The 124th session of the Executive Council of the Arab Organization for Education, Culture, and Science "ALECSO" commenced yesterday, chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the Egyptian capital (Cairo), which is hosting the proceedings of this session for two days.

The Chairman of the Executive Council of "ALECSO," Hani Al-Muqbil, affirmed in his speech during the opening session that the vision of the Saudi presidency for the Executive Council has always focused on promoting the principle of cooperation and partnership. Its goal is to shift from short-term returns to investing in the future, believing that its duty and vision for all topics stem from sustainability, not just achievement. He emphasized that efforts are being made to reshape the future of work by focusing on formulating public policies and mechanisms for their implementation among countries, public administration, and all partners. He also pointed to the Council's full and steadfast support for the humanitarian and brotherly stance in support of the Gaza Strip, and its firm rejection of the ongoing aggression, calling on the international community to condemn the heinous attacks and put an end to the Israeli violations that undermine the security and stability of the region.

For his part, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Chairman of the Egyptian National Committee for Education, Science, and Culture in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Mohamed Ashour, expressed his hope that the meeting would yield recommendations and decisions that would support educational systems, enhance the role of cultural institutions, preserve the cultural heritage, and reduce the digital divide, enabling the alignment with the requirements of the current industrial revolution and the rapid developments in the fields of knowledge and technology.

In turn, the Director-General of the Arab Organization for Education, Culture, and Science "ALECSO," Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, clarified that the organization places great importance on developing the competencies of Arab professionals working in cultural institutions.