يخرج الاجتماع بتوصيات وقرارات من شأنها دعم منظومات التعليم، وتعزيز دور المؤسسات الثقافية، والحفاظ على الموروث الحضاري، والحد من الفجوة الرقمية، بما يمكّن من مواكبة متطلبات الثورة الصناعية الحالية والتطورات المتسارعة في مجالات المعرفة والتكنولوجيا.

من جانبه، أوضح المدير العام للمنظمة العربية للتربية والثقافة والعلوم «الألكسو» الدكتور محمد ولد أعمر بأن المنظمة تولي أهمية كبيرة لتطوير الكفاءات العربية العاملة بالمؤسسات الثقافية.